Every Crossover Episode Of ‘The Simpsons,’ Ranked

Last night was an historic night for The Simpsons , as the show aired it’s much-hyped crossover episode with Futurama. Seeing the Simpson family interact with the Planet Express crew was certainly interesting, but how does it hold up against previous crossover episodes? Here’s my ranking of all the times when The Simpsons crossed paths with another TV show.

6. “Judge Me Tender” – Original Air Date: May 23, 2010

I won’t mince words here: I hate this episode. I don’t mind a little shameless cross-promotion now and then, but there’s absolutely nothing funny about this episode, and it does nothing to justify its existence. The whole time, you didn’t even feel like you were watching a Simpsons episode, but rather, a 22-minute commercial for American Idol. Moe’s tenure as an Idol judge is uninteresting and ends predictably. Easily the worst crossover, and one of the worst episodes ever.

5. “Simpsorama” – Original Air Date: November 9, 2014

Ok, onto last night’s episode. It was hardly bad, but that’s the thing, it never really rose above “inoffensive.” Seeing Homer and Bender become drinking buddies is fun, and certainly makes sense, but it doesn’t really go anywhere interesting. Honestly, all episode long, you could see where the next scene was headed, and the whole thing just felt like an exercise in fan service. On the plus side, I don’t really mind fan service, so I wasn’t put-off by this one. It still felt like they could have done a lot more considering the premise.

4. “The Simpsons Guy” – Original Air Date: September 28, 2014

Since I know this will be brought up in the comments, yes, I’m aware that this is actually a Family Guy episode. Whatever, it’s still worth analyzing, mainly because the whole thing was surprisingly ambitious, making good usage of its hour-long runtime. Yes, we all knew the Homer-Peter chicken fight climax was coming, and it was hard to get excited about it, but there were plenty of enjoyable moments, like the bonding between Stewie and Bart (I teared up a little bit at the end), and Lisa’s interactions with Meg. This should have been a disaster, but it was actually a rather enjoyable 42 minutes.