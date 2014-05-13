Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

It’s all about Tyrion’s mic drop in this edition of the internet’s best reactions to Game of Thrones, because how could it not be? I, for one, am very excited to welcome one-handed S4 LOL champion Jaime Lannister back in the fold. He was missed.
Let’s get right to it.
These are all pretty dull
So, where are your gifs then?
TRIAL BY COMMENT COMBAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
you must have gifs to mock gifs , it is known
Here is what I did – and posted on Gawker
[i.kinja-img.com]
Brett’s GIF is lame… (BurnsyFan throws horse turd and runs away)
(>_<)
Cut off his manhood and feed it to the goats.
A .gif Dance Party without at least 3 Sam Rockwell’s is considered a dull affair.
[thefilmexperience.net]
Brett’s gif is probably the third best I’d say. #9….what is funny about that? Whatevs though.
I think we need to push back Game of Lulz to at least Thursday, that’d help.
Well I would post mine here but that shit still ‘aint working.
Were those cuffs specially made for him? Did they use child’s handcuffs for him? Do the city watch just happen to have handcuffs for children?
They just attached chains on two of Podrick’s cock rings.
[31.media.tumblr.com]
Well played, sirs. Well played.
man, Podrick is the most adorable
When did that dance occur???
you missed that? they started blasting EDM, passed out some mollys and lightsticks, and everybody got down.
That’s my kind of trial.
Trial by B-Boy Battle.
Did Someone Say B-Boy… ???
I read that Dink & NCW were trying to break the monotony by goofing off during one take…and that the crew was so tired nobody laughed.
#4 is pretty good. Made me chuckle.
Come on, no Iron Bank lulz?
I Choo-Choo-Choose #5.
Finally!
That Ralph Wiggum one… wow… just wow…
Uncanny, isn’t it?
It’s just so… so… perfect.
Loved the fact that when they brought Shae in, you just see Tyrion’s knees buckle, and he had to sit down. Shows a lot more about how he cared about her than any dialogue could ever convey.
Does anyone besides me not have HBO and don’t get any of these, but have to look at these gifs every week anyway? (Sad.)
Also, the engraving on Jaime’s armor looks like Brock Lesnar’s stupid sword tattoo.
because it’s a sword engraving?
except it’s 3 of them, with extra specilization, and on an armor and not a tattoo so it’s not stupid because he can actually get it off?
I said Lesnar’s sword tattoo was stupid, not Jaime’s armor. Sheesh.
Damn that sham trail, they never even called the best witness…
[i.kinja-img.com]
….sham trial even.
That’s pretty good.
And now that I have mastered photoshop gif editing, there shall be many more/I’ll never do it again.
this is better than all of those other ones.
This was great.
Cool cool cool. “Gifs are coming”
margaery was in the episode because she is reacting because she is one of the few people who actually knows who killed joffrey.