Who’s Ethan Hawke’s Villain In The ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer?

After dropping the first Moon Knight trailer on Monday night, Marvel not only gave fans a glimpse at Oscar Isaac‘s haunted hero, but also at Ethan Hawke‘s villainous character, who is a pretty obscure pull from the comics. As details about the upcoming Disney+ series trickled out, fans had theorized that Hawke would be the Sun King or possibly even Dracula, which would tie him into Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie that was teed up in the post-credits scene for Eternals. Instead, the Moon Knight trailer revealed that Hawke will be playing Dr. Arthur Harrow.

First introduced during a revamp of the Moon Knight comics in the ’80s, Harrow is a brilliant scientist who won the Nobel Prize for his work in the “field of pain theory,” according to the Marvel Database. However, his work was revealed to have ties to Auschwitz, which put him in the crosshairs of the Nuremberg tribunal, which definitely did not want a Nazi scientist running around carrying out pain experiments from the Holocaust. After being alerted of Harrow’s presence by the Priests of Khonshu, Moon Knight began tracking down the villainous doctor.

Harrow was also using his research to build a horde of zombie-like followers, which we may have caught a glimpse of in the Moon Knight trailer as Hawke is seen being worshipped like a cult leader. In fact, over the summer, Hawke told Seth Meyers that David Koresh was an inspiration for his character, so it’ll be interesting to see what the MCU does with this live-action version of the obscure villain.

Marvel’s Moon Knight starts streaming March 30 on Disney+.

