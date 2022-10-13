Fargo season five is about to go into production, and its star-studded cast just got even bigger. The ensemble anthology drama will include such stars as Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Joe Keery, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. On Thursday, per The Hollywood Reporter, actors David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez also joined the cast. Production on season five of Fargo, inspired by the 1996 Academy Award-winning Coen Brothers film of the same name, begins next week.

When Fargo season five was announced earlier this year, FX Chairman John Landgraff said that this particular season is more comedic than the previous four. “It’s particularly comedic this year,” Landgraff told THR. “It’s always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it.”

Season five of Fargo will take place in 2019, its most current season to date. Not much is known about the plot, but it will involve a kidnapping. Here’s vague synopsis:

Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Season one of the series, which came out in 2014, was set in 2006 and 2007. Season two was set in 1979, season three in 2010, and season four in 1950. In August, Landgraff told THR that Ted Lasso star Juno Temple’s character in the series is “a housewife with a secret and is surprisingly capable.”

There is currently no release date set for season five of Fargo, but given that it starts shooting soon, you can probably expect it to debut sometime next year.

(Via THR)