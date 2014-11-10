Every Crossover Episode Of ‘The Simpsons,’ Ranked

6. “Judge Me Tender” – Original Air Date: May 23, 2010
I won’t mince words here: I hate this episode. I don’t mind a little shameless cross-promotion now and then, but there’s absolutely nothing funny about this episode, and it does nothing to justify its existence. The whole time, you didn’t even feel like you were watching a Simpsons episode, but rather, a 22-minute commercial for American Idol. Moe’s tenure as an Idol judge is uninteresting and ends predictably. Easily the worst crossover, and one of the worst episodes ever.
5. “Simpsorama” – Original Air Date: November 9, 2014
Ok, onto last night’s episode. It was hardly bad, but that’s the thing, it never really rose above “inoffensive.” Seeing Homer and Bender become drinking buddies is fun, and certainly makes sense, but it doesn’t really go anywhere interesting. Honestly, all episode long, you could see where the next scene was headed, and the whole thing just felt like an exercise in fan service. On the plus side, I don’t really mind fan service, so I wasn’t put-off by this one. It still felt like they could have done a lot more considering the premise.
4. “The Simpsons Guy” – Original Air Date: September 28, 2014
Since I know this will be brought up in the comments, yes, I’m aware that this is actually a Family Guy episode. Whatever, it’s still worth analyzing, mainly because the whole thing was surprisingly ambitious, making good usage of its hour-long runtime. Yes, we all knew the Homer-Peter chicken fight climax was coming, and it was hard to get excited about it, but there were plenty of enjoyable moments, like the bonding between Stewie and Bart (I teared up a little bit at the end), and Lisa’s interactions with Meg. This should have been a disaster, but it was actually a rather enjoyable 42 minutes.
“This was easily the best Simpsons crossover, even beating the stellar “A Star Is Burns” fairly easily.”
I oughtta throw a football at your groin for that kind of heresy.
+1
Both are good, but ‘Star is Burns’ is just better.
A Star is Burns moved me, TO A BIGGER HOUSE!
Nope. The Simpsons Guy is definitely the worst.
Simpsons Guy is further evidence why the show with 13 seasons is more worthy of cancellation than the one with 26 seasons.
I was going to say that placing that piece of garbage not at the bottom negates the validity of the list.
“But football in the groin had a football in the groin!”
“I was saying ‘Boo-urns’.”
Love these quotes!
“A Star is Burns” is in my personal top three all time (along with Monorail and Stonecutters)
The 24 crossover is actually pretty damn great. I thought it was actually an older episode than it is because of that.
boo-urns! boo-urns! tho I do agree that the springfield files is #1… to this day I keep watching the skis…
“Did you ever notice how men are always leaving the toilet seat up?”
*cough from audience*
“Dat’s ze joke.”
YOU SUCK McBAIN!
Scully: “Now we’re going to run a few tests. This is a simple lie detector. I’ll ask you a few ‘yes or no’ questions, and you just answer truthfully. Do you understand?”
Homer: “Yes.” (The machine blows up)
Yes. It’s like a lava lamp.
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly His jiggling is almost hypnotic
favorite all time simpsons moment
I’ll be honest, up until the chicken fight I actually did enjoy the Simpsons Guy episode. But the chicken fight dropped it below “Simpsonrama”.
Simpsorama was sooooooooooo bad.
dont cry for me im already dead …
Football in the groin! FOOTBALL IN THE GROIN!!
I’m actually surprised someone even liked the Family Guy/Simpsons cross over, everyone has been saying its terrible.
it was both terrible and decent
I think “Simpsons Guy” should be dead last (and first on the list of laziest title ever).
But at least they got 1&2 right. The Springfield Files is my all time favorite episode.
if “24” is on this list, shouldn’t “Behind the Laughter” be on it too?
Run Don’t Walk To Larry’s Cane Store!
[springfieldfiles.com]
This is the suckiest list that has ever sucked.
I gotta go, my damn weiner kids are bothering me.
‘A Star is Burns’ has the best Burns quote: “Listen, Spielbergo, Schindler and I are like peas in a pod! We’re both factory owners, we both made shells for the Nazis, but mine worked, damn it!”
Don’t cry for me… I’m already dead
Not putting A Star is Burns first is worse than badmouthing MacGyver.
The entire episode wasn’t a crossover, but we “Fear of Flying” should get an honorable mention for the Cheers sequence.
[giphy.com]
[25.media.tumblr.com]
[media.giphy.com]
Let’s all just agree that the top 2 are LEAGUES ahead of the others. Both can be argued as best, but both are gods among ants compared to the others.
You sir, are correct.
IMO the Critic crossover would be #1, the Simpsons were at their best then and having jay Sherman on was the cherry on top.