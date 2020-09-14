The biggest news in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air universe is that Will Smith finally ended his feud with Aunt Viv, though a “gritty” reboot of the show is also something of interest as well, I suppose.

Another fun marketing stunt in the Fresh Prince universe, though, is Will Smith himself putting the show’s iconic mansion on AirBnB for an extremely affordable rental price. The listing popped up on the site on Monday, and according to Page Six, Will’s wing of the mansion is listed on the short-term rental site for just $30 a night.

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back,” Smith wrote in the listing. “And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

Here’s the description of the place, apparently written by Will himself:

It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses! During your stay, you’ll get to indulge in a few royal perks, including:

– Lacing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right—IN the bedroom).

– Spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s.

– Donning a fly look from my closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete —from experience: both at the same time turns heads!

– Soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.

Note: while you will not have access to a kitchen; all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.

Availability for the 1-bedroom stay was extremely limited and quickly filled up, so if you’re reading this, you already missed your chance to stay where the prince grew up, at least on television. Still, there are some fun photos of the mansion’s setup on the listing page. And according to that listing, the stays include AirBnB making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, which is a nice touch.

(Via AirBnB)