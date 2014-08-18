Fox Passed On The Tina Fey-Produced Sitcom ‘Cabot College’

If you’re one of the many people anxiously awaiting Tina Fey’s return to network sitcom action in any capacity at all, I’ve got some bad news for you – we’re going to have to keep waiting. According to Variety, Fox has changed its mind about the series order for Cabot College and passed on the show that Fey would have produced with her 30 Rock partner and former Saturday Night Live and Friends writer Robert Carlock. Cabot College would have starred Asif Ali, Margaret Cho, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Bonnie Dennison in a story about a women’s college that begins accepting male students, presumably with hilarity ensuing. However, unless another network (HEY, NBC! YOU!) picks it up, Cabot College’s doors will remain closed. What do you think about that, Liz Lemon?
Oh come on, you have to be more upset than that.
Come on, angrier!
There we go. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a midseason order for NBC that will star Ellie Kemper from The Office and this year’s romcom spoof They Came Together. And then we’ll all be like…
I can’t really even begin to explain how much I miss 30 Rock, you guys. It’s bordering on obsessive.
Nards!
You and me both, friend. I loved that show more than I love members of my own family.
I pay for Netflix so I always have it available.
That and Louie, pretty much the only reason I still have it as well.
30 Rock is to my heart, what ham is to Liz Lemon’s.
remember when Tracy was like “I want pizza” and Kenneth shows up with a pizza box, but Tracy changes his mind and says he wants waffles instead and Kenneth opens the pizza box to reveal it was waffles all along, and everyone cheers and Kenneth has a really big smile on his face?
That was funny. The Internet should make a gif of that one scene.
I just saw that episode like 2 days ago! I’m pretty sure my previously watched on Netflix is nothing but 30 Rock. And Archer.
What the what?!
That’s a shame, really you expect more from a network that’s so careful and nuturing of great shows like “Surviving Jack.”
YES I’M STILL BITTER.
ugh, surviving jack was so great. if only it had a little more time…
High Five Fox…you did good.
I actually worked the pilot taping for Cabot College. I’m not entirely surprised it didn’t get picked up. It was definitely no 30 Rock. It was a three camera sitcom that felt like a mix between That 70’s Show and Big Bang. It was not written by Fey and really, the best jokes were ones that she was throwing out to the actors between takes. I was really looking forward to it, but it wasn’t something that was as nearly as amaze balls as 30 Rock.
You should watch the 30 Rock pilot. It’s no 30 Rock either.
Honestly if a comedy pilot delivers a few solid jokes and a couple characters that you could maybe see liking if you stick with it then it’s a success.