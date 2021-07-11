Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Frasier Crane very soon, with his Paramount+ version representing the third show on which he’s played the psychiatrist first made famous on Cheers.

The reboot, though part of a wave of old shows coming back for new episodes, is a long time coming for Grammer. And the star (and theme song singer) seems to have a clear direction for the show in several ways. For starters, the show will apparently take place somewhere other than Boston or Seattle. He’s apparently going to be wildly rich, too.

In an interview with New York Live, Grammer said parts of the plot for the Frasier reboot are already solidified, though not actually in his character’s mind.

“He thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction,” Grammer said in the interview. “And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Then there’s the matter of one important member of the show missing from the reboot. John Mahoney, who played the father of Grammer’s and David Hyde Pierce’s Frasier and Niles, died in 2018. Grammer said that the show will “deal with that some in the first episode,” which sounds like the role will not be recast. As for the rest of the characters? Grammer said that he’s “reached out to everybody,” but no one else from the original cast of Frasier has signed on just yet.

That could mean another major reboot to the plot and who Crane interacts with, but at least we know that a character already known for being stuffy and elitist will be extremely wealthy the next time we see him on TV.

[via Deadline]