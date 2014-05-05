‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers Discussion: ‘First Of His Name’

When Tywin gave his speech about what makes a good ruler to Tommen (y’know, that scene right before that THING we won’t mention by name happened, for fear of a million more think pieces), he left out one key attribute: patience. Joffrey didn’t have it — he was the word “NOW NOW NOW” personified — and now he’s dead. Littlefinger, meanwhile, is all self-control, and his plans are slowly come to fruition. His scheming even predates Game of Thrones, technically, and because he practices what he preaches, he’s arguably the most dangerous and powerful man in Westeros, even if few outside the Vale know it.
(Just to clear up any confusion, the awkward bit of exposition that Lysa was referring to before Littlefinger shushed her was that she poisoned Jon Arryn, but wrote to Cat that the Lannisters did it. Thus, the War of the Five Kings came to be, all because of Carcetti.)
Daenerys, too, isn’t charging into anything without the diligence it deserves. She could attack King’s Landing by way of the Blackwater, and possibly even triumph over the Lannisters, but she’s not after King’s Landing; she wants Westeros. And to get it, she needs to prove to herself that she’s a fit ruler. So before Dany and her Unsullied army head north, she makes a pledge: she will “take care of business” in Slaver’s Bay, to keep those who she unchained free. It might not be (OK, it definitely isn’t) the most exciting development for the TV show — “When are they going to get to the fireworks factory and/or King’s Landing?” — but it’s not out of character. Getting what you desire takes time, and Dany knows it. So does Littlefinger. And Margaery, who could have pulled an Olenna and pounced into Tommen’s bed like so many cats before her, but instead, she wisely plays the “we have a secret” game.
The waiting is the hardest part, to quote Tom Petty, but it just makes the moment when I finally make love to Margaery all the sweeter, to quote Tommen.
-Cersei loves her children. It’s her one redeeming quality; that and her ability to c*ckblock Tommen.
-I want this spray-painted on the side of my van.
-The highlight of the episode: Dany wearing a dress that isn’t blue.
-The architect originally called it the Doorway of Doom, but Bloody Gate works, too.
-Sansa looks into the eyes of her aunt, sees an insane future version of herself.
-And they’re all funnier than the last.
-“Will Kill for Money” — Tywin’s personal ad in Westeros Weekly.
-Arya’s list is going to turn into “We Didn’t Start the Fire” before long.
-This is not a flattering angle for the Hound. He looks like a melted Mr. Potato Head.
-“Dear Diary, today, I participated in four orgies. A new record.”
-Michelle MacLaren is a very good director.
-Tywin is not a fan.
-Bran’s coat is made up of a hundred claw machine stuffed animals.
-I have never liked Jon Snow more. (Seriously, I HATED Mopey Snow last season, but in the past couple of episodes, he’s become the likable hero the writers have always wanted him to be.)
-Well, there goes the neighborhood.
Book Readers Spoiler Section: there’s a lot to get into here, too much to be summed up in a single paragraph (the reintroduction of the soon-to-be-down-an-ear Myrcella, sort of; a slight change in Sansa’s story; the hints toward Lady Stoneheart; our first mention of the SAND SNAKES, etc.), but I would like to say: it’s a damn shame we only have Charles Dance’s Tywin for a few more weeks.
And now for Hodor’s Five Least Favorite Songs…
Benjen Stark: Cold Hands or Dhario Noharis? Discuss.
Considering how much love, attention, talent, work and money goes into realising a challenging text on to the screen in such an impressive way, is it still churlish of me to, well, think the last two episodes have been a little fluffy? A little lightweight?
Had no idea who was fighting who at Craster’s Keep. It might as well have been this: [www.youtube.com]
To be fair to Karl the Gobshite, he did have some skills with the dual-wielding.
Agree with you about keeping track of which side was which, since they were all wearing Nightswatch uniforms. It also didn’t help that there wasn’t time for character development of the side characters. The two sides of the fight were:
Deserters: Karl, Rast, and a bunch of random thugs/henchmen.
Night’s Watch: Jon, Locke, Gren, Dollorous Ed, and a bunch of Star Trek Redshirt guys.
I’m confused by the Yara/Asha storyline now. I wonder if they’re going to have her rescue Theon, and then both of them get captured by Stannis later. That would be disappointing, because it would bypass a key character moment for Theon (when he’s in front of the Heart Tree at Winterfell). Which also means we may miss out on the wilding washerwomen going all Seal Team 6 to rescue fake Arya.
