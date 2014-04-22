Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

Controversial episodes of Game of Thrones bring out the best of the internet. Actually, scratch that. They bring the best out of humorous people on the internet. Everyone else not so much. But that’s because comedy is at its best when tackling the weird, awkward, and disturbing and making it accessible. The next entry captures this perfectly.
Prepare yourself for an inspired edition where that scene is only touched on once but seems to have gotten the internet’s collective creative juices flowing. Enjoy and take comfort in the fact that everything is going to be alright (unless you’re Jaime Lannister).
#12 is too good… Also the one thing I didnt like about that episode was how Littlefinger was talking. He went to the Olivia Popes Dad’s school of enunciating and mixed in a whispering Batman.
Yeah, that was weird. His whisper/gravelly thing was fine the first 3 seasons, but this time is was overdone. Hopefully he reins that back in.
it’s actually one of the biggest things that make him one of my absolute favourite.
I don’t get #2. Is it referencing a specific ad?
It’s one of those stupid memes around Pinterest, like “justboyfriendthings”
It’s a parody of the images (or I guess memes- though I wouldn’t want to sully the good meme name by associating it with such belieber nonsense) in this really dumb tumblr for teenage girls.
[justgirlythings.tumblr.com]
Aha! Thanks!
han solo ftw
Agreed.
The look on Han’s face is what sold me…
Good job internet.
Onion Kenigit!
Damn, these were pretty good. Sad Sam for the win.
I picture Sam.
#7 – I choose E) Strong Belwas
Best character from the books not on the show.
/booknerd booknerding
//totally agree
nobody gives a fuck about your hoitey toitey book knowledge #nobookcrew
You should give a damn cause you’re missing out.
I’m sure I’m in the minority here but Belwas annoyed me.
@righteous axe
If reading books makes us ‘hoitey toitey’ then hoit me the toit up.
Do I smell lemon cake?
Probably. That bitch does love some lemon cake.
Petyr should have brought along some lemon cake. Sansas be crazy for the lemon cake.
Disappointed #8 wasn’t in the actual show, I was expecting it but it never came.
exactly.
Hell yeah to #6, need to get Jaime to the burn unit for #12, and I would hope someone made that joke for real on #13, does GOT have a gag reel?
Do you work for Upworthy or what?
“Rape jokes are never funny!”
-The Internet reacting to The Internet reacting this week’s ‘Game of Thrones’
*BRRAAAAAHMMM*
That True Detective combo would definitely rival Cohle-Hart
Missed one.
That it’s not really funny?
#10
Ser Davos ftw!
Mostly because I’ve had his pronunciation of knight in my head since Sunday. BEWARE OF SAYING IT IN MIXED COMPANY.
omg could not stop laughing at slide 4.
Pretty sure Joffrey was sporting a post mortem boner
12 and 13 are fantastic; that is all.