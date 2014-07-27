Fox Released 5 Minutes Of The ‘Simpsons’/’Family Guy’ Crossover And It Looks As Expected

If you’re dying to see what it will be like when Family Guy meets The Simpsons, Fox has released an exclusive teaser for the episode over at Entertainment Weekly. It’s straight from the Family Guy panel at Comic-Con and it’s pretty much what you’d expect from your normal episode of either series.
There’s Bart hanging with Stewie, Homer and Peter Griffin having Family Guy-esque cutaway gags (and making fun of them in the process), and a massive fight that tried to top of all of those previous chicken fights.
There’s even that extra special cameo we mentioned, the one you can get a taste of above, but it certainly doesn’t end there for the surprises. If anything, I’d say this five-minute clip stuffs too much into it all. How are you going to fill an entire hour with this stuff?
Even though I’ve grown to dislike both where they are currently in their respective runs, I still think this will be good. It isn’t a popular opinion, but I feel like they have nothing to lose and it can be a love letter to positive aspects about both shows. Or it can suck, horribly.
Check the clip out over at EW for now and when it is made embeddable for the rest of us peons, it will be posted here for your viewing pleasure.
I like what I see. esp the bobs burger cameo
The Bob’s Burger, Cleveland Show cameos mad me laugh. So there’s that.
its funny because its true!
“This content is currently unavailable” Of f*ck off..
“We’re gonna make it!”
I can’t wait.
I hate everything about this
it seems like everyones either gonna love it or hate it. i’m almost certain i’m gonna love it. I already want to gif the bobs burger cameo
I”m still gonna watch it, though I’ll probably hate every minute of it.
Ill watch it and hope that Diaper Man, Rope Man, Strong Man, Tornado Man, and Cuckoo Man come in and clean house.
Holy shit @John Dizzle, who are those superheroes and why haven’t I heard those names in almost 30 years?
AAAGH, so familiar!
Andrew, why are you pretending that Family Guy ever had positive aspects?
I still like those early seasons. The ones from before it was brought back.
Ugh.
This is perfect for people who thought “I like The Simpsons, but I wish there were rape jokes!”
That honestly, with Bart standing there, just made me feel uncomfortable.
Very disappointing that American Dad couldn’t make a go of it.
So are we thinking that clear Life of Brian flying saucer interlude ripoff is attributable to laziness, or is it actually a greater, meta critique of all the “ripoff” allegations that have occurred between these two shows in the past?
I only laughed at the Cleveland joke. And Bob’s Burgers does not need to be carried by either of these shows.
It really does though
Ratings-wise, yeah. Creatively, of course not. Bob’s is one of the funniest shows on TV, and people don’t watch, because they’re morons.
Whatever, you guys. You know you’re gonna watch it.
They should’ve just stuck to Simpsons/Family Guy. Adding in shitty shows like Bob’s Burgers, or re-hashing things like the Cleveland show is just stupid. It could’ve been a solid thing with just a half-in-half crossover.
Bob’s Burgers is shitty?
You hold your tongue sir.
Oh, hell no! Those two shows do not get to diss Bob’s Burgers at this point!
well they have a point
I don’t think it’s a diss if its true. Bob’s Burgers doesn’t have the viewership that Family Guy does. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a better show though.
Bob’s Burgers doesn’t have the viewership?
Think about all the amazing shows cancelled too soon because they didn’t have the traditional network numbers, while we get some ridiculous amount of seasons of “According to Jim” or whatever.
That was awful.
This both sucks and blows
The Step by Step – Boy Meets World cross over was way better. They were all at Disney World, for gods sake!
I find all of your comments shallow and pedantic.
Yeah, Simpsons now is painful but these references bastardizing stuff like Homer’s jump over the gorge are just sad and hacky.
doesn’t look half bad.
honestly, can’t hardly stand how people rag on “new” simpsons anymore. its a show, get over it.
I was expecting either a futurama, or possibly even a pj’s joke when they cut away from bob.
I am…surprisingly ok with this. I laughed at a few points, especially the Moe call. Check the stools indeed.
Bob’s Burgers is currently better than both of these shows.
If I don’t see Jay Sherman, we riot!