I’m with @BaltimoreDan, which is one of the reasons I think they haven’t shown Balon “falling” from the rope bridges on Pike yet. They’ll probably use that to lead us into the rest of the GreyJoys in Season 5. There’s way too much here to skip. They’ll need the action they provide while everyone else sits around.
Maybe she’ll simply try to string along Victarion, and use his ships and manpower to take back Westeros.
i havent read any WoW chapters yet but it doesnt make sense dany would choose to go back with a greyjoy after all her waiting. surely she could get ships other than rely on some rebellious reavers who would just plague her rule
I think show has made is clear that nothing is too important to be cut or greatly altered. I want the Greyjoys to show up and I think they would be good for the show but whatever they are going to do the show can easily shift to another character if needed. Part of me is glad that the show is starting to spin out of control with changes from books because it helps me view them as two separate works. I just expect nothing at this point with any certainty. Will we even get Stoneheart or areal attack from Mance instead of just Ygritte group?
Agree with McLamb and Horatio. One of my favorite storylines was Victarion’s, with the dusky woman, and the black Red Priest. I’m very much looking forward to Victarion fucking up some slavers.
@Baltimore Dan I really do hope you’re right; Victarion’s one of my favorite characters. From a TV point of view though I don’t know what happens to the audience if they have to spend that much time developing new characters while giving much less attention to the characters that people come to watch, especially Tyrion, Dany and Jon Snow. If they are going to try it I agree it’s likely to be next season. But I’m not sure the TV audience has the patience to spend 20 episodes meeting new people in new places while the other characters sit around with their thumbs in their asses.
@mclamb86 The Greyjoys are awesome and I’m going to be very surprised if they ever got on this show. I’ll be damned happy to be wrong about that though.
I mean just look at this son of a bitch!
[awoiaf.westeros.org]
I know it won’t be this season, but they need Victarion dammit! This show needs more Viking-Pirate-hybrid high-seas combat!
I would hate to miss out on that chapter where the Boltons are stuck in Winterfell and boides are piling up and Roose is starting to panic, to the extent Roose would ever panic. One of my favorites. That said, strictly for TV purposes I’m looking forward to some Iron Born on Dreadfort violence next week.
Ok, I am trying to pace this out in my head for the “oh shit” moments remaining in the book. We had 1) Ned’s decapitation; 2) Dany’s dragons frying Astapor; 3) Red Wedding; and 4) Purple Wedding (am I missing anything?).
We have how many more left for the books? By my count we have 1) Lysa learning to fly; 2) Tywin on the can; 3) Dany’s dragon stretching it’s wings and 4) Jon Snow finding out about the true meaning of friendship. I wonder if the non-book readers are going to be nonplussed about these big reveals as the books sally forward.
No one has money on a coldhands sighting?
@Horatio Cornblower there is still plenty of time before D&D have to go off unpublished work. this season is based off the second half of book 3, with some stuff thrown in from books 4 and 5 (since there is so much timeline crossover).
theyre obviously limiting extra characters, but i think they’ll bring in the greyjoys…theyre just too big in the later books to skip over. just might be next season while bran is kinda MIA worging with the 3 eyed crow (im predicting he makes it there at seasons end), arya basically MIA training at the temple (looks like she makes it to braavos this season), and other people doing not-quite-that-important-stuff too
@everyone lena doesnt have to get naked. could have cgi replaced nipples (like olivia wilde in a recent flick), wear a merkin. or just creative camera use. i havent read her saying she wouldnt get naked for GoT tho…full frontal is one thing, but shes shown her tits before at least (300, etc) so i dont think its a big of a problem you guys are making it seem like. i also doubt they’ll skip the septon story line since that sets up so much thats coming
“we haven’t even seen the High Septon being killed”
I assume you’re talking about the one that replaced the morbidly obese High Septon that was torn apart in the King’s Landing Riots. I thought that Cersei having him killed happened off page in Book 4, so we still have a ways to get to that. I think. I doubt they would skip it completely. The Poor Fellows and Warrior’s Sons seem to have an important role in upcoming books.
@Kneel: Actually, we haven’t even seen the High Septon being killed and the new one elected yet. Might be they’ll skip that storyline.
