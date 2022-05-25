Those May-June flowers are out there with plenty of pollen to feed your allergies, so if you need to stay inside, there’s plenty of fresh content for you from Netflix. The streaming platform’s bringing back The Umbrella Academy for extra family drama amid the already scrappy set of superhero-powered siblings. And finally, Peaky Blinders fans can watch bloody hell unfold in the final season while a new Chris Hemsworth thriller and a dramatic Adam Sandler turn is landing on streaming devices, too.
Don’t forget about comedy, though. The recent Netflix is A Joke festival helped to crank out some specials coming your way. That includes entries from Pete Davidson and David Letterman along with a Bob Saget tribute. Bill Burr’s got another comedy special coming, too, and several Mission: Impossible movies arrive in the library while Tom Cruise readies more sequels for theatrical runs.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June.
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 6/26)
The formerly ghostly Ben (Justin H. Min) is back, and he’s not sweet and nice and only antagonizing Robert Sheehan’s Klaus. He’s got it out for the Hargreeves family that we know and love, and in another timeline, he’s part of the Sparrow Academy. Get ready for Elliot Page’s Viktor to rise along with the rest of the familiar siblings, and hopefully Klaus and his savvy dance moves, while they all gather around to repair another riff in the universe. Lila will even join forces with Viktor, which should only add to the chaotic mess that is this live-action realization of Gerard Way’s comic book series. Will these rampant apocalypses ever end? Let’s hope not.
Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (BBC One/Netflix series streaming 6/10)
This season’s been sitting pretty for months now across the pond, but stateside viewers will finally get to see Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby kicking ass and fending off new rivals as he preps to head toward North America. The family’s missing its matriarch now (due to actress Helen McRory’s death), and it’s all coming down to a final batch of a half-dozen episodes, although one should expect some movies and spinoffs to eventually arrive. Dig that cockney rhyming slang!
Hustle (Netflix film streaming 6/8)
Adam Sandler’s getting dramatic again (finally) and leaving those Hubie Halloween-type characters behind to portray a down-on-his luck scout who discovers the next basketball star. He takes a long shot to get this player into shape for an NBA run while also fighting against a less than savory set of past behaviors. The Sandman is back, y’all.
Spiderhead (Netflix film streaming 6/17)
Chris Hemsworth follows up on his Extraction success with a less-actiony story to portray an unsettling researcher who’s pulling strings at a tech-heavy prison awash with mind-altering experiments. Two inmates will nonetheless form a valuable connection, and this story’s based upon George Saunders’ “Escape From Spiderhead,” so get ready for a tense ride from a bespectacled Hemsworth.
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix comedy special streaming 6/13)
Yes, Pete Davidson will joke about Kanye West while curating and hosting this special chock full of his fellow stand-up comedians. Expect this to arrive with some controversy of course, even though he’s gone rather mainstream in his romantic life. Pete recently said goodbye to SNL, and plenty of eyes await his upcoming films and, of course, what he’ll do while being funny.
That’s My Time with David Letterman (Netflix comedy special streaming 6/7)
David Letterman’s already got a series on Netflix (as you can see in the above trailer for that project), and here, he highlights six up-and-coming comedy stars for a mini-sets and a nice chat in the aftermath. It’s a way for the legend to help others rise to public view, so expect to see Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran, and Naomi Ekperigin. Oh, and that famous Letterman folksy charm.
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Netflix comedy special streaming 6/10)
Bob Saget’s legacy will (at least partially) get its due here as his co-stars and friends gather around to pay their comedic respects following his untimely death. Saget, of course, left an enormous void, but there’s a therapeutic benefit to laughter. Whew.
Avail. 6/1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
Avail. 6/2
Borgen – Power & Glory
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
Avail. 6/3
As the Crow Flies
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother
Surviving Summer.
Two Summers
Avail. 6/5
Straight Up
Avail. 6/6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
Avail. 6/7
That’s My Time with David Letterman
Avail. 6/8
Baby Fever
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
Avail. 6/9
Rhythm + Flow France
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Avail. 6/10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
First Kill
Intimacy
Peaky Blinders: Season 6
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees of Peace
Vice
Avail. 6/11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
Avail. 6/13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Avail. 6/14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
Halftime
The Mole: Season 3-4
Avail. 6/15
Centauro
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot
Heart Parade
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Maldivas
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
The War Next-door: Season 2
The Wrath of God
Avail. 6/16
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2
Love & Anarchy: Season 2
Rhythm + Flow France
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Avail. 6/17
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2
Spiderhead
You Don’t Know Me
Avail. 6/18
Alchemy of Souls
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN
Avail. 6/19
Civil
It
Avail. 6/20
Doom Of Love
Philomena
Avail. 6/21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 6/22
Bruna Louise: Demolition
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Love & Gelato
The Mist
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
Avail. 6/23
Best of the Fest
First Class
Queen
Rhythm + Flow France
Avail. 6/24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto
Man Vs Bee
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
Avail. 6/25
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
Avail. 6/27
Cafe Minamdang
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday
Avail. 6/28
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
Avail. 6/29
BEAUTY
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Pirate Gold of Adak Island
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1
Avail. 6/30
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2
Leaving 6/2
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird
Leaving 6/6
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy
Leaving 6/13
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 6/17
Silver Linings Playbook
Leaving 6/23
Reign: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/29
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10
Leaving 6/30
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me