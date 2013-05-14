25 Fun Facts, Theories, Callbacks, And Easter Eggs In AMC’s ‘Mad Men’

Through nearly seven seasons of Mad Men, we’ve come to learn a lot about the cast of the show (here’s 25 things you may not know), but my favorite thing about Mad Men, like Breaking Bad, is trying to dig a little deeper into the belly of Mad Men, to put those English degrees to good use, to dissect the show, to read into motivations, and to develop theories. Mad Men is not as quite as open to theory as Breaking Bad, but there’s plenty of room for interpretation. Matt Weiner makes a lot of literary references, and refers to movies from the time period, and he’ll even occasionally slip in a contemporary inside joke. That is fun, and it makes watching the show all the more enjoyable when there’s something to chew on after the episode.
I’ve collected a lot of the Easter Eggs, callbacks, bits of foreshadowing, etc. on Mad Men over the years, and posted them below. It’s not exhaustive, of course. There’s too much in Mad Men for that, but hopefully, it’s a fun post to read that will increase your appreciation for the show. If anything, stick around until the last entry for a wild theory on the end of Mad Men that I’ve developed using some of the breadcrumbs that Matthew Weiner has dropped over the course of the series.
1. We have seen Pete Campbell’s gun several times during the course of Mad Men, perhaps a literal Chekhov’s Gun, and if there’s one guy in the office likely to go postal, it’s Pete Campbell. My prediction: He uses it to shoot his dementia-riddled mother.
2. Aaron Staton plays Ken Cosgrove, who writes short fiction on the side. One of his short story characters is named Cole. Not so coincidentally, I suspect, Aaron Staton also voices a character named Cole Phelps in the video game L.A. Noire.
3. I’ve written extensively on how I think that Don Draper ultimately wants to kill his identity by the series’ end and once again return to his original identity, Dick Whitman. Here’s another clue: last season, in a fever dream, Don murdered an old girlfriend, which was a metaphor for wanting to kill his own philandering side, i.e., his Don Draper identity. That’s the thought that is buried in his subconscious.
4. It’s worth mentioning, because people often forget it, that Bert Cooper has no balls. Literally. If you missed it, there was an episode in which Roger made an offhand remark about someone named Dr. Lyle Evans in front of Bert Cooper being the worst person in the world for Bert Cooper to work with (we didn’t understand the reference at the time). Two episodes later, we find out that Dr. Evans gave Bert an accidental orchiectomy. He castrated Bert. We still don’t know for sure if he killed the doctor responsible for cutting off his testicles, or if Roger was just joking. And if you’re curious about the effects of an orchiectomy on a grown man, no: It does not change their voice (if you are castrated before puberty, then you become a eunuch because your voice will simply never change).
5. There’s a lot of literary stuff in Mad Men that’s easy to miss, especially if you haven’t read particular authors. One of my favorites, for instance, is that — when they were married — Betty and Don lived in Ossining, NY, home of the author John Cheever, who wrote extensively about suburban malaise in his fiction. In fact, Don and Betty lived on Bullet Park Road, the name of a 1969 Cheever novel. It’s probably no coincidence, either, that the same city is home to the Sing Sing prison, since Betty’s home life in her marriage to Don was like living in a suburban prison.
6. At the end of last season, when Don kissed Peggy’s hand after she quit Sterling Cooper, that was a nice little callback to the pilot episode of Mad Men, when Peggy — who was Don’s secretary at the time — reached out and touched Don’s hand to comfort him. He jerked his hand away: “I’m not your boyfriend. I’m your boss.” That dynamic is still playing out this season.
7. In “The Wheel,” the first season finale of Mad Men, Don has a pitch meeting with the guys from Kodak for their Carousel, a slide projector. His pitch: “This is not a spaceship, it’s a time machine. It goes backwards and forwards, and it takes us to a place where we ache to go again.” Those words could not have been more apt for what Don was thinking in this year’s season premiere when, in a callback to that episode, he was using a projector slideshow to show pictures of his Hawaiian vacation, a place he called paradise.
Agreed. So much good research. I caught the “503” lingering shot and figured it had to mean something, glad someone gets paid to figure this stuff out.
Usually I’d roll my eyes at this kind of prediction (#25) but I had no clue about 723 and there has been a ton of foreshadowing/actual plane crashes. Add to your theory that Don/Dick/whoeverhebecomes survives the crash with one other person, a woman, because they were in the bathroom together when the plane crashes (and that somehow was the only safe place to be) and you’ve got my buy in. He kills her to cover his story and moves on.
Regarding #25, didn’t Matthew Weiner say at one point that he intends the show to end with the year 1970?
But for #9, I thought it was obvious that they were ripping off Bye Bye Birdie. Didn’t they actually talk about that in the pitch meeting, that they were doing that they were going to do that?
Yes, they did. They even watched the opening of Bye Bye Birdie, possibly for inspiration. It’s been a while.
Right, the opening of Bye Bye Birdie is how the episode opened.
The episode not only opened with the scene from Bye Bye Birdie, but it is explicitly stated that they are going to rip it off for the ad. Pepsi sees the ad and isn’t happy with it, although they acknowledge that it was exactly what was pitched and what everyone wanted. Roger states the reason that they didn’t like it is “It’s not Ann-Margret.”
Is that a famous painting, the one that’s never hung the same way?
Breaking Bad already did the episode title foreshadowing think in season 2, after a fashion; they had four episodes that season that were titled “737”, “Down”, “Over” and “ABQ”, all of which were references to the plane crash involving Jane’s dad as the air traffic controller.
I did not pick up on that before. Stuff like this is why I’m stoked to rewatch every episode before the new ones starts.
I can’t claim that I noticed it when it happened. I picked it up from Sepinwall’s book “The Revolution Was Televised”
And that is a pretty amazing book and highly recommended!
I had a theory that Mad Men is really just “How I Met Your Mother” with Don Draper filling the role of Ted. A character that is central to the story but people are just getting tired of for varying reasons. Roger is clearly Barney.
Dustin, I hope that you’re right about Don becoming Dick Whitman but I hope he ends up with Dr. Faye. I always thought the show missed a golden opportunity with her to show Don with a competent partner who challenges him.
She had so much going on. Way better choice than Megan. But she wouldn’t have allowed the current story arc to happen. Pretty hard to fool a female shrink. Who’s hot.
Numerology is a method of assigning value to letters/words/phrases in Hebrew. The best-known is “Chai,” which means “Life.” The values of the two letters making up Chai in Hebrew add up to 18. This has made 18 a lucky number among Jews, which is why kids get money in multiples of 18 for their bar/bat mitzvah.
I plugged in 503 to this Numerology calculator: [www.gematrix.org]
There’s a bunch of nonsensical phrases and words (Biscuits), but two stand out:
Time Is Up and Unclean Catholic.
I think Matthew Weiner probably has a pretty good understanding of Numerology, but I honestly don’t know if these were intentional on his part.
Regarding #19…the 1954 version of A Star is Born featured James Mason as the alcoholic actor, and in an SNL Vincent Price Halloween sketch, Jon Hamm played a spot-on version of (wait for it) James Mason!
Great job,but you left off my favorite easter egg, the A&M-Bama Cotton Bowl tickets that Bob the suck-up tries to give Don. edsbs dove into it after the episode, but the gist is that the game saw an up and comer beat his mentor, at which point the mentor carried him off the field in celebration.
I stopped reading when you claimed Mad Men isn’t as open to “theory” as Breaking Bad. It’s quite the opposite. Breaking Bad is much more straightforward.
The “Bye Bye Birdie” segment makes me want to rip my god-damn ears off. Her voice is so shrill and awful.
Great stuff. Also forgot to mention that Don has a secretary named Lincoln, while Lincoln had a secretary named Don. Err. wait.
Another fun fact: Don’s nickname for Betty was “Bertie”….they later rip off that scene from “Bye, Bye Birdie” and voila, Don gets divorced.
I had always figured that Don, or one of the characters on the show, would die while flying with Mohawk Airlines. I remember the grownups talking about the plane that went down in Lake George in 1969 and the one that crashed in Albany in 1972.
I’m totally not getting 16c. Is it just Lane tugging at his necktie?
That and the shadowy jacket hanging from the door.
The first episode title is “The Smoke Gets in Your Eyes”, its a nice tie in to your theory.
Re: #13, Peggy isn’t a regular smoker either. I think I’ve only seen her smoke three times, two of which were pot.
#13–I think you’re wrong about Richard Sommer. Harry Crane definitely smokes.
Great piece–super interesting! Here’s some insight on where the show is going from Matthew Weiner– might be a spoiler for some but might inform some of your theories about the fate of Don Draper. [www.huffingtonpost.com]
Dustin, I really enjoyed reading this. I was wondering – are you familiar with the D.B. Cooper incident in 1971? The FBI composite looks alarmingly similar to Mr. Draper..and there’s the obvious alias of “Cooper”. Basically an unidentified gentleman extorted a large sum of money and hijacked a plan, only to parachute to safety. No one knows if he lived or died and the case is, to this day, unsolved. I’ve always thought (considering how well Matt Weiner stitches in pieces of actual history) that this could be a framework for Don’s next (and final) rebirth. I know it’s outlandish, but I think it’s still quite feasible. (At this point, I’m with you in the sense that Don will likely start over again, rather than die, when all is said and done). Along with the D.B. Cooper possibility, I’ve always thought that the Twin Towers may play a role in the final season, as well. Perhaps advertising the state-of-the-art New York landmarks with be SCDPCGC’s last challenge. Just some thoughts. Keep writing and keep analyzing!
Anybody recognize the painting in #23? I’m wondering if it’s a popular piece of art or just something production designed since it popped up in Arrested Development, S4Ep13. Please tell me this isn’t a popular piece. That would be so fucking awesome if it was just a subtle nod.
[dl.dropboxusercontent.com]
The season 6 poster shows a plane that looks very similar to a Delta Airlines DC-9 which is the type of plane used for Flight 723. However that plane crashed in Boston after flying in from Burlington, VT and Manchester, NH in 1973. But there seems to be some concern Don Draper has for flying. Not only was he nervous in the plane with Ted, but he has a troubled look while gazing out his passenger window returning from LA in episode 10.
Betty is in suburban jail? Oh brother. I’d trade with her in a heartbeat.