@Reggie Thistleton: They can easily film her walking nude without actually showing the naughty bits (didn’t they do that with Darryl Hanah in “Splash”?)
@Baltimore: We haven’t seen Lena Headey in a nude scene so far, so I’m not sure she’d be willing to go full-frontal for the walk of shame here. It was an important, life-changing event for Cersei, but it might be replaced somehow.
@Neds Dead Baby: I was considering that under Drogon stretching his wings. But yeah, that will be a nice misdirection.
I forgot about the Lady Stoneheart reveal @ddragon7. That will be huge. Cersei’s walk of shame will be awesome, but “oh shit”? Perhaps.
Jon going all Ned Stark on Janos Slynt, while Stannis nods approvingly, will be a nice moment.
Shadow baby was a pretty big moment. It’s hard to tell what will be used at this point. The mountain turning the tables, Tyrion getting Shae/Tywin, Lysa Flying, Jon dying, and Dany’s dragons going berserk are all likely. Maybe not Shae now.
@Baltimore Dan Nice call. I tried posting this before but it didn’t take. That’s a great scene because a) Lena Headley naked and b) Lena Headley will act the shit out of that.
Lady Stoneheart would be a big one if she comes
@Baltimore Dan I’m looking forward to that, for all of the obivous reasons and also because that was a great scene in the books and I’d love to see what Lena Headley does with that.
Quentyn Martell getting “extra crispy”
It looks like next week they’re going to force a battle between Yara and her gang and Ramsey and Bolton Fun Boys, either at Moat Caillin or The Dreadfort itself. Not in the books so who knows how that will go.
I’m beginning to think the season will end with Stannis’s appearance at The Wall, and that next season we’re all going to see things coming out of nowhere because the showrunners are going to go based on what they know Martin intends to do, rather than what he’s already written. I really can’t see this show going 10 seasons. It’s easier to cut out a lot of the side stories, (Quentyn Martell comes to mind, 80% of Dany, Victarion Greyjoy), and keep everyone focused.
Why does no one but the Lannister guards wear a helmet? I know it’s because the show finds the helmets hard to shoot but come on. I mean, they had a guy using a condom but no one can be bothered to bring a helmet?
if you people would learn to use google you’d know condoms have existed since ancient times, much less the middle ages (GoTs closest analogous time). so shut up about that please.
as for helmets…injury possibilities aside(? can you provide a link), its a tv show. people want to be able to see the actors and follow the action. suspend your belief for 2 seconds and get over it imo
It’s a nitpick to be sure. It wouldn’t be as annoying if they acknowledged that they had helmets. Like Tywin is holding his when he walks in at the end of Blackwater. Brienne could just have her’s attached to her horse or something.
@Bizarro Stormy You’re right, it’s clearly just one of those things where they’re willing to drop a bit of realism to make sure the audience knows whos who.
Battles like Blackwater? Where the extras wear helmets but it seems none of the named actors care about their heads?
Helmets are really for battles
If I remember correctly, Bronn mentions to Tyrion in the books the doesn’t like helmets because it restricts peripheral vision.
The condom was a couple of episodes ago when Sam drops Gilly off at the whore house. You can see a woman washing a medieval condom.
Jaime, Brienne, and pretty much anyone with armor has stopped wearing helmets after one of the actors got hurt in season 2, I believe. Brienne’s new armor didn’t even include a helm. Arya tried to stab the Hound this episode in the plate but should have just aimed for his you protected neck. I know it doesn’t make sense for them to wear helmets much because we all want to see the actors. I’m just saying they should have then around at least, attached to their horse or holding them. There have been several scenes with characters going into battle fully armored except for their helmet.
I haven’t seen anyone wearing a condom but when Gilly was sent to the Moletown whorehouse there was a quick shot of a condom being rinsed out, presumably for reuse.
It looked just as bad as it sounds.
Who should be wearing a helmet that is not?
anyone know why Ary would want Thoros and berric dead?
Or lady milisandra for that matter?
Does she just hate other religions?
stupid tv reasons. wish they left it off, just as a nod to book readers. guarantee the average show watcher gives no shits about the list or whos on it
Thoros and Berric also lied to Arya about bringing her home- they promised to ransom her back to the North but they kept devising detours.
they also had the chance to kill the hound (and avenge her friend’s death), but let him go.
