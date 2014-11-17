From Making ‘Matilda’ To Saving The Planet: 6 Times Danny DeVito Was The Anti-Frank Reynolds

Frank Reynolds is a horrible human. I mean, everyone on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is a terrible monster, but he makes the rest of the Gang look like Gladys by comparison. Science says so. But the actor who plays everyone’s favorite depraved Trashman, Danny DeVito, is the opposite of Frank — he’s a pretty cool guy. Here are six good things DeVito, who turned 70 today, has accomplished that Frank was too busy cleaning his gun to think about.

1. Danny DeVito: Feminist

Getty Image

From a profile in the Guardian:

Is Hollywood unfair to women? “I don’t think it’s only Hollywood, I think it’s just generally speaking [DeVito responds]. Most men somewhere in their psyche are still dragging women around by their hair. It’s terrible. I have two daughters, but even before my kids were born I always thought that it was terrible.” In his opinion, feminism has made some men even more reactionary. Does he think that the sexes are too combative? “It’s not so much that. I just don’t think equality is there at all. And it’s not only women. It’s inequality for young people, old people, women, minorities – there’s no balance. We’re seeing that in the world. People feeling that there’s an incredible lack of genuine fairness. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a capitalist, but if I know that my money’s into something that I don’t want it to be in, then I take it out immediately”. These days, DeVito mainly likes to invest in green concerns. “I don’t want to propagate more smog in the air, I don’t want to deplete the rainforests, I don’t want to do anything like that.” (Via)

Also, he was a hairdresser before he got into acting, though that was mostly for the chicks.

2. Danny DeVito: Producer

While Frank Reynolds will star in any Chief-humping movie that comes his way, DeVito is a little more discerning. Jersey Films and Jersey Television, part of his and wife Rhea Perlman’s Jersey Group, have produced Reality Bites, Pulp Fiction, Gattaca, Out of Sight, Erin Brockovich, Garden State, Man on the Moon, How High, and both Reno 911 the show and the movie.

3. Danny DeVito: Maker of Matilda

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is the better movie, but as far as films based on Roald Dahl books go, I like Matilda more. I was nine years old the first time I saw it, the perfect age to want a teacher like Miss Honey, eat a cake like Bruce Bogtrotter, and be terrified of Trunchbull like Matilda. But even though I was disgusted by Matilda’s parents then, I’m now glad that DeVito (who also directed) used his production company to make the movie after his daughter Lucy brought the book home. Like Matilda herself, it’s smarter than the average kid(‘s film).

4. Danny DeVito: Environmentalist

As he mentioned in his chat with the Guardian, DeVito is a big-time environmentalist, which is why he was cast as the titular role in The Lorax (also, they could be twin brothers). He wanted the message of the overly slick, but well meaning film to be heard by as many people as possible, so DeVito recorded his lines in English, Spanish, Italian, German, AND Russian.

5. Danny Devito: Fundraiser

Getty Image

He’s involved with multiple charities, including Keep Memory Alive (which raises funds to develop a cure for Alzheimer’s) and Hole in the Wall Gang, the “world’s largest family of camps for children with serious illnesses and life threatening conditions.”

6. Danny DeVito: Good with Fans (Especially Ones Who Look Like Him)

That baby’s not going into any dumpsters (probably).

BONUS

You once claimed that you and Rhea Perlman had filthy sex in the White House. I’m probably going to regret asking this, but was that just a joke? The thing is, Rhea and I are married. We were having sex even before we were married. So whenever we’re near a bed and it’s nighttime, our tendency is to have sex. So we were at the White House, showing our support for Hillary’s Children’s Defense Fund, and we were invited to stay the night in the Lincoln Bedroom. I don’t know if you’ve ever been there, but it’s a really gorgeous bed. And we kinda turned it into, you know… (long pause) we turned it into Sodom and Gomorrah. (Laughs.) Oh sweet Jesus! Let me just leave you with one thing. The Lincoln bed is very, very big. It also has bedposts. So if you’re thinking about doing anything even remotely filthy in the Lincoln Bedroom, don’t forget to bring the long restraints. Did you remember to bring the long restraints? Naw, we just used towels. But in the morning, Rhea wouldn’t untie me. I begged her, but she didn’t care. She’s like, “You can stay there all day.” That’s the way it is sometimes. They leave you tied up, man. That’s the bad part. (Via)

OK, maybe he’s exactly Frank Reynolds.