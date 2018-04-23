A ‘Fast And Furious’ Animated Series Is Coming To Netflix

Universal

What started as a relatively down-to-earth car racing movie about living your life a quarter mile at a time has blossomed into a massive franchise about indestructible superheroes who can explode casts right off their bodies. The eight (and counting) Fast and Furious movies, which have a combined gross of over $5 billion, have traveled to Tokyo, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Abu Dhabi, and Russia, and anywhere Dominic Toretto hasn’t gone, that’s where his cousin Tony could go in the Netflix animated series based on the series.

Save a trip to space for the next movie, though.

The series is the first under an expansion of the company’s ongoing multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation Television. In the series, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination. Tim Hedrick, who wrote for DreamWorks’ Voltron: Legendary Defender series, and Bret Haaland, who has produced DreamWorks’ animated shows like All Hail King Julien and The Penguins of Madagascar, will serve as executive producers and showrunners. (Via)

It’s currently unknown when the show will premiere, or how many episodes will be dedicated to Teen Toretto’s feud with Teen Hobbs. I hope at least four seasons. Anyway, Fast and Furious: The Animated Series is going to need a dope theme song. I know the man for the job.

(Via Variety)