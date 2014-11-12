Fox Decides To Switch ‘Mulaney’ And ‘Bob’s Burgers’ On Sunday Nights

If you didn’t give Mulaney a chance this past Sunday, the way you were asked to do, you’re probably running out of time to do so. Fox has decided to move the show from its 9:30 PM time slot and switch it with Bob’s Burgers at 7:30 PM. The move is being called a kiss of death for the stand up comic’s first foray into network television, but it’s a positive turn for Bob’s Burgers. From Variety:

“Bob’s Burgers,” which has aired only twice during its fifth season due to NFL overruns and the World Series, will now be seen more regularly as it slides into the 9:30 p.m. timeslot behind “Family Guy” starting this week. In their most recent airings, “Bob’s Burgers” pulled a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and “Mulaney” did a 0.9.

I personally haven’t watched Mulaney since the second episode, so I can’t say that I’m too hurt by the news. I’ve been sorely missing my Bob’s Burgers fix and it’ll find a nice home in the former American Dad spot on the Fox schedule. It might not be time to pour one out for Mulaney, but it’s probably a safe bet that we can unscrew the top and set it on the counter top. The good news here is that it can’t get too much worse and everyone loves a good redemption story.

