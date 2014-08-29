Friday TV Conversation: So What Do You Want Out of A Series Finale?

Big week. First we found out Tony didn’t die in the closing moments of The Sopranos, then we all fought about, then David Chase put out a statement saying his words were “misconstrued” and that he still hasn’t answered the question, then we all fought about it some more. How very Internet of us.
The discussion got me thinking, though, and that brings us to this week’s discussion question: What do you want (or not want) out of a series finale? Be as generic (closure, bloodshed, seeing good characters rewarded and bad characters punished) or as specific (“Here’s how I would have fixed Lost“) as you like. Cite good examples and bad examples. Say a few things you’d like to see in upcoming series finale, like the ones in 2015 for Parks & Rec or Mad Men. Explain why you liked a finale most people seemed to hate, or vice versa. Make your case however you like. Different people want different things out of their entertainment, so let’s all air it out and see if we can’t understand each other a little better by the end.
As for me, I just think more beloved television shows should end with extended fantasy sequences and the line “Fade to black. Audience goes f*cking apeshit.” All I’ve ever asked, really.
Tony Soprano to die in each one
god damn i love this comment.
I like all of my series to end with a freeze frame as the main characters pump their fists into the air and 80s rock fades in.
Not 80’s rock, ut I thought you’d appreciate this: [www.youtube.com]
Six Feet Under remains my shining example of how you should end a damn series. Thematically and narratively consistent, full of respect for the characters, emotionally resonant, showing and not telling… perfect
It is the shining example, and is definitely my favorite, but I think it sets an “unfair” precedent. Showing how EVERY CHARACTER ends up only works for that show because death was the theme of the show. If every show ended like that it would be RIDICULOUS. If the sopranos ended with a montage of every character getting shot in the head at some point in the future, people would probably love it, but it would be completely tonally off from what the show did for 6+ seasons.
Two things will happen next season on Mad Men.
1. Roger Sterling is going to die. (heart attack?)
2. Pete will be mauled by a bear.
A sort of red wedding, purple wedding vibe.
What if the bear ends up being Rizzo? Hence the epic beard.
But what about Charles Manson?
Pete will be mauled by Sal’s ex-wife?
I want to get to the God damn fireworks factory!
I was pretty satisfied with poochy dying on his way to his home planet
I would like a finale of Mad Men that somehow magically gave me back the 7 years of my life I spent watching nothing happen on Mad Men…
I’d say recent shining examples for dramas would be Breaking Bad and Fargo, those were highly satisfying finales. They wrapped it up and even if you didn’t agree with how it ended you were ok with the ending.
As far as comedies, nothing will ever top Eastbound’s finale. That was truly epic. It almost felt like the whole series was steering towards that ending and it couldn’t have ended any other way. Most comedy series finales blow, but that was a great one. If/when Always Sunny ends I hope they do it justice.
What I don’t want is a damn Sopranos ending. Fuck that, don’t tell me to use my imagination, I’m watching TV. If I wanted to use my imagination, why bother watching TV to begin with, I’ll just start with my imagination.
I think it goes without saying no one wants a Dexter ending.
Which Eastbound ending? There were at least 2 finales.
The above referenced one.
Shows just need to be consistent with their tone, characters and storytelling style. Whatever happens to the characters within those confines is acceptable. Their story, their decisions. I didn’t like the way SOA was going so I stopping watching it. Same with True Blood and Homeland. I felt they strayed too far for my liking. I DID like the way the Sopranos, The Wire, Lost, and Breaking Bad all ended, so what do I know?
It depends on the show really. If its a drama with an ongoing theme and/or has many questions that appear to be unanswerable then I think its ok if they go unanswered. Like BSG’s ending.
SPOILERS
Everyone was pissed that they never explained what or how Starbuck came back and was that an angel that appeared to Gaius/Six or as that in their heads? I didn’t have a problem with these questions not being answered because I interrupted as just something that I’ll will never know. Sometimes you got to accept. that there are things you won’t ever find out. I don’t think it was the BEST ending but it tied up the over-arching story line just fine.
For Comedies I need closure. I need to see what happens with Annie and Jeff or Jeff and Britta (Shit Jeff is one lucky SOB) or who ever.
A couple of my favorite endings:
MASH
CHEERS
Star Trek TNG
I don’t remember quite what happened but I do remember liking the Wonder Years ending for some reason.
Breaking Bad
TNG in my mind is the gold standard. People forget that a finale isn’t a completely new show. It needs to be a good episode in its own right, and it needs to do everything else, which is why they are so hard. But TNG is entirely about characters, and exploration. The finale gave us both in spades, and ended on such a beautiful note. God damn. I should have done this a long time ago. The sky’s the limit.
