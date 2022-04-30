The strange, uncomfortable drama between Pete Davidson and Kanye West, that erupted after Pete began a relationship with Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had the internet glued to their screens. Throughout the unsettling videos and diss tracks Kanye was releasing, and incessant social media posts, Pete mostly kept his mouth shut, refraining from any response or joking about the rapper on SNL. Since then, Kanye has left social media, canceled his headlining Coachella performance, and reportedly gone off the grid somewhere to seek healing. That’s great!

But last night, during a performance at the Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles, Davis did discuss what he went through during that time. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Davidson kicked off his set with “jokes about the rapper telling Davidson that Davidson had AIDS and that he believed West because West is a genius.” Later on, he mentioned that “being humiliated is weird when you can’t do anything about it.” He also recalled a basketball game with Chris Rock in December 2021, which he referred to as “before life was over,” referencing the very public events that befell both men a few months after.

Finally, Pete noted that he doesn’t have any ill will against his friend, Jack Harlow, for collaborating with Kanye — but joked that if his King Of Staten Island co-star, Bill Burr, attended one of Kanye’s Sunday Services, that would be “a different story.” Some of those jokes sound like they’d be pretty funny delivered in Pete’s signature deadpan, but hopefully the prodding doesn’t bring Ye back with Twitter fingers blazing.