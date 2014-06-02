‘Game Of Thrones’ Discussion: ‘The Mountain And The Viper’

After watching the end credits of “The Mountain and the Viper” in a daze, I got up, and — without saying a word to my wife — went into the kitchen. The spaghetti and meatballs we ate earlier that evening had to be put into the fridge, and I needed to distract myself from the alternate ending of The Princess Bride I had just witnessed. I immediately regretted this decision when I started scooping the saucy red meat into a container — the slopping noise was a Foley artist’s wet dream for, oh, a Mountain of a man squeezing out someone’s eyeballs. And then I heard the POP of a caved-in skull all over again.
Here’s the way Mountain vs. Red Viper is written in the book:
“Elia of Dorne,” they all heard Ser Gregor say, when they were close enough to kiss. His deep voice boomed within the helm. “I killed her screaming whelp.” He thrust his free hand into Oberyn’s unprotected face, pushing steel fingers into his eyes. “Then I raped her.” Clegane slammed his fist into the Dornishman’s mouth, making splinters of his teeth. “Then I smashed her fucking head in. Like this.” As he drew back his huge fist, the blood on his gauntlet seemed to smoke in the cold dawn air. There was a sickening crunch. Ellaria Sand wailed in terror, and Tyrion’s breakfast came boiling back up. He found himself on his knees retching bacon and sausage and applecakes, and that double helping of fried eggs cooked up with onions and fiery Dornish peppers.
What makes that “sickening crunch” so memorably brutal is how unexpected it is. The Mountain is on the ground, unmoving, ready for one final blow from Oberyn. But Oberyn didn’t pick this fight for murder (or Tyrion) — he picked it for murder…and vengeance. He needs the Mountain to say those words he’s been waiting for years to hear, but they never come. And that silence is what killed him. Well, that, and his squished grape head. Peacocking Inigo Montoya, I mean, Oberyn tried to make sense of what should have been simple — KILL KILL KILL — but while everyone around him was demanding blood, he craved knowledge. That, I believe, is why he got along with Tyrion: they both tried (and failed) to make sense of death, Oberyn with Elia and Tyrion with slow-minded Orson’s ritualistic murdering of beetles. But death doesn’t make sense. It just is, and sometimes all you can do is laugh it off.
So long as you’re alive enough to do so, that is. RIPrince Oberyn. More thoughts after the jump.
What’s going to happen to Oberyn’s girlfriend? Will she be a hostage or will they let her go back home? I’m wondering because I think the Dorns have Cersei’s daughter, right?
She’ll go back. Oberyn didn’t break the law or anything, and there are no real hostilities between the Crown and Dorne. The Dornish have Myrcella, but as a fiancee, not a hostage — and there’s no evidence to suggest she isn’t being treated well. Cersei is definitely crazy enough to seize Ellaria and try to bargain for Myrcella to be returned to King’s Landing, but Ellaria probably isn’t important enough to anyone who’s still alive for that to work; and Tywin would definitely stop her from doing that anyway, since it’d do more harm than good.
Dany is screwdoodlyoodled without Jorah. Until I see that she can actually control her dragons, I don’t think things are looking good for her.
Funny that Jamie points out theres no word for cousin-killing when he killed his own cousin as Robb’s prisoner.
I like this show but I’m getting a little tired of the bad guys always winning, sure in the real world the bad guys usually win but the good guys can win every once in a while too.
Even when they do win they lose. Daenerys is the most boring person in all of fiction. Arya and the Hound deserve their own show, in fact they’re so far away from actual events they might as well be on their own fucking show.
The good guys do win sometimes; you just don’t notice it as much because it’s sometimes less deadly, and almost always less dramatic. Tyrion won in the first and second seasons, Daenerys wins every battle she fights (though she’s arguably losing her overall “war,” with Astapor and Yunkai falling back into slavery and stuff), Arya and the Hound tend to win (though it’s sort of Pyrrhic, usually), Sansa finally scored her first win this week, the Tyrells are winners (though maybe they’re more neutral than good), Jon Snow won against Karl Tanner, Hodor-Bran won against Locke, etc.
