In these trying times, it’s not often good news break through, so it’s our absolute pleasure to announce that FBoy Island has been saved. The imminently viral reality dating show was caught in the storm of mass cancellations over at HBO Max, but it appears, the show will not only live on, but birth a spinoff.

The CW, of all places, has reportedly picked up FBoy Island for a third season and is moving forward with an appropriately named spinoff, FGirl Island. If you’re not familiar with the show’s concept, it’s pretty great. Via Deadline:

The show, which is hosted by Nikki Glaser, was set in the Cayman Islands and followed three women who are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

The first season of FBoy Island was a huge hit for HBO Max, but it did not seem to generate as much heat for its second run, which presumably made it all the more easy to axe following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. However, it could rekindle its love affair with viewers now that it’s made the jump to The CW where it can possibly reach a wider audience. Best of luck to the FBoys and FGirls.

