Those May-June flowers are out there with plenty of pollen to feed your allergies, so if you need to stay inside, there’s plenty of fresh content for you from Netflix. The streaming platform’s bringing back The Umbrella Academy for extra family drama amid the already scrappy set of superhero-powered siblings. And finally, Peaky Blinders fans can watch bloody hell unfold in the final season while a new Chris Hemsworth thriller and a dramatic Adam Sandler turn is landing on streaming devices, too.

Don’t forget about comedy, though. The recent Netflix is A Joke festival helped to crank out some specials coming your way. That includes entries from Pete Davidson and David Letterman along with a Bob Saget tribute. Bill Burr’s got another comedy special coming, too, and several Mission: Impossible movies arrive in the library while Tom Cruise readies more sequels for theatrical runs.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 6/26)

The formerly ghostly Ben (Justin H. Min) is back, and he’s not sweet and nice and only antagonizing Robert Sheehan’s Klaus. He’s got it out for the Hargreeves family that we know and love, and in another timeline, he’s part of the Sparrow Academy. Get ready for Elliot Page’s Viktor to rise along with the rest of the familiar siblings, and hopefully Klaus and his savvy dance moves, while they all gather around to repair another riff in the universe. Lila will even join forces with Viktor, which should only add to the chaotic mess that is this live-action realization of Gerard Way’s comic book series. Will these rampant apocalypses ever end? Let’s hope not.

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (BBC One/Netflix series streaming 6/10)

This season’s been sitting pretty for months now across the pond, but stateside viewers will finally get to see Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby kicking ass and fending off new rivals as he preps to head toward North America. The family’s missing its matriarch now (due to actress Helen McRory’s death), and it’s all coming down to a final batch of a half-dozen episodes, although one should expect some movies and spinoffs to eventually arrive. Dig that cockney rhyming slang!

Hustle (Netflix film streaming 6/8)

Adam Sandler’s getting dramatic again (finally) and leaving those Hubie Halloween-type characters behind to portray a down-on-his luck scout who discovers the next basketball star. He takes a long shot to get this player into shape for an NBA run while also fighting against a less than savory set of past behaviors. The Sandman is back, y’all.

Spiderhead (Netflix film streaming 6/17)

Chris Hemsworth follows up on his Extraction success with a less-actiony story to portray an unsettling researcher who’s pulling strings at a tech-heavy prison awash with mind-altering experiments. Two inmates will nonetheless form a valuable connection, and this story’s based upon George Saunders’ “Escape From Spiderhead,” so get ready for a tense ride from a bespectacled Hemsworth.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix comedy special streaming 6/13)

Yes, Pete Davidson will joke about Kanye West while curating and hosting this special chock full of his fellow stand-up comedians. Expect this to arrive with some controversy of course, even though he’s gone rather mainstream in his romantic life. Pete recently said goodbye to SNL, and plenty of eyes await his upcoming films and, of course, what he’ll do while being funny.

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Netflix comedy special streaming 6/7)

David Letterman’s already got a series on Netflix (as you can see in the above trailer for that project), and here, he highlights six up-and-coming comedy stars for a mini-sets and a nice chat in the aftermath. It’s a way for the legend to help others rise to public view, so expect to see Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran, and Naomi Ekperigin. Oh, and that famous Letterman folksy charm.