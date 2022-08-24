The scorching heatwave of summer isn’t over yet, but the good news is that it should cool down at some point. Before that happens, you’ll maybe want to hang on your couch a lot, and Netflix has your back if that’s where you hope to be for the month of September. Expect “No Mercy” to reign while The Karate Kid franchise kicks back into the dojo(s) with the fifth season of Cobra Kai, which carries a huge amount of cross-generational appeal.

Ana de Armas is also on hand as Marilyn Monroe in the sure-to-be-controversial Blonde, and some sorely needed comedy specials are coming your way as well. The newly filled library content will also include some Resident Evil titles, the original Roadhouse movie (Jake Gyllenhaal will soon star in a reboot), and Al Pacino in Scarface. In other words, you’ll have more content than you can possibly watch, and that’s not a problem.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 9/9)

Terry Silver is now launching a zillion Cobra Kai franchises after paying off a judge during the All Valley Tournament. That makes him the worst villain of the franchise (congrats!), and “No Mercy” is going to spread everywhere, and we’ve already heard that Silver will bring Mike Barnes back from The Karate Kid III obscurity. As this Season 5 trailer shows, Silver’s also recruited a female sensei, and one can only guess what havoc they will all wreak. In the meantime, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang guys, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, are picking up the pieces of their combined dojo, and as this trailer shows, it’s full-on war for the soul of the Valley.

Blonde (Netflix film streaming 9/23)

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this highly anticipated (and NC-17) film that’s based upon Joyce Carol Oates’ biography of the same name. Oates has gone on record to called the movie “startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly ‘feminist’ interpretation.” Expect to see Marilyn onscreen like you’ve never seen her before, as the project explores the prices that she paid to transform from Norma Jean to a celebrated (and highly misunderstood) icon. Also be prepared for both fact and fiction and everything in between.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 9/16)

Based upon the Italian cartoon Winx Club (by Iginio Straffi), this live-action reimagining serves as a story from the Otherworld, at a magical boarding school. It’s a coming-of-age journey for five young fairies, and those with human parents don’t even know that this school doesn’t exist in the “real” world. Love, rivalries, and monsters. That’s it and a nutshell, along with teenage drama that might distract (this season) from saving the world from true catastrophe.