Every 2013-2014 Primetime TV Show, Ranked By Nielsen Rating

Another TV season has gone by, and for the umpteenth year in a row, you watched exactly nothing that the rest of America did. OK, that’s not totally true: Deadline’s “Full 2013-2014 TV Season Series Rankings” is topped by Sunday Night Football (21.5 million), which explains why NBC is currently the highest rated Big Four network, strutting around with their peacock out for all to see. Then things go south, with The Big Bang Theory (19.9), NCIS (19.7), NCIS: Los Angeles (16), and the Andy Dick-less Dancing with the Stars (15.2) rounding out the top-five. The Blacklist and Person of Interest are #6 and #8, which OK, but then it’s awhile before the next show you probably don’t hate: Scandal, at #16.

And so it goes, with UPROXX favorites finishing far behind the grandparents-adored Blue Bloods: The Simpsons at #81 (5.6), American Dad! at #89 (5.1), Bob’s Burgers at #96 (4.9), Brooklyn Nine-Nine at #99 (4.8), Parks and Recreation and Community at #115 and #116 (3.7), and so on.

What finished last? The Originals, with 465,000. Makes Hannibal (3.5) seem like a blockbuster.

And here’s in the key 18-49 demographic.

For cable comparison’s sake: The Walking Dead would finish #5, which is ridiculous, while True Detective and Mad Men would be #118 and #142. Still beats Perfect Score (?).

Via Deadline