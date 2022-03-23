Netflix darn well knows that spring has sprung, and they’re also springing back into action with the return of some wildly popular series. The return of Ozark for a final batch of Ruth Langmore’s rage (and Byrde family comeuppance) ride at the top of this month’s crop, but there are many more offerings, including some high-profile highlights. For example, have you caught up on Better Call Saul? Well, Season 5 is coming to this streaming service ahead of Season 6’s arrival on AMC. Fingers crossed for Kim Wexler.

In addition, Natasha Lyonne’s anti-fabulous Russian Doll is returning with more universe f*ckery, and there’s a guilty pleasure of a metal-loving D.B. Weiss/Tom Morello team-up coming your way, too. If you’re looking for some archive content to binge hard, the Blade trilogy and Sherlock Holmes movies are incoming, and if you’re a Dawson’s Creek fan, that’s fleeing the ether soon, so you’ve only got a few more weeks to re-live that one.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in April.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/29)

Alright, one thing is certain: this season is gonna be violent and probably not end well for the Byrde family, who only wanna flee from their money-laundering adventures and go back to their cushy Chicago lives. Is that even possible at this point? Only these last episodes will tell that tale, and Ruth is hellaciously angry about losing almost everything in the world. She’s the centerpiece of the above teaser, and we’ll see if she can finally rise above that “cursed Langmore” status that she keeps clinging onto. There’s more cursed cookie jar, too, so we’ll see if she can rise above those ashes. She doesn’t seem too afraid to die, but please, don’t let that happen to her.

Better Call Saul: Season 5 (AMC series streaming 4/4)

Another character that cannot die, or the fans will rage: Kim Wexler. The anxiety for her runs high going into the final season (coming to AMC on 4/18) as the spinoff grows ever closer to the Breaking Bad timeline. And since she never surfaces in that flagship series, things feel very ominous, also because those finger guns and Saul Goodmanification do not bode well for her. But maybe she’ll show up in a Cinnabon scene. One can hope!

Russian Doll: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/20)

Say it with me: what a concept. The close to perfect first season presented quite a dilemma, which is how to follow up the debut while believably upping Nadia and Charlie’s respective ongoing plights. Also, Charlie’s got quite a mustache now, and Annie Murphy has joined the cast while one of the show’s new YouTube revealed taglines is “The universe is back on its bulls@%t.” This season, there’s a time portal and hauntings from the past and, uh oh, more stairs.

Metal Lords (Netflix film streaming 4/8)

Game Of Thrones HBO co-creator D.B. Weiss wrote this little ditty while teaming up with Rage Against The Machine axeman Tom Morello as a love letter to the metal genre. The story revolves around two high-schoolers who seek the ultimate glory and win contests and be gods, and so on. Unfortunately, it’s hard to find a bassist when Black Sabbath isn’t as popular with the kids as Justin Bieber is. The struggle is real.