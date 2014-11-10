Every ‘Futurama’ Reference In Last Night’s ‘The Simpsons’ Crossover

“Simpsorama” received about half as much attention as “Simpsons Guy” got in the days leading up its airing, but it was twice as good. That’s not to say it was a classic or anything — the premise was flimsy, there was too little Fry, and of the Futurama characters, only Farnsworth made an impact. But there were some things to like about it, mostly because Futurama and The Simpsons obviously share not only DNA (creator Matt Groening, as well as the guy who wrote “Simpsorama,” J. Stewart Burns, worked on both shows), but also similar comedic sensibilities. Neither is cruel or gross; both got more ridiculous, and often more mediocre, as the seasons added up. That’s apparent here. The pairings made sense and the jokes were fine, but everything felt safe; “Simpsorama” was OK when it could have been “A Star Is Burns.”
Still, it was fun seeing the Futurama references in Springfield, or Simpsons nods in New New York, except for Seymour. That was devastating and pandering and just wrong.
1. The Opening Title
2. The Couch Gag
3. Bender, Bender, Bender
4. “You know, they look a little similar…”
5. Much like life, crossovers are Hell.
6. The rest of the main Planet Express gang.
7. “Kill all humans.” “Start with Flanders.”
8. *starts uncontrollably weeping*
9. Morbo the Annihilator and Linda > Kent Brockman.
10. A Scruffy without his mustache is no Scruffy at all.
I really thought it was great how they referenced a lot of old Simpsons’ gags (the Butterfinger bit made me laugh hard for some reason)
Because that promotional relationship still exists, 25 years and counting.
See, Lisa playing a holophoner and Kang and Kodos meeting their counterparts on Futurama are great gags. Just doing a Family Guy version of Homer’s fall down Springfield Gorge in between rape jokes and, “ISNT IT FUNNY WE ARE DOING ANOTHER LONG FIGHT SCENE, ITS FUNNY BECAUSE YOU CANT BELIEVE WE ARE DOING IT AGAIN”, nicht sehr gut.
I just rewatched the Daredevil Bart episode. Still good.
I also decided to never watch the Simpsons Guy episode again. Still bad.
“See, Lisa playing a holophoner and Kang and Kodos meeting their counterparts on Futurama are great gags” These were definitely my two fav bits that I wanted to mention. As soon as I saw Lrrr I was like I bet Kang and Kodos are going to show up. Lisa having a sax holophoner was perfect as well.
The episode was good, really easy to watch. But yeah, it just could have been so much better…
It didn’t help that it was a normal length episode. The Simpsons Guy sucked, but the hour long episode at least gave it the potential to properly explore a crossover. Of course, it promptly ruined everything by just putting the Simpsons into crappy Family Guy situations, but whatever.
So true.
I was so happy to just see the two shows together onscreen that I didn’t mind the mediocre episode… although the appearance by Seymour was, indeed, devastating.
yeah that felt incredibly forced.
It’s ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD you hack.
I think I liked the couch gag the most because, well, Hedonismbot is the best… but I did giggle at a lot of the other references.
This just made me miss Futurama a whole lot more. It made the Simpsons tolerable to watch, since it’s so awful now.
I loved the Life In Hell reference so much.
I enjoyed the hell out of it, much more than the Family Guy attempt, but the Seymour reference was like a kick to the crotch….
That Seymour reference almost made me laugh purely because of how little sense it made. They should’ve had Skinner waiting outside of Panucci’s or another place. Still not great, but it would better serve out the episode’s mission of paying tribute to Futurama in the Simpsons world.
Also it’s whalers on the moon, not sailors. (They carry a harpoon, but there ain’t no whales…)
I was just about to point out they were Whalers on the moon. Bravo
The sailors on the moon are out of work for a bit.
Sorry. I only care because that damn song was stuck in my head all day yesterday.