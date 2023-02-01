Sometimes, against your better judgment, you just wanna go where everybody knows your name, in the least creepy way possible. And if your name is Frasier, then you really only have one choice, and that’s to move back to Boston where people likely know your name. Luckily, Paramount+ had the same exact idea!

The streamer’s new Frasier revival titled (get this) FRASIER, will bring back Kelsey Grammer as the titular man who, according to the official synopsis, returns to Boston, Mass, with “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” That’s why they call Boston the city of dreams! Not officially, but some people have probably called it that before. Grammer first starred on the Boston-set Cheers before getting his own spinoff which took place in Seattle.

The series will star Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s pal Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague Olivia, Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David. Production will begin this week in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, which is quite literally the opposite of Boston.

Cheers co-creator James Burrows is on board to direct the first two episodes of the revival, which means there will likely be at least two good episodes ahead of us. Maybe more if Ben Affleck decides he wants to keep joining Boston-based television projects.

