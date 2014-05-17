FX Networks Has Set A Solid Date For All Of Their Summer Premieres

FX Networks has finally announced a premiere date for all of their upcoming Summer series, including the highly anticipated series The Strain from Guillermo del Toro and the final season of Wilfred. From Deadline:

FX’s Middle East-set series Tyrant, which stars Adam Rayner as the son of a dictator of a war-torn country who returns to his homeland after a self-imposed 20-year exile, will premiere at 10 PM June 24. FX’s high-profile vampire drama The Strain from EP Carlton Cuse premieres July. And the new FX comedies Married and You’re The Worst will bow back-to-back on July 17. As for returning shows, the second season of FX’s The Bridge kicks off July 9, and the fourth and final season of FXX’s comedy Wilfred arrives June 25.

The premiere of The Strain should hopefully put an end to all this speculation about those crazy rat commercials that have been popping up since last Fall. The opposite can be said about Wilfred, a show that probably won’t answer a thing about its mysteries and it shouldn’t.

Tyrant sounds like it will be leading the pack of the non-vampire based new shows, but I’m personally looking forward to the return of The Bridge. There was a lot to enjoy from the first season, even if it was a bit disjointed. I’m hoping for a bit more in the second season to build upon the good.

At least I know when I should set my DVR now. Not that I’ll watch half of what I record.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Deadline)