'Game Of Thrones' Has Cast Its Next Major Character, Red Viper

#Game of Thrones
Entertainment Features
06.29.13 27 Comments

Smug book readers, naturally, will be more excited to hear this news than non-book readers because book readers know who the hell The Red Viper is, but HBO has cast that character. Chilean actor Pedro Pascal will play Prince Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones.

Here’s EW’s spoiler-free description of the character:

Oberyn is a brash, charming, cunning prince of Dorne (part of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros). His sister Elia was brutally murdered by the Lannister knight Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane when Mad King Aerys was overthrown by Robert Baratheon and the Lannisters. In season four, Oberyn comes to King’s Landing with revenge on his mind.

The Red Viper wants revenge against the Lannisters, and against Gregor Clegane? I like where this is going, unless of course, it’s going to end in the poor Red Viper’s death because, thus far anyway, nobody successfully f**ks with the Lannisters.

According to the GoT Wiki (spoilers, maybe?), he also has eight bastard daughters (guy gets around!) called the Sand Snakes and … damnit. I read too far. Now I know too much. All well, I’m sure the fourth season will be great anyway.

Anyway, you may recognize Pedro Pascal from stints on Graceland (a decent show!), and The Good Wife (better than you think it is), as Omar Assarrian in the cancelled too soon Lights Out. If you’re old school, you might even remember him as Eddie in “The Freshman” episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

4X01FRE1332_thumb

(Source: EW)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERgame of thronesPEDRO PASCAL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP