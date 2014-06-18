EW Ranks The 50 Best TV Scenes Of The Last Year, Neglects To Include The Greatest Scene OF A GENERATION

Over on Entertainment Weekly, they’ve ranked the 50 best scenes of the year — one scene per show. And I’ll admit: They did a pretty bang-up job. There are some really good scenes among that list. Community is represented by the scene with Walton Goggins where Chevy Chase’s character says goodbye to everyone through his will; Colbert’s eulogy of his mother is at 41; Parks and Rec’s “Tear Down This Wall” scene is at 38; Mason Verger’s face-feeding frenzy on Hannibal is at 36 (I’d probably have put that in the top 15, at least); Emma Stone’s lip-sync battle on Fallon is perfect at 33; Justified, at 27, is represented by the scene where Danny Crowe tests the 21-Foot Rule on Raylan; the park scene between Jax and Tara is at 23 for Sons of Anarchy; The Walking Dead lands at number 20 with the scene where (SPOILERS) Carol has to shoot Lizzie; that first scene between Gus and Malvo is perfect for Fargo at 18; and at 17 is Don and Peggy’s dance on Mad Men (YES!).
You can scan the entire list over on EW, but here’s the top 10:
10. Jon Stewart shredding apart Governor Chris Christie on The Daily Show
9. The “Smarch” scene on Veep
8. The scene where Margaret (Allison Janney) is interviewed by Masters and Johnson on Masters of Sex
7. The Fat Lady speech on Louie
6. Crazy Eyes’ lament on Orange is the New Black
5. Sherlock’s best man speech on Sherlock
4. Rust Cohle’s “Time is a Flat Circle” speech on True Detective
3. Josh Charles’ desk sweeping scene on The Good Wife
2. Tyrion’s trial speech on Game of Thrones
1. A scene from Breaking Bad’s “Ozymandias” episode
And here’s the thing: It’s not a bad list. There were things I’d personally change. I’d move a lot of stuff around, probably select some different scenes (I wasn’t a huge fan of the Doctor Who representative, but I love that they included The Returned on their list.) I’d have also included Rectify in my top ten, and I thought that was a huge, egregious oversight.
But whatever, right? It’s a list. They’re meant to be argued over. There’s things they missed, some things they did well. Maybe no one on staff saw Rectify. Bygones.
But here’s the thing: When you’re putting together the best scenes of the last year, how do you miss the greatest scene of the year, no, of A GENERATION? I mean, I’ve seen oversights before, but this is CRIMINAL NEGLECT. Breaking Bad wasn’t the only show to end its run in the last year, and no, I’m not talking about How I Met Your Mother (which strangely has no representative, though I couldn’t think of a scene from the final season that might belong). I’m talking about a show that ran for eight seasons, and in the penultimate episode of its entire run, featured the funniest, laugh-out-loudiest scene OF THIS CENTURY. Maybe even OF ALL TIME.
Of course, you all know what I’m talking about, because I know when all of you saw that EW was ranking the 50 best scenes, that your VERY FIRST THOUGHT was the scene I’m talking about.
We don’t even need video. It’s magic is encompassed in one single GIF that has been seared in our minds for the last 10 months.
Harrison. Falling. On. The. Treadmill.
It will be Dexter’s legacy. NEVER FORGET.
And shame on EW for missing it.
ummmmmmmm……….no. Alexandra Daddario. # 1 in our hearts. And in my loins.
Yeah, that’s what I was expecting.
I don’t even know who you are anymore, Uproxx.
This
Lili Simmons >> Alexandra Daddario
This had my vote.
Yeah, didn’t that set the internet on fire for a week?
That’s what you call “subverting expectations”. And preemptive boners.
Hellz, YES
Missed some serious clickbait cash here guy. That scene made her a freaking A-list actress.
No Malvo giving Gus the “there be monsters” speech in the top 10? BOO THIS MAN!!!
You keep making fun of the treadmill scene, and I get it, but how is this any worse than anything that happens on True Blood on a weekly basis?
Dexter was once great, True Blood never was.
Why no Ragnar on Vikings, cracking that guy’s back ribs open to make the eagle?
Oh my god, yes, all this.
That was awesomely horrid.