They promised Gendry a place in their company and then sold him to Meilsandre for two bags of gold. And it gives us an excuse to revist those actors at some point.
Because of her friend Gendry.
Now we just need the writers to make up a part for Alexandra Daddario with plenty of nude scenes. There won’t be too much happening this season south of the Wall.
I guess she could be Arianne, who is supposed to be curvy, but having a white actress play her would probably cause a tumblr revolt. (Yeah I know tumblr revolts aren’t exactly rare).
I’d like to go south on Alexandra Daddario ifyouknowwhatimean.
Was Jorah chewing tobacco in last night’s episode?
All I gotta say is “Fuck you HBO” for setting up Podrey to be killed at the end of this season.
pod being held at stonehearts judgement, where jaime should be, will be annoying if it happens. nobody would know he was tyrions squire. and even if they did hes not a lannister. no blonde hair. he’s not even a payne in the sense ser illyn was, pod is from a lesser branch of the house; and they only swear fealty to casterly rock, they arent bred from them.
so pod has no connection to hurting stonehearts family or aiding in the implication that brianne broke her oath.
@Peter Cavan You are correct. I’m not sure what the Westeros equivalant of Shelbyville would be, since no one there seems to have a problem banging their attractive cousins.
@Horatio Cornblower: not to get too far off topic, but I think the Martin-Nelson teamup was in Shelbyville, when the kids are trying to get the lemon tree back. What a great line.
That scene on the horses reminded me of The Simpsons when Martin and Nelson get paired up somehow.
“Spring forth my burly protector!”
Podrick & Brienne is the best pairing so far. They’re both honorable misfits sent on a wild goose chase. I can’t decide if the season would end better with the gallows and Lady Stoneheart or with the election of the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch.
Podrick sorry damn fingers… yeah sorry over reaction and poor spelling, Some of this streamlining of stories has messed up my internal pacing of the book vs screen. Such as the Hound still being around.
Plus, he doesn’t die there.
I think we’ll see Podrick and Brienne “at the gallows,” but not actually see them die (with the nice reveal of a certain Lady).
First, who the hell is “Podrey”, and why do you think he/she will be killed?
So uh… how many more seasons are there going to be? Because I feel like we’re running out of content.
@Horatio Cornblower HBO has already picked up seasons 5 and 6 of GOT. im not an expert on what that actually means (i.e if production company runs out of money and bails, or if HBO could change their minds at anytime regardless) but it appears we’re safe for at least 2 more years, and plenty more story lines. given the record viewing numbers for HBO, and continual massive critical acclaim it would be foolish to not finish GoT provided ratings/appeal stays and actors dont get too old hah.
there is a TON of content left. this season is only the second half of book 3 with tid bits of books 4 and 5 tossed in where applicable time lines cross (since 4 and 5 are basically happening concurrent for many POV GRRM just had too much to put it in one book).
plenty of time for greyjoys to be introduced next season while arya is offscreen 99% of the time, dany isnt doing much, etc. i would not think they are going to be written out. streamlined perhaps, as most things are from book to tv – but there appears to be too much important stuff for later books/shows from that family.
Tyrion on the boat is probably my favorite part of his story.
@DarthBile Agree with everything you just wrote, which is why I don’t think we’re going to see the GreyJoys. There’s just too much backstory that hasn’t been filled in to this point and to my knowledge no casting news that would fit any of those characters. I think Yara & The Ravers, (band name! called it!), are going to fill in for that storyline and Victarion at Slaver’s Bay just won’t happen or be somehow replaced.
Or they could use half of next season to bring us up to speed on the Greyjoys and pay only passing attention to Bran and Dany, which I would be totally OK with.
Well, we know that Victarion (I was saying Aeron before…sheesh) is going to attack Slaver’s Bay so we need to meet all of the Greyjoy kin (I would hope). Seriously, that’s a lot of exposition to explain Balon’s death, the kingsmoot, the different brothers jockeying, etc. If they don’t invest the time, then why would we think they would be able to attack Slaver’s Bay? So far, Pike has seemed like a couple ship of pirates and a few mercenaries not any formidable force.
@DarthBile From a book reading perspective those Pike and Greyjoy chapters are some of my favorites. But strictly from a “having to produce a TV show and get ratings that justify a budget of $1 million an episode” or whatever it is, I have to wonder if they’re concerned that the audience will be willing to invest in new characters and side trips while Jon Snow and Dany and Tyrion are off screen twiddling their thumbs.