@Hingle McCringleberry: Which Star Trek ending? I remember that series ending and coming back like 4 times, the last being “Enterprise” and i don’t think you mean that one.
The Shield had one of the most complete endings for a series for me. It closed up major plot lines while leaving necessary ones open (people going about their lives). And it had closure and punishment for the main character, an anti hero. But not just a common One, like he died or something. It was complex and thought provoking. That’s how series should end. Complete yet thought provoking. The conversation about the series should continue after, yet you feel satisfied by it
Ah, forgot about The Shield. Incredible. Love the ending credits too [vimeo.com]
The Shield is so great. I recently started rewatching the series, can’t believe the money train happened all the way back in season 2
Still one of the greatest Series Finales ever.
The Shield, to my mind, is the best example out there. The whole gut punch feeling when it was over has never been replicated.
Holy crap, this was perfect. I watched, hoping from a tear from Vic and knowing I wouldn’t get it…
Does True Detective S1 count as a series since they’ll be changing it up every season? If so, I count the first season finale as one of my favorites. The last scene outside the hospital, as well as the trek through Carcosa were both fantastic.
I think it counts, most mini-series type shows count I think. I didn’t mind True Detective’s ending, I just felt like they were setting you up for some big twist/convoluted ending, but not really. Just some whackadoodle killing people in a creepy way and place. I liked the journey more than the destination on that one.
@virnomine I can dig that. I think that’s why I liked the finale so much. Rather than being something that felt separate from the previous episodes, it served as a natural ending. Going into it, I was torn if I wanted some big twist or if I just wanted something “normal.” As it turned out, the “normal” ending did it for me. I think you’re right though–that show is more about the journey of the characters than anything else.
I was gonna say something about True Detective too. I remember a lot of people were let down by the finale, but I loved it. The writer always said it wasn’t some kind of mystical crime story but more a focus on journey for the detectives. And the chase thru Carcosa was some of the most tense tv I’ve seen, what is there to complain about?
@Stringer Stanfield
Damn right. “Come die with me, little priest.”
That was some intense TV.
Babylon 5 is probably my favorite ending then ST:TNG and Breaking Bad. B5 was the shit ’cause they foreshadowed shit throughout it’s run and tied it all up, plus it made me cry.
Which Babylon ending? I remember that series ending and coming back like 4 times, the last being “crusade” and i don’t think you mean that one.
The actual series Season 5 ending, fuck Crusade and all those shitty movies.
I’m not looking forward to Parks ending this year. I just want a happy ending on that show, it’s a sweet show, no need for anything too dramatic, but then they change their mind about it ending and give me 5 more seasons.
Wrap up any major loose ends and offer a satisfactory conclusion to the central characters’ arcs. I don’t need every mystery neatly tied off with a bow , mainly because I’m more interested in character development in a television show than minor mysteries like “but what about Shannon’s inhaler, dudes?!”
So far I would say that the most satisfied I’ve been with a television finale have been the conclusions to “Six Feet Under” and “Breaking Bad.”
The main character should always end up faking their death and starting a new life as a lumberjack.
Wait, is that really how Dexter ended? I only watched random episodes of that show and knew the ending was terrible, but really that’s what they went with?
@Marc Trestman Noooo, I was talking about… uhhh… Angry Beavers. You should definitely watch Dexter, the ending is way better than that.
… except that wasn’t the finale… instead we got what felt like another 10 seasons of whatever the fuck robert california and beyond was…
Good examples: Breaking Bad, Psych(that whole show was pure joy), Monk, Seinfeld(come at me, bros), Frasier, Futurama(last run on Comedy Central), The Bob Newhart Show, The Wonder Years, Boy Meets World, scrubs(8th season), 3rd Rock From the Sun, Will and Grace
Bad examples: Lost, Heroes, poor Firefly, Scrubs (9th season), Dexter, Smallville, Sopranos.