Don’t think Imp is going to die but I really didn’t wanna see prince die…
I dont think Ned’s old war buddies are gonna let Littlefinger lay his perverted pedo-hands on Sansa.
yes, because everyone in westeros has been extremely successful in stopping baeylish from doing whatever the fuck baeylish wants to do whenever the fuck he wants to do it, including poisoning the king. the lords of the eeryie seem like top lads.
It’s strangely very satisfying to watch that fight and then change the channel before the end. Press that button and say, “Fuck you, George.”
I could not have liked this episode more… Except maybe if we got more Pedro Pascal. That guy better show up in another awesome show. He can be a swordsman who moves to Raylan’s jurisdiction, or he can be a zombie who bests Michone.
Ugh, that fight frustrated me so much…
The whole time he was walking around the mountain on the ground I was like JUST FINISH HIM YOU DUMB FUCK
Honestly The Red Wedding numbed me though, nothing can shock me anymore.
He wanted to get him to confess, and he was overconfident in his abilities — a fatal combination.
But why did Sansa want to leave the security of th… oh right.
definitely. she gave him the knowing, smile before in her chambers. sansa’s a player, now.
Sansa gave it up I believe. She came out looking different.
I always hated Littlefinger, mainly cause you couldn’t wash the stench of Tommy Carcetti off him.
But now with the reveal he’s been playing everyone and all the creeper pervy looks he’s been throwing at Sansa in hopes to take her innocence away… it occurred to me that if I was a GOT character… I’d be Littlefinger.
Don’t know how to feel about that.
@Yogi. First of all, you know nothing about his writing if you only base your judgment on the show. George R&R Martin is damn fine writer. Second of all. Oberyn’s death has a deeper purpose, and it’s only a testament to how awesome Pedro Pascal was that he made a great and memorable character out of what was a simply serviceable one. Don’t give up now that shit is getting real.
Well, congrats to all the book readers who did “wink nudge” hints over the last few weeks towards the viper winning that fight, I was all ready to be annoyed at you with my thoughts of:
“Well this is neat and all, but it kinda loses some tension knowing that he’s going to fight his way out of thi- oh god he’s blinded! Well fuck, how exactly does he get out of- HOLY FUCKING BALLS HIS HEAD EXPLODED!
Well played fellows. Well played. Also I’m surprised how horrifying I found that.
Other stuff happened too this week, like Sansa getting married to Tim Curry in Legend…I guess, I can’t actually remember anything before the fight anymore so I’m just going off the screen grab here.
There are a lot of decent characters still alive, many of whom have survived when they probably realistically should’ve died. Brienne, Jaime, Gendry, Arya, Davos, Sansa, etc. It sucks that Oberyn and Ned and Robb and Cat and Jeor and so on are dead, but you gotta accentuate the positive!
It’s really weird that any of us care at all about this Grey Worm-Missandei relationship, as auxiliary as those characters are, but I must admit I really like that plot. It’s nice to have something going on in Daenerys’ world that doesn’t really involve Daenerys.
The Stark girls were both pretty awesome this week. Hard to predict where Arya and Sandor go from here. I think li’l Robin Arryn might be having a little accident in his swordplay training sometime soon.
Paul F. Tompkins said on Who Charted a couple weeks ago that Dany’s storyline is his favorite in the show. I don’t agree with him, but it was very nice to get some confirmation that there’s at least one person out there who really digs that arc.
“It’s nice to have something going on in Daenerys’ world that doesn’t really involve Daenerys.”
Oh, come on, now, Dany’s plotline is so interes-zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
That slave girl has a ridiculous body, damn!
@Vaseline Topalov Jorah needs to be banished because Boring Danaerys life of boring walking everywhere was getting too exciting. So gotta get rid of the only good actor and character that she has around her.
He’s just a terrible writer if this is what he thinks makes a good story. Build up any character and destroy them immediately. It’s his one and only move and it’s old now.
Can the Wire showrunner take over this story? I’d like some good television back.
The best part of the show last night was when Arya dressed the hound down when he was shit talking poison basically saying “and that attitude is why you will never be a truly great killer.” Shes fantastic in this show. Amazing episode.
If the human mouth now is fucking filthier than a rat’s asshole, getting bitten in Westeros must be like getting injected with ebolaids.
i think that bite will eventually get the better of the hound, they seemed to be foreshadowing that with fact with Arya’s mentioning of how slow he was walking and that she should have burned it. #nobookcrew
Man I waited 2 weeks for that? How do I keep fooling myself into thinking the good guy ever wins on this show? I should have known from the beginning the overconfident douchebag was dead as dirt.
