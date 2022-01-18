Oscar Isaac enters the MCU, but don’t expect him to be the typical Marvel superhero. Nor is Moon Knight like any other Disney+ series that we’ve seen to date.

Isaac, sometimes known as Space Daddy and Red Carpet Genius Extraordinaire, has moved onto what he’s been calling “the biggest workload” of his entire career. And given the intensity of this Moon Knight trailer, he wasn’t kidding or even slightly exaggerating. This TV series looks dark and moody and shambolic and haunting and spooky, and there’s no dancing Oscar to be found for miles.

Nor is it even slightly disappointing to see Ethan Hawke (who recently breathed righteous fire in The Good Lord Bird) playing a David Koresh-esque cult leader/villain who urges Oscar’s psychologically afflicted character to “embrace the chaos.” This trailer doesn’t make too much sense for at least a few watches, but here’s the logline that might help sort out things while we wait:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Disney+’s Moon Knight streams on March 30.