And as Duchess points out Maise Williams will be on her second kid before the end of the series if they follow everything in the books.
@Horatio Cornblower the big problem is the fact all the kids will be in they’re late teens by the time season 7-8 happens
We haven’t even visited Pike (when Baelon Greyjoy takes the plunge) with Damphair and Aeron Greyjoy yet, or Dorne with all of their machinations. We need to see the Sam/Aemon roadshow, Arya going to Bravos, Tyrion on the lamb, etc. I think the pacing is the only issue because the showrunners have us set up for an action show and not a character study/drama.
@cutler lover I mentioned it above but the question of how long this series will last is a good one. You’re right that a lot of what Dany does in Mereen would be amazing television but it wouldn’t move the story anywhere. I wonder how many viewrs would stick with the series if they went down that road, especially given how many book readers, myself include, groan “not afuckingain”, everytime a chapter is entitled Dany or Bran.
I think next season the show may go way off where we are in the Books and everyone is wondering what’s going to happen. I think 7 seasons would be pushing it and two more might be ideal. Then again, no one at HBO ever asks my opinion about anything so fuck me right?
@Horatio Cornblower If they figure out a way to film the sex slave dance that will entertain quite a few people. The fighting pits could make amazing television, not to mention her travels, plus Selmy’s arrest of Hizdahr, the taming/caging of the dragons, etc. The story may not move forward as much as others, but a lot of good stuff happens while she is there that can be great television.
Content is not going to be a problem. Dany in Mereen alone could probably fill a season, although it’d be the death knell of the series.
They are touching on some things that happened beyond the end of book 3 (which is ostensibly what they have been showing us in season 4), but there’s a ton more that has not been addressed. Castle Black has not even been attacked from the south yet, which “should” have happened in episode 1. Mance still has to attack the wall, back off after Jon defends it then have Stannis overtake them. And then Stannis moves in before plotting his next couple battles. And that is all just at the wall. There is plenty of content already written to account for the next two seasons.
Cersei and Margaery at the crowning ceremony. [imgur.com]
Spot on!
Do you guys think that Sansa will still be pretending to be a bastard? I don’t care if it’s Littlefinger’s daughter or niece if they say she is highborn that will be a lot harder to explain why no one has ever heard of her. If she is his bastard niece then it’s all the same.
LITTLEFINGER IS NOT HIGH BORN. he is from a small and insignificant house, with next to no holdings. no titles. no nothing basically. he is not small folk, but minor people like him are NOT high born. his father was a hedge knight who befriended hoster tully in the war of 9 penny kings, that is how he ended up fostered there.
ffs this is supposed to be the book readers blog/comment section people. if you havent read the books at least use good and read a wiki.
if sansa is mentioned at all to anyone inside/outside the eyrie she will most likely be introduced as a bastard. have died hair, etc.
@Bizarro Stormy Stormy, yeah I had kind of the same reaction. Along the lines of “its not such a big deal I won’t let it go, but having her be Alayne Stone in stead of Alayne Baelish or whatever is just such a better explanation that changing it seems to serve no purpose.”
One thing we know is that we aren’t going to hear about “A highborn maid of three-and-ten, with a fair face and auburn hair”. Because Sansa is like 20 lol.
It’s hard to say. Littlefinger’s family was able to get him fostered at Riverrun so people knew about them. And him losing that duel to Brandon Stark probably just increased their profile. He became a member of the small council and that was because of his connections with Jon Arryn (through Lysa). Lord of the Trident and all that. The older lords don’t like him and think he’s up jumped his station, which he has, but I bet they are all talking about the guy. Keep in mind these guys don’t have cable and we’ve seen that rumors fly all over the place partly as a means of passing time. Lords and ladies will gossip about those they consider lower than themselves, especially if they are in the company of others with the same standing as them. And of course, they prefer to gossip about higborn people so the crappy houses have a function lol.
My point is that it isn’t unreasonable to think that someone in the Vale might have dealt with the brother or sister that he’d have to claim Sansa is from. His family is from the Vale and has to deal with other houses there, even if it’s just selling wool or sheep or whatever it is they do. He would be required to invent a second parent for his niece that probably wouldn’t exist and just making her a Stone would be the easiest and safest thing to do. Littlefinger is all about caution.