George RR Martin sends his regards.
So, like, if Arya, the deceased queen’s relative shows up at the door, wouldn’t she be asked in? I’m going to have a problem if they both just walk away and then Brienne and Pod show up and it turns into a Benny Hill show. I hate that shit.
Or maybe, instead of ransom, offer to clean The Hound’s increasingly stinky neck wound? Seriously, that thing’s gonna leave a scar.
Yeah, but she’s Lysa’s neice. Wouldn’t they at least ask them in to rest and have a little nosh before they set off again?
Yeah. If nothing else, her cousin is still there. Although they didn’t say, “You can’t come in — fuck off,” it seems like they just said, “Sorry, you can’t see her because she’s dead” and they’re going to decide to move on.
@MissingLink You mean it would create the biggest fire the North has ever seen?
I realize the Mountain vs. Oberyn fight was the money shot of the episode, but can we talk about the true highlight – Missandei?? Cause, GODDAMN, son!!!
Based on Dany’s braiding banter, I got a sense that he might’ve lost the pillar but not the stones. dudes balls must be so blue they’re grey
thanks for the clarification!
@Scoobs No, he was cut, he just doesn’t consider it to be so terrible because if that hadn’t happened, he wouldn’t be where he is now (free, leader of the Unsullied, scopin’ Missandei’s boobies).
Also, correct me if I’m wrong, but Greyworm admits that he wasn’t cut. He is totes sullied, and lied so he could be part of a bad-ass army????? That is what I got from his hard to understand dialogue.
What should have happened last night:
-When Obie was demanding Mounty implicate Tywin in the rape/murder of his sister, Mounty shoulda said, “Yes, it was all Tywin’s idea, he even ate popcorn and watched!”… then Obie says, “I FUCKIN KNEW IT!!!” and throws a spear like a javelin right into Tywin’s chest to the shock and awe of everyone! Then he chops off Tyrion’s chains and says, “…come on little buddy, let’s go fuck some bitches!”
-After laughing her ass off at Hound and their continued misfortune, Arya and her companion turn around to go elsewhere, only to find Sansa and Littlefinger on horseback!! The Stark reunion we have been waiting for is glorious and we all cry tears of joy… until Sansa says, “Who’s Sansa?! I’m Alayne Stone! Wall archers… FIRE at these intruders!”. Hound and Arya are then impaled with a hundred arrows killing them much to Sansa’s horror. “It was just a joke!” she cries.
-When being exiled, Ser Jorah should have said, “Ok, I’ll go… but before I do, I want a kiss. Just one kiss and if you don’t find that you love me, I’ll leave and I’ll never come back.”
Dani: “You treacherous fool! You were only a FRIEND and I could never love you.”
Jorah: “If you are so certain, do me, your old friend, this one last favor.”
They lock lips and Dani’s angry facade melts into pure ecstasy as she realizes she truly does love Jorah and they get married and she has like ten thousand of his babies. The end.
“Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda” is silly in a plot based on gritty realities not happy endings but I just want to address your last point; Dany is 18. The actress playing her is mid-20s, but Jorah is like 55. In the books Dany is ever younger. So you want her to settle down with a guy who’s got nothing to offer her but companionship for a short time? She’s a queen.
Is Dorne going to hold the Lannisters responsible for Oberyn’s death? Won’t that make an alliance more difficult? Didn’t Tywin say that he wanted to bring Dorne back into the fold because they’re the only ones who knew how to defend against dragons?
Given that Oberyn chose to enter the fight, I can’t see how Dorne would hold them responsible.
Tywin was the total decider in all of this. The current king is like, 12 years old? And he was couseled to step away from his uncle’s trial, by…Tywin.
The kingdom of Dorne declaring war over a sanctioned fight to the death really isn’t the thing to focus on here.
Remember, Oberyn has a brother. Who do you think taught him how to fight like a badass and gave him his strong sense of family and justice?
There’s a revenge storm coming…. hold on to your butts!!!
Tywin didn’t want any of this to happen. He didn’t want Tyrion to pick Oberyn, remember Oberyn vollunteered privately. Tywin’s granddaughter’s life is on the line with Dorne, but its his job as Hand to officiate the fight and he has no choice in the verdict.
