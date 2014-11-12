Fox Decides To Switch ‘Mulaney’ And ‘Bob’s Burgers’ On Sunday Nights

If you didn’t give Mulaney a chance this past Sunday, the way you were asked to do, you’re probably running out of time to do so. Fox has decided to move the show from its 9:30 PM time slot and switch it with Bob’s Burgers at 7:30 PM. The move is being called a kiss of death for the stand up comic’s first foray into network television, but it’s a positive turn for Bob’s Burgers. From Variety:
“Bob’s Burgers,” which has aired only twice during its fifth season due to NFL overruns and the World Series, will now be seen more regularly as it slides into the 9:30 p.m. timeslot behind “Family Guy” starting this week.
In their most recent airings, “Bob’s Burgers” pulled a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and “Mulaney” did a 0.9.
I personally haven’t watched Mulaney since the second episode, so I can’t say that I’m too hurt by the news. I’ve been sorely missing my Bob’s Burgers fix and it’ll find a nice home in the former American Dad spot on the Fox schedule. It might not be time to pour one out for Mulaney, but it’s probably a safe bet that we can unscrew the top and set it on the counter top. The good news here is that it can’t get too much worse and everyone loves a good redemption story.
The hard on you guys have for such a shity TV show has to be some kind of elaborate trolling campaign.
As a result of all the Mulaney posts here, I now dislike John Mulaney on a personal level and want to pinch his stupid punchable face.
Seinfeld was a funny show. What Mulaney presupposes is, “what if it wasn’t?”
…..did you guys read the article.
This. Fucking. This.
This is good for Bob’s Burgers. FOX has demonstrated an incredibly short memory in its handling of that show. 15 years ago FOX killed both Family Guy and Futurama because it couldn’t settle on time slots for the shows. Futurama was ultimately killed by the 7:00 (!!) time slot on Sundays, and Family guy was moved around so much half its audience wasn’t ever able to find it.
Just let Bob and his family breathe a little bit in that 9:30 time slot. Sheesh.
I saw last Sunday’s Mulaney. If you didn’t like the show before, that episode will not change your opinion.
@Cami Thank you for taking one for the team.
I’d say there were some improvements over the last episode I’d watched (probably also the second), but yeah, not the opinion changing beast that Mulaney wanted people to think it was.
yay no more 7:30 Death Slot for Bob’s Burgers, though it sucks they’re moving the timeslot 3 times already.
How about they cancel Mulaney and show a second episode of Bob’s Burgers?
No kidding. A season premiere separated by the second episode by 3 or more weeks is just cruel.
It’s been ridiculous. I just want to watch Bob’s Burgers. Is that so hard?
Love this dudes stand up. I tried to watch the latest episode as ordered, but didn’t even crack a smile. Just horribly unfunny and seemed forced. Then I switched over to New Girl and got to laugh my ass off to Schmit saying goodbye to some titties, so I’m over it
Bob’s Burgers is the oasis in a desert of outdated animated fare on Sunday nights, so maybe it’s for the best.
Mulaney is not worth pouring one out for. I’m shocked it made it past the pilot stage.
You know what is wrong with this site? Go to the top of the page and search ‘Mulaney’ to see all of the references. Now do the same for ‘Almost Human’.
Do a search for ‘Dustin Rowles’ while you’re at it.
How come Marc Maron, a better comedian than this guy and someone who has a better show than this guy never gets any news on here?
I love Marc Maron and think he’s a really talented and sharp guy, but his IFC show is not that great. I watch it out of loyalty and I hope he gets to do it for a long time because I know it’s important to him, but it’s pretty forgettable stuff.
Though it is a dwindling form, I feel like the move could hurt live viewings of Bob’s since it now would be up against Walking Dead. Of course there is a plethora of other ways to watch it. And I am happy to get the show on the regular.
Mulaney is Seinfeld for retarded people.
Uproxx, stop trying to root for Mulaney as the plucky underdog. It sucks, plain and simple.
That last episode of Mulaney was actually pretty decent.
Meh. Switch time slots all you want, no one with an IQ above 80 and/or broadband watches network television anymore. It’s all ON DEMAND whenever the fuck I want to watch it. Network television execs are a dying breed, just like the recording industry asshats before them.
Hope you saved some money, dipshits.