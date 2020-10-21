Fall has fully arrived, and with the colder temperatures soon to settle into the U.S., Netflix is settling into more heavy-duty bingewatching territory while also encouraging holiday-fueled escapism. You may not be doing the full-on family thing this year (and let’s face it, that’s probably a good thing), but you can still enjoy the togetherness of others right? Hey, you’ll be avoiding dinnertime arguments, so there’s something.

Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including the return of Netflix’s crown prestige jewel, The Crown, which has consistently captivated even the most hardcore non-royal-watchers among us. Meanwhile, Ron Howard’s stirring up Oscar buzz with a film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, who are both overdue for some gold themselves. Oh, and Shawn Mendes is doing the documentary thing, and Christmas is coming from both Kurt Russell and Dolly Parton.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in November.

The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 11/15)

This batch of new episodes introduces two major newcomers to the ensemble: The one and only Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret “Iron Lady” Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Of major interest to royal watchers will be how the show frames the royal entrance of Diana, who would become the People’s Princess amid her stormy marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). And as this teaser suggests, the fairy tale certainly isn’t everything that Diana expected it to be. The events of the season threaten to cast a shadow upon both the House of Windsor and Downing Street through high-pressure situations and cracks in the royal veneer.

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix series streaming 11/24)

Amy Adams and Glenn Close both transform themselves for an Appalachian-set drama and even more swings at those elusive Oscar wins. Directed by Ron Howard, this film’s based upon J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name, and the story follows how Vance, a Yale Law student, returns to his hometown for a family crisis. In the process, he’s dealing with high drama amid his mother’s addictive struggles. It’s a modern-day exploration of the American Dream as fueled by complex dynamics and a multigenerational take on the common-yet-uncommon journey that each family member faces in different ways.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix documentary film streaming 11/23)

The floppy-haired heartthrob takes fans behind the scenes of his demanding rise to the top, which led him towards a reckoning of sorts. The film promises a heartfelt glimpse into the pressures experienced while coming-of-age in front of absolutely everyone. While charting his path from precocious troubadour to global superstar, the project also includes never-before-seen footage of his private life and worldwide travels.