Maybe in the next episode he will explain that no one in his house has ever left their little shack and there is no one anyone will know but until the show establishes something like that it would be pretty risky for him to claim a highborn teenage niece with nothing to back it up. He is a bold SOB so maybe he’s past caring. I can’t remember if he was an only child or not in the book.
@Bizarro Stormy yes he is a “high born” but barely. It is an incredibly low ranking house that nobody wants to mate with. They are meaningless, expect to Lysa, and the only way Peter is where he is at now is because of his financial ability. Nobody outside of his own door going to know anything about any of his relatives.
safer play*
Littlefinger is highborn, therefore his brother or sisters would be as well, therefore a niece would likely be. Just because his house is really small doesn’t make him a commoner. Also, he is from the Fingers which are a part of the Vale. There would have to be some explanations and it’s very possible that one of the Lords of the Vale would know whatever brother/sister he claimed the kid was from. A hidden bastard, of anyone, is just a interplay.
A niece of Littlefinger would hardly be high born whether she was a bastard or a legit.
But he’s in the Vale, not his hometown, and they don’t have the internet. It should not be hard to explain away “not hearing about” some random girl.
Am I the only person who was like “dafuq?” when Lysa blurts out that she poisoned Jon? Nowhere in the books did I ever suspect she was actually in on Jon’s death. Did I miss this or is it a liberty?
@KneelBefore: Nick Frost? Ha ha.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! George Wendt? He’s pretty big and probably available. On the other hand he isn’t British so probably not.
Any takers for who will play Wyman Manderly? I really, really hope they don’t just put some guy in bad-looking fat suit. But I’m not really up on who the talented “actors of girth” are these days.
@Baltimore Dan That scene is fucking great. The huge meat pies and the missing Freys. Seemed obvious to me but I’m sure I’ve missed things that seem obvious to others. wait, Ned’s dead?
There’s just too much going on to catch everything. But thanks for that reminder. Fuck you Freys.
I really hope they have the end result of the Manderly-Frey wedding on-screen in the show, rather than “off-page” like in the books. That would be a small measure of revenge for the Red Wedding to keep show-watchers happy.
Thanks! I wonder what other major points I “slept-read” through…ha
Yep, right before Littlefinger throws her out the moon door…. “You told me to put the tears in Jon’s wine, and I did. For Robert, and for us! And I wrote Catelyn and told her the Lannisters had killed my lord husband, just as you said. That was so clever.”
You missed, it she says it in the books right before Littlefinger makes her fly.
I’m with you BennyBlanco. Of course, I know there are certain spots of the books I need to re-read, but I wasn’t privy to that info.
Kinda disappointed Jaime won’t get to see Vargo’s head.
But now we can look forward to:
Daenerys not going anywhere.
AND
Sansa not doing anything.
I believe they have said that book 4 and 5 will be blended together since they occur roughly concurrently. Probably an intrepid fan could re-edit those two books so they were intertwined and they might make more compelling stories for readers.
But that would make for two seasons worth of stuff right there. Plus, they may not get all of the Book 3 stuff fit in this season. I can see some stuff north of the wall happening next season.
And, they really could have spun Dany’s stuff into a separate show for like the past two seasons and it would have been glorious! If anything, that story line needs to get as weird as it is in the books visually, it still seems like Westeros Spring Break.
I’ve heard they’re going to try to merge books 4/5 into Season 5.
I agree with Baltimore Dan above; there’s lots of stuff left for this season. It’s _next_ season that’s going to hit the brakes, unless they clean up a lot of book 4 and 5.
Not sure if the pacing works for the Lord Commander election if the wildling attack happens in episode 9. There’s a lot of set-up leading up to that. It might work better if pushed to next season because that season’s going to be extremely light on interesting content.
Can somebondy say, Kingsmoot? That whole part made my eyes bleed in the books.
NEXT WEEK ON GAME OF THRONES: SEE STANNIS NEGOTIATE A LOAN!!!!
Let’s not forget the oh-so-exciting Bran-Turning-Into-A-Tree storyline.
