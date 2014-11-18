Fox Continues Its British Invasion By Ordering A Pilot For A ‘Luther’ Adaptation

Fans eagerly await further news of the prequel movie promised by Luther creator Neil Cross and star Idris Elba. Until then, the American adaptation of the hit British television show will just have to do. That is, if it makes it past the pilot stage.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ever-cognizant executives at Fox have ordered a pilot from Cross, Elba, and the BBC producing team behind the hit series. It seems Fox loves all things British now, what with the network’s crime drama Gracepoint – an adaptation of the BBC’s Broadchurch – currently airing on Thursdays. They didn’t even try to hide the legally-approved copy-and-past when they hired original star David Tennant to play the same exact character.
Will the same thing happen to Luther? Will Elba adopt an American accent, go full meta, and play himself playing a character he’s already played in a different show on another network? So far, it appears Elba will serve only as executive producer. I sincerely hope this doesn’t change. Then again, I’d rather him and Cross see the error of their ways and abandon the project outright. Maybe Elba is a fan of Firefly and The Tick.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Nope. Just nope. The original “Luther” was perfect. Do not f*ck with perfection.
DO NOT FUCK WITH LUTHER! I AM BEGGING YOU.
Anybody else with a Ruth-Wilson-as-Alice crush? Anyone…?
Yup.
Only for like the past 3 years, brah. Where you been?
Is there someone who has watched this show who DOESN’T have a crush on Alice?
This is relevant to my interests.
Also, wasn’t she supposed to get a spinoff?
@Paul from the Gump – if you’re thinking a multi-camera sitcom where she murders people I’m so in.
She’s so much different on The Affair, so my crush has wavered a little bit (not really her fault but yeah) but still she can get it.
@Leapin_Lizards I’d have a firstborn just so I could sacrifice him/her in order to watch this.
@ErikEJ Ive seen Luther, I thoroughly enjoyed Luther, and I do NOT have a crush on Ruth Wilson.
Im interested in Gracepoint its pretty decent, I hope they changed the killer.
I’m almost certain they did.
So, early casting ideas? I can’t think of anyone who could fill Elba’s pants…I mean pants…I mean shoes. Penis.
If Elba stays on as EP this has a chance to be good. He is pretty protective of the show and character. However, if Gracepoint is any indicator it still winds up as a bust.
The role Nick Cannon was born to play!
*shudder*
That shit aint even funny.
GETOUTGETOUTGEOUT
I was thinking Alex Cross-vintage Tyler Perry.
Yeah If…IF…Idris reprises the role then I’ll be okay with this. If he doesn’t want to act then he better have his hands all over this thing from Casting to Catering because I do not trust FOX to do this thing justice.
Is FOX even aware of how many characters the British show has killed? How will this ever work with actors in the U.S. typically signing longer contracts?
Put it on FX instead of Fox and let Idris reprise the role, and I’m sold. Anything else would almost assuredly be a failure.
Christ it hasnt even been a year.