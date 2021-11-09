It’s hard to turn a good book into a good movie. It’s even harder to turn a good book into a good movie into a GREAT television show. But that’s the trajectory Friday Night Lights went on. Producer Brian Grazer hopes to pull off another hail mary, minus the book. As Penny from Happy Endings once said, “Reading is stupid, TV rules.” Wise words.

“We’re working on another Friday Night Lights movie in Del Rio, Texas on a border town that takes place in 2015 and hope to be making that the beginning of next year,” Grazer, who produced both the 2004 movie with Billy Bob Thornton and TV show starring Kyle Chandler, told Collider. He also revealed that the film “will lead us into a new series that takes place in a more recent time… like now, today, and we’re excited about it.”

The new FNL movie was announced back in 2018 with David Gordon Green attached as director, but he’s since departed the project. Brothers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Quarantine, Devil) will now oversee the movie and show. Collider reports that the film will use a “completely new story with new actors,” but there’s no reason Jesse Plemons can’t drop by for a cameo. Clear eyes, full hearts, Crucifictorious reunion.