I loved how they put in a scene to tell viewers to settle in for Dany not moving for a while and they tried to get us to buy that she totally needs to practice ruling these slaves before she can rule the white men.
so annoying that she chooses to stay, both in the books and show. there is literally no parallel to ruling slavers bay and ruling westeros
westeros is all about play the GoT and knowing how to handle all the scheming of the few major houses while not giving two fucks about the general population (small folk n such, minor houses too)
slavers bay is all about the current rulers of independent city states doing whatever the fuck they want. theyre too separate, both in geography and society (even yunkai and mereen where they are basically distant relatives for the most part). she could never be their queen and should never have even tried. GRRM should have never even started his damn knot. but he loves dany too much fapfapfap.
also @Eatz quartheen are a free people by and large and have their own city.
but theyre also not in slavers bay. slavers bay is by and large homogenous with astaphor, yunkai and mereen all not too distantly related iirc. and same for the slaves they raise
The Slaver’s Bay stuff in Season 3 was (mostly) shot in Morocco, so they used Moroccan extras for the “Mysha” scene, most of which had darker skin.
The Slaver’s Bay stuff in Season 4 was (mostly) shot in Croatia, so they used Croatian extras for the Mereen scene, most of which had lighter skin.
It’s been a while but in the book the slaves are multi ethnic (for lack of a better term) right? Like the Quartheen people are white (called milk men for their skin color by Dothraki) and were part of the slave population.
@Bizarro Stormy back to your first point I can’t be the only one who noticed that there were a whole lot more white slaves in Mereen than there were in Yunkai. I think someone high up at HBO heard enough criticism after the earlier slave scenes.
Made her wear that one boob dress for the rest of the season. I really think they will come up with something good to keep her story from stalling for viewers.
@Bizarro Stormy My guess is they do away with the siege of Mereen and perhaps have Dany attack Astapor and Yunkai. Or not. But they certainly can’t follow her book story and expect viewers to stick around. Unless Dany sits her throne nude. Problem solved. Send your checks to me HBO!
@cutler lover The scene with her discussing why she needs to stay happens much later in the book. After she’s been there a while. Here they are putting it out there right away so viewers don’t hopefully won’t get annoyed. I’m sure they are going to trim down her story and really rush through the junk. Maybe some made up battles or more focus on the dragons.
Maybe the TV show writers will make Dany’s story in Slavers’ Bay more interesting than GRRM has done.
@Stonecutter that is not possible, everybody knows the Martells are all bottoms.
@Eddie I think it’s the best decision she’s made since smothering Drogo. She could probably take King’s Landing and kill all the (relevant) Lannistrers, but she couldn’t hold the kingdom. In this scenario the Martells of the Dornish would end up on top.
Such a scene exists in the books as well. She is counseled to get up and head to Westeros posthaste, but she decides she has to stay and help fix the freed slave problem she created.
And that’s not going to go well. She should have gone for King’s Landing right away..
On the plus side, we now get to kick off a season and a half of Daenerys sitting in Meereen, doing nothing but doodling variations of “Daenerys Naharis” on her textbook covers.
It doesn’t matter what Dany does. The average viewer loves her no matter how meh she is in the books. Sure I know she’s important and will be awesome eventually, but currently she’s not one of my favorite characters, book or show.
But she’ll still get tons of screen time because all they have to do is flash the dragons and all the common viewers will swoon and cry for more.
@Carl Spackler That story originally came out before last season and then the bathtub scene happened. The rumor I heard was that it was the woman who played Ros was the one who didn’t want to get naked anymore and then she got arrowed
@B-Boy Rock-Star
Bewbs. That is all.
She won’t. It’s in her renegotiated contract.
[www.moviecricket.com]
@MonkeyButt
AYE… Good Eye Mate… +1
In the last season, in the tub scene with the previous actor for Naharis.
Come to think-of-it… When was the last time Daenerys got naked… Besides Season One… ???
She’ll probably get naked again. That’s a positive in my view.
How in the world did we miss out on a “Is Hodor Gonna Have To Choke A Bitch?” GIF?
As soon as Cersei popped up in Margery’s view, my first thought was “Dammmmn, cockblocked by your MOM!”
The stuff with the Lannister’s being broke is new right? I guess they just didn’t want to explain that Tywin doesn’t pay off the Crown’s debt because he’s just an ass.