Do’s: Provide closure. Tie up all the plotline you have up in the air in a natural, not sudden way (Breaking Bad). Respect the characters and the entirety of the series that has come before, maybe even offering nods to its beginnings (Newhart, 3rd Rock, Frasier). Give us the ending that the characters have earned, some sort of emotional payoff (pretty much all of the good examples, but especially BB, Boy Meets World, Futurama and Monk.). Give thru series a reason to end that respects character growth and feels like the eventual moving on to things that were always coming (hence why Seinfeld is included in my good list. They were always the worst people. Why It’s Always Sunny must end with Dennis in prison, Dee in some kind of Asylum, Frank murdered and Mac and Charlie in therapy). Let everyone have their “bows”. (Frasier, WAG, Scrubs)
Don’ts: Leave it all up in the air(Heroes, Sopranos). Cut short the story in a sudden fashion or fail to have any kind of ending (Heroes, poor poor Firefly). Overstay your welcome so no ending can make up for limping for so long (Scrubs seas 9 and Smallville). Give characters undeserved endings (Dexter) or fail to deliver on promised payoffs(Lost, Smallville). Play tricks on audience or negate the purpose of your own show (Lost, Dexter, Sopranos).
i forgot about 3rd rock. I don’t remember liking the episode as i was watching it, but when Lithgow suddenly reappears and screams “ALIEN ABDUCTION!” at the very last second, i DIED laughing. It was EXACTLY how that show was supposed to end. It was the perfect screwball for a screwball comedy. Thanks for reminding me of that.
I stopped watching Smallville around season 4 or 5 due to other life obligations. But when I heard that the series finale was when Clark finally became Superman, I lol’d and thanked the TV Gods that I had to bail on the show.
I demand Chris Pratt do it with Jennifer Lawrence in every series finale because you want this
I would like to see Chibs pop in to all finales and kill everyone because he was working against everyone.
This is a Danger article. Save that (completely warranted) vitriol for the next Roles article. Or just avoid clicking them if his name is on them, like I do.
Lack of lumberjacks.
I want stories wrapped up in a way that’s consistent with the series. The Sopranos finale just pissed me off and killed my suspension of disbelief, so now I nitpick the whole show. Chase got lazy and/or bored and tries to pass it off as artsy. We’re not dumb because you wrote yourself into a bunch of corners and didn’t know how to get yourself out.
Absolutely. I routinely cite The Wire as one of the most overrated series ever, but also say it’s finale is one of the greatest
I think you missed his point, Rufus.
Fuck David Chase.
Exactly. And if its a comedy series give me one last laugh.
Yes absolutely. I’m not a fan of The Wire, I routinely cite it as one of the most overrated shows ever, but its finale was fantastic and I routinely cite it as one of the best.
The greatest. Iknow you weren’t a fan of the serial killer angle, but Lester finally figuring out the vacants was awesome. N I don’t think it was in the actual finale, but Marlo’s final scene was fantastic too
Not that it’s a great show or anything, but I was always interested in how they were gonna end The Walking Dead. That was until they came up w the spinoffs for different groups, that’ll let them get away w a lotta shit
Yea, it would have been so much more amazing if the 5th season hadn’t been so unrealistic. the actual finale episode was spectacular.
I don’t think it’s so much that they tie up the loose ends as it is about them acknowledging all the loose ends, and tying up at least some of them. Some things can be left to ponder on, but not too much.
Also, end it when it’s right. Too many shows go on so long that you don’t care by the time the end comes.
And don’t go for the twist or existential ending unless it’s really something extra special.
Closure, but not forced closure. Just tie up as many loose ends, but leave us with some speculation of what will happen with their lives.
That should be such an easy request to do, yet, so few shows actually provide a satisfactory closure.
i like for most main stories to be wrapped up even if its an full multi season program or if premature cancelled by network execs not properly testing a few eps on us.
but no need for all this lets finish on a wedding or birth for feel good moment. be brave and do try the red wedding for a finish :) would love the on-line discussion rather than the look back with distaste for a program you liked but will never re-watch cause of a disastrous final season / ep (looking at you Dexter)
I wish American TV could emulate the British model and have shows run for a limited number of episodes and seasons. End the series once the main plot lines reach their logical end, don’t just keep the wheels spinning.
Overall, I want closure. A sense that I’ve seen a complete story (or stories) rather than part of one. I don’t need to see what happens to every character, but I like to know that this part of their life is over, or their role in this story is complete.
Val Kilmer.
Kilmer vs. Kilmer
While not perfect, the ending of Miami Vice is satisfactory. It doesn’t leave a bad taste in my mouth regarding the entire series. 6/10.
I think Burn Notice did it right.
i didn’t hate the lost finale.
half of the “unanswered questions’ people have can be answered with a solid “because why not?” and the complaints about them all being dead I think are misdirected. we (as fans) created a storyline that was always going to be better than what the writers could have created. the lost finale is TVs chinese democracy. it was unrealistic of us to expect something impossible.
also, the best TV show ending I’ve seen was probably friday night lights. or maybe one of futurama’s umpteen endings.
All finales should end with “It was just a dream”….