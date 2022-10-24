A lot has been made about critics being “harsher” to, for lack of a better word, nerd stuff than audiences. That dichotomy was the basis of a “fans matter most” tweet from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who thanked Rotten Tomatoes users for giving Black Adam a 90 percent “audience score,” compared to 39 percent among critics. But sometimes, the audience and critics see eye to eye, like everyone agreeing that the final season of Game of Thrones stinks. Even one of the show’s stars seems to think so.

Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, revealed on Twitch that she recently rewatched the HBO series, and had to admit that it “definitely fell off at the end.” She continued, “It kinda popped off. For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.”

In the (hopefully unlikely) event that House of the Dragon falls off, at least it will only be three or four seasons of everyone’s lives.

Williams previously admitted that as a teenager, she “resented” Arya “because I couldn’t express who I was becoming. And then I also resented my body, because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.” She doesn’t miss being on the biggest show in the world, but “I loved it. I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain.”

(Via Variety)