With Ferb Already On ‘Game Of Thrones,’ Phineas Joins ‘The Walking Dead’

If you (or your kids, natch) are fans of Phineas and Ferb, then you, too, might have been blown away to discover earlier this year that the voice of Ferb (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), who has said all of 17 sentences during the entire series’ run, was also in Game of Thrones. You may have had a difficult time processing the fact that the voice of Jojen Reed is also a character without the ability to hold ill will against anyone. Of course, with Ashley Tisdale — who voices Candace in Phineas and Ferb appearing as a prostitute in Sons of Anarchy I suppose that it only make sense that the other lead character get a dark drama, too.

Vincent Martella, best known as the voice of Phineas Flynn, will be in the fourth season of The Walking Dead. He’ll be playing a friend of Carl’s, because God knows Carl needs a kid his own age to play with. ZOMBIE PLAYDATES.

According to EW:

[Martella plays] Patrick and is among the various survivors that have been brought into the prison to help build the new community. “He’s right around Carl’s age,” explains Martella. “He’s a little bit older. He’s one of the new people who Carl gets a little closer with. Carl hasn’t really had anybody his age, so now you kind of get to see Carl’s relationship with people his own age and that’s one of the things that Patrick is bringing to the show.”

Now think about this the next time you’re watching Phineas and Ferb: The lead voices are brought to you by a seer, a whore, and a zombie. Quick: Somebody book Dan Povenmire (who plays Dr. Doofenshmirtz) on Boardwalk Empire.

(Source: EW