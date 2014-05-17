FX Networks Has Set A Solid Date For All Of Their Summer Premieres

FX Networks has finally announced a premiere date for all of their upcoming Summer series, including the highly anticipated series The Strain from Guillermo del Toro and the final season of Wilfred. From Deadline:
FX’s Middle East-set series Tyrant, which stars Adam Rayner as the son of a dictator of a war-torn country who returns to his homeland after a self-imposed 20-year exile, will premiere at 10 PM June 24. FX’s high-profile vampire drama The Strain from EP Carlton Cuse premieres July. And the new FX comedies Married and You’re The Worst will bow back-to-back on July 17. As for returning shows, the second season of FX’s The Bridge kicks off July 9, and the fourth and final season of FXX’s comedy Wilfred arrives June 25.
The premiere of The Strain should hopefully put an end to all this speculation about those crazy rat commercials that have been popping up since last Fall. The opposite can be said about Wilfred, a show that probably won’t answer a thing about its mysteries and it shouldn’t.
Tyrant sounds like it will be leading the pack of the non-vampire based new shows, but I’m personally looking forward to the return of The Bridge. There was a lot to enjoy from the first season, even if it was a bit disjointed. I’m hoping for a bit more in the second season to build upon the good.
At least I know when I should set my DVR now. Not that I’ll watch half of what I record.
(Via Deadline)
I dont watch Wilfred, but why is it ending after 4 seasons?
Because of 300+ million people like you (and me).
Spot on. It’s a very strange little show, but I always enjoyed it a lot.
Yeah. It makes me laugh really hard, but I get that it isn’t most folks cup of tea.
I figured Elijah Wood doesn’t want to commit too much to tv.
@Everybody Loves Waymond Thats kind of what I thought. Seemed like people really enjoyed it. I thought it would be around longer.
It’s a great show, very funny if you’re the right kind of twisted.
That’s still twice as long as the original (watch it if you can, the US one isn’t a straight up remake, they’re pretty tonally different)
I’m going to have a busy schedule.
Can’t wait 4 The Bridge & The Strain should be good
I’ll never forget the moment when I realized the weird-speaking dude from The Bridge was the same dude from Top of The Lake.
Daaaaamn!
I think the ratings fell for Wilfred, it premiered to big ratings but they’ve declined. Its a funny show tho.
I’m glad Wilfred is ending after this season. The new writers never really captured the feel of the show and it’ll be nice to see it go before it completely falls apart.