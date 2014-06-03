For The Squeamish ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan, Here’s The Viper Vs. The Mountain In Lego Form

WARNING: If you haven’t yet watched the most recent episode of Game of Thrones and you don’t want the ending spoiled, do not read past this point and especially don’t look at the Lego pictures below. I don’t want any people complaining about spoilers in here now that I’ve given you ample warning. Unlike some of these heathens that I call colleagues, I care about not ruining your TV viewing experience.

That said, OMG that ending, right?!?! The way the credits rolled and they showed the names of the people who acted in and helped produce the episode, I never saw that coming. But even before that part, a lot of people have been talking about that battle between the Viper and the Mountain, and how it was all, “GRRRRRR!!!” and *CRRRRRAAAAAAAACK!!! OOOOOOOOOZE!!!* because I guess that surprised a lot of people. Well, some of those people didn’t much care for the graphic nature of that scene, and that’s pretty understandable. After all, you never saw Uncle Phil doing that to Jazz.

Fortunately, one of the best accounts on Tumblr, House Lego, recaps the biggest scenes of each Game of Thrones episode using, you guessed it, Legos. So now, in case you fainted from all of that gory action, you can enjoy the battle again in a much cleaner and PG manner.

Yep, still just as graphic. Even the little red pieces make me want to hold off on spaghetti or Gushers for at least two weeks.