I’m personally okay with a GOT episode avoiding turning into an hour of CNBC.
nowhere in the book does it explicitly say dry mines or being lanni’s being broke broke afaik. at least not from a reliable source (ex. tywin/tyrion or even kevan directly).
think its just to make things easier for the show and streamline things, instead of spending 20 minutes having tywin explain he doesnt want to give the crown/iron bank all the lannisters gold because it would weaken their house (and its legacy) for the crown (even if a half baratheon half *cough full* lannister is currently king). as well as do things for cercei/the future seasons.
also skips over the “real” economics of the world. where even if they did have all mines producing max capacity, it would just deflate the value of westerosi currency, and not really help them repay
They’ve also done a lot in the last season or so to make Cersei at least somewhat sympathetic, especially since they are going to have to focus on her a lot going forward. I bet they take away some of her craziness from books 4 and 5. Not having her piss off the Iron Bank may be part of that.
I think @cutler lover is right, I remember someone (not a Lannister) saying that the mines weren’t producing. I will try and figure it out.
I thought that Cersei just decided not to use Lannister money to pay Bravos after Tywin’s death because she needed to hold onto it to help get through winter. Maybe there was something about the gold mining not being in full swing because of the war but I feel like I would remember if Tywin had said no gold had been mined for the last couple of years.
I am pretty sure there was something in the book telling us their last mines were dried up. It is hinted at that they are not flowing in cash and desperately in need of outside help to handle their problems.
Yeah, I don’t recall anything of the sort in the book. The only mention was when the Iron Bank came to Kings Landing to receive payment and Cersei, like the complete idiot she is, blew them off. In the book, I believe it was Littlefinger doing most of the borrowing from the Iron Bank in the name of the King.
RIP replacement Vargo Moat. You were, adequate.
deep chest wound in a hot sweaty and shitty environment vs a tiny cut in the frozen north. which is going to have a greater chance of infection? not to mention the witch dany made try to heal him played a much greater role in drogo dying anyways
as for no reaction? he cant feel his legs…
i mean i guess youd be at least a little freaked just seeing someone cut you, but its not as if he would recoil in pain
On the one hand, I’m sad we missed out on the lisp (THAPPHIRES! KINGTHLAYER!). On the other and, it would of left people wondering if Mel Brooks directed that particular episode.
I was hoping Bran wouldn’t react and then Jojen would clear his throat and Bran would go “Ow, my leg. Oooh, oooh, that really hurts!”
@WittyPhrase
I was more addressing the “no sweat” part (why Bran didn’t really react).
But yeah, Bran doesn’t need to worry about his cuts getting infected unless Jojen tells him to clean them.
@mclamb86
Intent didn’t play into why Drogo died. People seem to routinely slice poor Bran’s legs in this show and thankfully he hasn’t come down with a crippling infection yet…oh wait.
Get it? Crippling infection…
Let’s presume that there’s a lot less chance of bacterial infection in the frozen North than there is in a shit-ridden Dothraki camp.
@DarthBile
Locke cut Bran’s leg to see if he felt any pain and prove he was crippled (ie. that he was really Bran).
Khal Drogo: Cut by Arakh, dies.
Bran: Cut by knife, no sweat.
I thought he was becoming interesting the last couple of episodes. Too bad it was a throwaway.
Unf. Oh Cersei and Margery. I’d do things to them that, in all likelihood, they’ve probably seen before.
I don’t know if it’s because I know that episodes 8, 9, and 10 are going to be awesome with action, but these past three episodes have been… meh.
That’s an interesting idea, combining all that stuff at the wall really could help with moving it along in this season. I would think most of it will go down on Watcher on the Wall, but we may see a little bit of Jon in the final episode for a cliffhanger. I have a feeling this season will end with a lot of loose ends.
yeah the timing is off there – i wonder if they’re going to combine wildling attacks on the wall into one large one with Stannis?
i just need to see jon as lord commander sooner rather than later.
I really liked this episode. It hit all the needed points and didn’t make me angry. Really wish Ygritte and her band had attacked to start the season off. I don’t enjoy what they are doing with that.
The non-book readers I watched with were VERY concerned that Hodor was going to suffer or die …
I think part of the issue is that the last two episodes were big on the fates of Jon and Bran and we all knew that they were going to survive the episodes relatively unscathed and in all likelihood not encounter one another. Take those elements away and it hurts the show.
I thought last season’s “The Climb” was pretty meh because I knew none of the principals were going to fall to their death on the wall, but that tension was the driver of the episode. If you’d read the books, it didn’t work nearly as well. I bet non book readers were very concerned about the fates of Jon and Bran at Craster’s.