The scorching heatwave of summer isn’t over yet, but the good news is that it should cool down at some point. Before that happens, you’ll maybe want to hang on your couch a lot, and Netflix has your back if that’s where you hope to be for the month of September. Expect “No Mercy” to reign while The Karate Kid franchise kicks back into the dojo(s) with the fifth season of Cobra Kai, which carries a huge amount of cross-generational appeal.
Ana de Armas is also on hand as Marilyn Monroe in the sure-to-be-controversial Blonde, and some sorely needed comedy specials are coming your way as well. The newly filled library content will also include some Resident Evil titles, the original Roadhouse movie (Jake Gyllenhaal will soon star in a reboot), and Al Pacino in Scarface. In other words, you’ll have more content than you can possibly watch, and that’s not a problem.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September.
Cobra Kai: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 9/9)
Terry Silver is now launching a zillion Cobra Kai franchises after paying off a judge during the All Valley Tournament. That makes him the worst villain of the franchise (congrats!), and “No Mercy” is going to spread everywhere, and we’ve already heard that Silver will bring Mike Barnes back from The Karate Kid III obscurity. As this Season 5 trailer shows, Silver’s also recruited a female sensei, and one can only guess what havoc they will all wreak. In the meantime, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang guys, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, are picking up the pieces of their combined dojo, and as this trailer shows, it’s full-on war for the soul of the Valley.
Blonde (Netflix film streaming 9/23)
Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this highly anticipated (and NC-17) film that’s based upon Joyce Carol Oates’ biography of the same name. Oates has gone on record to called the movie “startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly ‘feminist’ interpretation.” Expect to see Marilyn onscreen like you’ve never seen her before, as the project explores the prices that she paid to transform from Norma Jean to a celebrated (and highly misunderstood) icon. Also be prepared for both fact and fiction and everything in between.
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 9/16)
Based upon the Italian cartoon Winx Club (by Iginio Straffi), this live-action reimagining serves as a story from the Otherworld, at a magical boarding school. It’s a coming-of-age journey for five young fairies, and those with human parents don’t even know that this school doesn’t exist in the “real” world. Love, rivalries, and monsters. That’s it and a nutshell, along with teenage drama that might distract (this season) from saving the world from true catastrophe.
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix comedy special streaming 9/20)
The man who embodied Constable Bob recently appeared in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (as Matthew the Raven) on Netflix, and Patton can’t quit the comedy while marking his fourth comedy special for the streamer. He’s also directing (a first for him) and following up his public comments on cancel culture while taking Baby Boomers to task for their tantrum and more.
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Netflix comedy special streaming 9/6)
Ali Wong makes her directorial debut here while making it all possible for this project to come together with another debut: Sheng Wang’s first stand-up special on Netflix. He’ll explore the most mundane topics (including musings on heists, posture, and that juicer that you wasted money on but never use) while helping to make September a funny month for the ages.
Avail. TBA
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10
Plan A Plan B
Who Likes My Follower?
Avail. 9/1
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Fenced In
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24
Just Friends
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Little Nicky
Love in the Villa
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
Off the Hook
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Avail. 9/2
Buy My House
Dated and Related
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
Fakes
The Festival of Troubadours
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
You’re Nothing Special
Avail. 9/3
Little Women
Avail. 9/5
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6
Once Upon a Small Town
Vampire Academy
Avail. 9/6
Bee and PuppyCat
Get Smart With Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century
Avail. 9/7
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
Avail. 9/8
Entrapped
Diorama
Avail. 9/9
Cobra Kai: Season 5
End of the Road
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2
No Limit
Narco-Saints
Avail. 9/12
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3
Avail. 9/13
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
In the Dark: Season 4
Avail. 9/14
Broad Peak.
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vicente Fernández
Heartbreak High
The Lørenskog Disappearance
Sins of Our Mother
Avail. 9/15
Dogs in Space: Season 2
Intervention: Season 21
Terim
Avail. 9/16
The Brave Ones
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
I Used to Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
This Is the End
Avail. 9/19
Go Dog Go: Season 3
Avail. 9/20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
Avail. 9/21
Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef Mexico
The Perfumer
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Avail. 9/22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
Karma’s World: Season 4
Snabba Cash: Season 2
Thai Cave Rescue
Avail. 9/23
A Jazzman’s Blues
ATHENA
The Girls at the Back
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2
Lou
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
Avail. 9/24
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
Avail. 9/26
A Trip to Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2
Avail. 9/27
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
Avail. 9/28
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2
Avail. 9/29
The Empress
Avail. 9/30
Anikulapo
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava: Season 3
Human Playground
Phantom Pups
Rainbow
What We Leave Behind
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 9/1
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/2
Freaks
Leaving 9/3
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 9/9
Nightcrawler
Leaving 9/10
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving 9/12
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/14
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving 9/17
Skylines
Leaving 9/18
Dark Skies
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/25
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving 9/29
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley