With Jeopardy! on hiatus until next month, Celebrity Family Feud is proving to be the summer’s must-watch game show. Where else can you watch Jean Smart face off against Quinta Brunson, Boyz II Men blow it in spectacular fashion, and Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby repeatedly use the word “carked,” all while host Steve Harvey looks like a million bucks in his tailored suits? Nowhere, that’s where.

Sunday’s episode had Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy vs. Broadway and Pushing Daisies legend Kristin Chenoweth, who Harvey called an “exceptionally nice person.” She also has an exceptionally dirty mind, based on her answer to, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?” Chenoweth buzzed in and replied, “Rhymes with [BLEEP].” It’s unclear the exact word she used, but you don’t need to know it, because of the implication. And Harvey’s reaction:

After walking away from the podium in shame, Chenoweth returned and told Harvey, “I’m sorry. I’m a good Christian girl. Forgive me.” The thing is, it’s a pretty good guess! But apparently not to the 100-person survey. The top-six answers: neck, cheek, furry pecs, ear, back, and shoulders. “Furry pecs” is a much weirder answer than “[BLEEP].”

