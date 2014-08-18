Fox Passed On The Tina Fey-Produced Sitcom ‘Cabot College’

If you’re one of the many people anxiously awaiting Tina Fey’s return to network sitcom action in any capacity at all, I’ve got some bad news for you – we’re going to have to keep waiting. According to Variety, Fox has changed its mind about the series order for Cabot College and passed on the show that Fey would have produced with her 30 Rock partner and former Saturday Night Live and Friends writer Robert Carlock. Cabot College would have starred Asif Ali, Margaret Cho, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Bonnie Dennison in a story about a women’s college that begins accepting male students, presumably with hilarity ensuing. However, unless another network (HEY, NBC! YOU!) picks it up, Cabot College’s doors will remain closed. What do you think about that, Liz Lemon?

Oh come on, you have to be more upset than that.

Come on, angrier!

There we go. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a midseason order for NBC that will star Ellie Kemper from The Office and this year’s romcom spoof They Came Together. And then we’ll all be like…

I can’t really even begin to explain how much I miss 30 Rock, you guys. It’s bordering on obsessive.