I’m just shocked they showed as much of that as they did.
I just want to tell you all GO FUCK YOURSELVES! *spits on Verbal*
The Fat Girl speech from Louie doesn’t deserve top 10, or even top 20. It was literally just some fat cunt complaining for 5 minutes about how nobody wants to fuck her. You doth protest too much, ya fat bitch.
Sizzling hot take, bro. Absolute face-melter.
I agree with you, but….for different reasons.
My God, you’re edgy.
smh
Sounds like a keeper.
If I had to pick one perfect Raylan moment from Justified, it would have to be that 21 foot rule scene. Raylan has got such a great “Are you fucking kidding me” faces it’s just a shame it’s not more well watched. I just love how he hates dealing with bullshit.
No Dick scene from ‘Silicon Valley’? That might have been the funniest thing I’ve seen in years!
TRUE! Very true. Top 10 easy.
Mike Judge probably didn’t have much of a “fake awards” budget this year. He will next year.
It’s probably in the middle of the list, which makes it first, because middle-out.
Rowles’d again. :P
As soon as the decision is made to open a Dustin article — Rowles’d.
EW wasn’t squanchy enough to include a Rick And Morty scene. But to be fair there were so many great ones I don’t know which one Id pick. Probably one from the television episode (“were all gonna die, let’s just go watch some TV.”).
Rick and Morty is nothing but good scenes.
I would personally choose the “Two Brothers” ad.
I’m quite partial to the whole “You can run but you can’t hide” scene from the Scary Terry episode.
WHAT ABOUT YOUR SHORT GAME?!?
The flu hating rapper.
I thought you were talking about the Judith Light “Mama like” cocaine scene from Dallas
Rectify’s best scene was the one where he and his brother-in-law are playing golf and the b-in-law goads him into opening up about his time inside and you suddenly get an insight into the lead that is a little terrifying.
the whole thing was just hilariously awful.
The tracking shot from True Detective and the blizzard firefight + death of aerobics Dennis Reynolds should be on that list somewhere.
The tracking shot from True Detective…how is this not #1?
Couple of major misses:
New Girl – I’ll go with Coach and Winston baking that cake and then hiding it from Jess in the instant classic “Birthday” episode. Best slapstick comedy I’ve seen in a long long time.
It’s Always Sunny – Country Mac was the best, and I think I gotta go with how he just instantly died in the lamest way at the end, right after Charlie asks “where does he keep getting all those beers?”
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: the Holt scene in the Thanksgiving episode, where he plays along with Peralta’s “Gerald Grimes” character and gives him a super elaborate backstory on the spot. Andre Braughner killed it.
Adventure Time: Finn losing his arm after meeting his Dad was a pretty big bummer and major moment for the entire show.
Almost Human: I think I gotta go with one of the ride-along scenes, especially the one where Dorian scans Kennex’s balls and pulls out his robot dong. Pretty funny. (either that or the Gina Carano lingerie scene)
How I Met Your Mother: Lots of great moments all season (even though the season itself was ruined by the final episode), but I think the look-in at where all the other side characters ended up in life was pretty great. That or The Mother singing or Ted and The Mother meeting at the train station.
The Bridge: Probably that shocking scene where the poor deputy’s head got blown to smithereens. Came out of fucking nowhere.
The Jeselnik Offensive: The Eric Andre-TJ Miller freak out Panel. Holy shit I can’t believe that actually aired. Sucks that they cancelled the show soon after that :(
Drunk History: Adam Scott’s John Wilkes Booth reciting whatever the fuck that drunken speech about Slavery was.
The League: Probably gotta go with something from the Dirty Randy – Rafi one off episode, particularly the stupid Road Trip part.
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD – That scene where Skye was running in that red dress. I still haven’t caught up on the last 10 episodes, but I’m sure that was the highlight of the show.
And yeah, I don’t know how they didn’t go with the Dick Joke scene for Silicon Valley. That’s all everyone talks about from that show now.
/leaves to make a gif of the Skye running scene
Gfy: [gfycat.com]
Okay. After reading so many articles, comments, and seeing the nominations, I finally caved and am watching True Detective, season 1. I get why all of you are horny over it now. So freaking good.