I’ve seen quite a few people believe that Arya’s laugh meant she is losing her mind/going mad.
I don’t see it this way. I saw it as laughing at the absurdity of it all. The Hound took her and has been trying to get her to her family for that he can get a reward. First, they arrive at The Twins during the Red Wedding. Then they head in the other direction. The two of them go through various things, bond and learn more about each other, The Hound maintaining that it is all for some theoretical reward. Then they arrive at The Vale and Lyssa die 3 days before their arrival.
Arya is laughing because what else can be done? Their timing continues to be terrible and they have very little luck. It was all so ridiculous, so she laughs.
Plus, from Arya’s perspective, she doesn’t really care about her Aunt. She doesn’t want to be safe — she wants vengeance. The fact that she’s annoyed that someone else got to kill Joffrey should be proof of that.
So I think she’s laughing a little hysterically at the cruel irony of it all, but also just laughing at the Hound for getting fucked over again.
yeah, absolutely – I also thought she was laughing at the absurdity. She’s been through a lot worse to lose her mind over this. Also I think the word on that gif should be “manic,” not “maniac.”
Yeah, she was laughing at how his grand plan has been turned to garbage at every turn. Why would anyone think she’s going insane?
I immediately assumed she was laughing at Sandor, this is his plan after all. He can’t get paid if Lysa is dead, and that’s hilarious to Arya who doesn’t give a crap about Lysa, the money, or Sandor.
Exactly. I also think there’s some irony in her sister being inside… and I’m guessing they’ll connect the dots between Arya Stark and Sansa Stark’s reveal a moment too late somehow.
I thought it was really interesting that this last episode focused on different armies/families growing stronger or uniting or threatening while the Lannisters were fighting amongst themselves and focusing on Tyrion. Seems like they’re not looking at the war on the horizon.
If the unsullied were to remove their pants while bathing, there wouldn’t be any dicks on screen, seeing as they are all castrated. They probably washed with pants because the amount of cgi and unsettling imagery it would take to depict that is unwanted.
I’m pretty sure they took dick and balls. That’s generally how eunuchs are castrated. The Chinese even developed an excellent and efficient dusts for the process.
Yes, peeing would suck. Also, being castrated would suck.
Scoobs: What do you think happened to Theon? Or Varys?
I honestly loved this whole episode. The fight scene was great (watching Oberyn move was very cool), Sansa finally being slightly useful or at least aware of the world around her, Jon making his “we’re fucked” face, and the Tyrion/Jamie talk was hilarious and interesting. And it was all followed by great episodes of Veep and Silicon Valley. What a night.
So nobody wants to debate the Night’s Watch chances of survival next week or is it already a foregone conclusion?
I jwatched The Beguiled not too long ago, a Don Seigel flick with Clint Eastwood, set during the Civil War. There is a scene where he kisses a 13 yo girl on the mouth, not supposed to be sexual at all but I’m just saying, not a problem for a director then. Later in the movie, he finds himself in bed with what is said is a 15 yo teenager with “firm tits” (as he eloquently puts it) although the actress must have at least be in her 20, again not a problem, this time though, very much sexual.
As you discover Martin’s writing and universe whilst reading A Game of Thrones, and you just make a WTF face during the chapter where Dany, 13, is raped by Drogo on their honeymoon, you understand that the only place for a televised adaptation is HBO. But also, the 70s.
Missandei’s tits, Melissandre’s tits, Danaerys’ tits, that’s great, but it could be worse (and not in a good way)
Sansa’s pretty young we try not to sexualize her…
In the books Sansa is supposed to be about 15, if that. Of course Dany was 13 and we know how the showrunners have dealt with that.
“Age her 7 years and ditch the clothes!!”
The actress is 18. Not sure how old the character is supposed to be, but this show is known for pushing the envelope is it not?
Having a 13-16 year old character show her firm ripe ginger melons isn’t against the law as much as it is just against good taste… something this show revels in.
Just let PedroPAscal’s twitter feed make you feel a lil better after getting your heart ripped out last night. [twitter.com]
I fucking love how this show gets to me. Even though I knew he was fucked it didn’t make my reaction to the scene any less visceral.
