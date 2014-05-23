Every 2013-2014 Primetime TV Show, Ranked By Nielsen Rating

Another TV season has gone by, and for the umpteenth year in a row, you watched exactly nothing that the rest of America did. OK, that’s not totally true: Deadline’s “Full 2013-2014 TV Season Series Rankings” is topped by Sunday Night Football (21.5 million), which explains why NBC is currently the highest rated Big Four network, strutting around with their peacock out for all to see. Then things go south, with The Big Bang Theory (19.9), NCIS (19.7), NCIS: Los Angeles (16), and the Andy Dick-less Dancing with the Stars (15.2) rounding out the top-five. The Blacklist and Person of Interest are #6 and #8, which OK, but then it’s awhile before the next show you probably don’t hate: Scandal, at #16.
And so it goes, with UPROXX favorites finishing far behind the grandparents-adored Blue Bloods: The Simpsons at #81 (5.6), American Dad! at #89 (5.1), Bob’s Burgers at #96 (4.9), Brooklyn Nine-Nine at #99 (4.8), Parks and Recreation and Community at #115 and #116 (3.7), and so on.
What finished last? The Originals, with 465,000. Makes Hannibal (3.5) seem like a blockbuster.
And here’s in the key 18-49 demographic.
For cable comparison’s sake: The Walking Dead would finish #5, which is ridiculous, while True Detective and Mad Men would be #118 and #142. Still beats Perfect Score (?).
Is there a metric to rank shows not watched on tv. like mobile dvr etc. where the show is rated solely on viewers and not on commercial success.
Way to hang in there, CSI ! No need for Grissom to parachute in and kill a few people just yet.
It’s just gotten so damn bad lately.. I think the ratings are only ok because people fall asleep with it on.
I think my biggest takeaway from this is how much the numbers vary between the Overall and the Key Demo. NCIS goes from 19 million to 4 million, when you take out the Over 50 Crowd. That show is only so highly rated because 15 million old people watch.
Wow Community was literally RIGHT UNDER Parks and Rec and yet they couldn’t give it just one more half season.
what are the over 50s watching?
Kinky shit.
Kinda misleading that you say a one off Friday showing of The Originals is the lowest rated show of the season.
I’m confused, why haven’t NBC cancelled Hannibal? I mean it pulled lower ratings then Community? America’s weird.
Hannibal is mostly financed by a foreign company and each season makes a profit before a single episode has even aired from foreign sales. NBC invests almost no money in the show so they really have very low expectations of it.
I don’t get why more people aren’t watching Hannibal. It’s one of the best out there.
+1 , Amen
The fact that Hannibal is 119 just further proves that no one in the US knows what good tv is.. *sigh*
I’m in the U.S., and love Hannibal.
It’s one of the best shows ever.
In the Overall List, I watch number 1 number 19 and I don’t see another I watch til the 70’s.
5m ppl still watch Grey’s Anatomy. Does McDreamy hang dong every week or something?