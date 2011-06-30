‘Franklin & Bash’ Was Way Serious, Bro

Sup.

It’s your boy Danger GuerrerBro, back with another recap of “Franklin & Bash” aka “Shortbro & Tallbro.” And you guys, this episode was VERY serious. Like there weren’t any killer parties or old lady hookers or young lady hookers or sluts in bikinis or ANYTHING. At first I was all “What? This show sucks like that movie Amistad about the black bros where they cast Matthew McConaughey and didn’t let him surf or bang Kate Hudson. What a waste.” But then I thought more about it and was like, “Hold on, selfbro. Maybe that’s the lesson. Maybe life isn’t all about doing shots with topless chicks while playing by your own rules and having sweet hair and sometimes helping old dudes who can’t get it up. Maybe sometimes you have to grow up and, like, be serious, and come up with a plan about tricking your client into punching someone to get out of his contract while you’re SOBER instead of at your house party.” Sh-t’s deep, son.

Okay, on to the recap.

So the episode starts and Franklin and Bash are way into an office curling match but there’s no time for that because BOOM old dude client walks in with his kinda hot daughter and head honcho guy is like, “No time for messing around you’re totes on the case Franklin and Bash” and the clients are all “Yeah that sounds good” so they go meet up and old dude goes “Guess who caught the old Kirk Gibson home run ball from the 1988 World Series and has it in this box and now his a-hole doucheface sons are fighting him for it ’cause it’s worth BANK BROSEPH? Me,” and Franklin’s all “I LOVE BASEBALL SO I WILL TAKE THIS CASE SERIOUSLY.” Done, client #1.

Then later sexy lady lawyer who used to be on “The Jamie Foxx Show” comes in and is like “I need Franklin and/or Bash because my client is a total reality show Dad jagoff and you guys know what that’s like,” and Franklin’s all “You go Bash because I love baseball and this case is about baseball so I got this,” so Bash goes and the client is Tom Arnold. Client #2.

Also, dick lawyer guy has a problem with a secret freaky email attachment that got sent around and he needs deleted because he wants to be a judge and Franklin goes “Yeah? Blow me,” which is MAJOR LOLs but then dick lawyer goes “No seriously,” and they’re like “Fine, talk to our Middle Eastern bro computer bro,” so he’s kinda client #3.