How about you have a family member raped and murdered. Than the show would just seem stupid and pornographic.
So that doesn’t count as a tie?
@MissingLink The Mountain dies, the spear was covered in poison.
@sva7 Oberyn could actually still be alive. They’d bury him while his heart faintly beats and his brain stem remains intact. They just don’t have the technology to save him or even tell that he’s alive.
It’s whoever dies first. The Mountain isn’t dead by the time Oberyn definitely, definitely is.
You guys are thinking with your heart here (I am too as Tyrion’s life is in the balance).
It’s whoever doesn’t die first who wins the match.
Had it been Mounty who had Obie on deaths door until a last second spear up Mounty’s ass… but both ultimately ended up dying, you’d prolly award Team Tyrion the victory versus thinking about a tie.
I didn’t see the Mountain die, yeah, he’ll be taking a sick day today, but if he did die, I think it would be more concrete….When you give a speech about killing and rape’n then crush a skull with your hands, you probably have the power to fight death for awhile.
Things hopefully will be more clear next week.
That’s what I’ve been wondering. No one seems to notice that they both died. They never mentioned what Tyrion’s verdict would be if they both died
As a (relatively) small guy who’s done martial arts his whole life, I know the number one rule of fighting big dudes is “never let them get on top of you.” Big = slow, and Oberyn would have been peachy had he just stayed at spear distance this whole time, as others have pointed out.
I’m no doctor, but couldn’t he have just cut the tendons in The Mountain’s arms or something? Just for insurance?
The #1 rule in Westerosi Martial Arts is “Don’t Let GRRM Write Your Fight Scene”
I’m with you on the cutting his tendons….or at least his fingers.
Yes!!!!!! Same!!!!! And the heart hurting scene in “Million Dollar Baby“
I remember seeing this on cable and having a similar reaction as I did to GoT last night:
[www.youtube.com]
I think 99% of all humans would have thrown in the towel after these spear shots, unfortunately for Oberyn, he was facing the 1%
I’ve dine a little boxing, and boxing’s #1 rule is the one that was broken “Protect yourself at all times” AT ALL TIMES
It doesn’t surprise me that a lot of people have problems with the outcome of the fight; I really did too. Obviously you’re MEANT to root for Oberyn, and you’re broken-hearted as fuck when he loses his life. But I’ve come to expect outcomes like this from GoT and from RR.Martin. I mean, look at the Red Wedding and how utterly destroyed everyone was after that outcome. The vast majority of the GoT audience was rooting for Momma Stark and Robb Stark.
The *expected* outcome was that Oberyn would get his revenge after all these years, the “evil” Gregor Clegane and the “evil” Lannisters would get their comeuppance, and Tyrion would go free. but Game Of Thrones NEVER does the *expected* thing and that’s why we love it. It takes you on a real roller coaster ride.
if this episode ended with Oberyn winning and Tyrion going free, we would have loved it, but we wouldn’t have been surprised at all.
It does seem to be a gimmick, and I appreciate how easy it is to file everything that happens under one-trick pony.It’s probably a cope mechanism. Having read the books, I knew what to expect, but was still shocked but by the scene, and like I said before to a trollish Yogi, I still got to love Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn, and was devastated by his death;
But I guess I had time to prepare for it, and George RR Martin, ‘seems to me, doesn’t just set up classic movie tropes only to subvert it. He is telling a story, and it’s not about good guys getting got by the bad ones, it’s more about not pulling a deus ex machina everytime. If a character is in a dangerous situation, he’s not going to miraculously get through.
The same went here. Oberyn could have won, but he made a mistake, and yes, a tendency on GoT is the no holds barred treatment of murder.
At this point, the expected thing in GOT is that the nice guys always lose. Might be nice to change it up every now and again.
@WeeJockPooPongMcPlop I’m starting to agree with you. I also don’t think they needed to kill Oberyn with extreme on-screen gore when the sheer fact of a popular good guy’s death is upsetting enough. They should have just Ned Starked it with some background sound effects.
I dunno. For me with GOT lately it seems to be a safer bet to expect the most awful outcome, and then be pleasantly surprised on the odd occasion the good guys have their day.
I’m fully expecting Jon Snow to be graphically skull fucked to death, by a furious ugly bald cannibal next week. If it goes another more positive way, that’s great!!! :)