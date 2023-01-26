The Walking Dead‘s flagship series ended last year with an eleventh season, and the franchise will soon (on May 14, Mother’s Day) premiere the closing season of the franchise’s first spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead. From there, zero plans exist to shut down this universe because at least three new spinoff series will materialize, and they may have multiple seasons. These shows include the Negan and Maggie spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City; the Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff, as yet untitled but a long time coming; and then there’s everyone’s favorite crossbow-wielding secret softie. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will bring the return of unwashed Norman Reedus, and strangely enough, this story will take place in France. That location appears to be the source of a real mystery, but let’s talk about what’s known about the series so far.

Release Date This show, which I am lovingly referring to as Daryl In Paris (even though he’s apparently not in the City of Lights), will premiere sometime in 2023. This will likely happen after the six-week run of Dead City‘s first season, which also have a vague Spring 2023 release date. Daryl’s show will also take place in six-episode seasons, and it feels like we’ll see him sometime in Summer 2023. That’s rather unclear, I realize, but the show will definitely be available to watch on AMC and stream on AMC+, too. Cast Reedus has so far been revealed to the one sole O.G. cast member in attendance. His far-off location would suggest that this is accurate, however, it’s worth noting that the Daryl spinoff was originally announced with Melissa McBride’s Carol in tow. We then heard that plans for a joint venture were scrapped (due to timing issues and COVID), which is sad because they’re quite a pair together. However, Reedus has cryptically asked, “How do you know she’s not gonna come back?” In other words, this is clear as mud, but a major clue exists from AMC’s series description, which we’ll cover in just a moment.