Less than a week after unleashing the final batch of episodes in all of their back-stabbing, last-minute-twisting, muscle-gleaning glory, HBO Max has officially renewed FBoy Island for a second season. The streaming service had already boasted about the numbers for the reality show’s premiere, and now they’re ready to take another trip to the island with a new batch of “FBoys” and “Nice Guys,” who will compete for a shot at love — or a buttload of cash. Per HBO:

“With a title like FBoy Island, we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Season one undoubtedly kept the audience guessing but we have even more big twists in store for season two. To the next batch of Fboys, beware, we’re coming for you!” added Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is locked down to return as the host for the new season, so naturally, she put her own spin on the renewal using her comedic wit that was easily one of FBoy Island’s highlights.

“I couldn’t be happier about returning to FBoy Island for season two,” Glaser said in a statement. “The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth.”

Featuring 12 FBoys and 12 Nice Guys, FBoy Island tasked three women with not getting played by the FBoys as they looked for love in the Cayman Islands. However, the show routinely switched things up, which led to some tense and dramatic moments as the three ladies struggled to choose between going with a Nice Guy or taking a gamble on reforming an FBoy, who might have been lying the whole time just to get a shot at $100,000. It was great TV, is what we’re saying.