'Game Of Thrones' Has Cast Its Next Major Character, Red Viper

Smug book readers, naturally, will be more excited to hear this news than non-book readers because book readers know who the hell The Red Viper is, but HBO has cast that character. Chilean actor Pedro Pascal will play Prince Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones.
Here’s EW’s spoiler-free description of the character:
Oberyn is a brash, charming, cunning prince of Dorne (part of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros). His sister Elia was brutally murdered by the Lannister knight Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane when Mad King Aerys was overthrown by Robert Baratheon and the Lannisters. In season four, Oberyn comes to King’s Landing with revenge on his mind.
The Red Viper wants revenge against the Lannisters, and against Gregor Clegane? I like where this is going, unless of course, it’s going to end in the poor Red Viper’s death because, thus far anyway, nobody successfully f**ks with the Lannisters.
According to the GoT Wiki (spoilers, maybe?), he also has eight bastard daughters (guy gets around!) called the Sand Snakes and … damnit. I read too far. Now I know too much. All well, I’m sure the fourth season will be great anyway.
Anyway, you may recognize Pedro Pascal from stints on Graceland (a decent show!), and The Good Wife (better than you think it is), as Omar Assarrian in the cancelled too soon Lights Out. If you’re old school, you might even remember him as Eddie in “The Freshman” episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Ok I gotta admit. I’m a book reader. I try not to be smug but I can’t help it, it sucked me in. I can tell you all about annoying theories and useless histories, and I fucking love doing it. But I know how annoying it is, and I try to temper it. I keep it online, to forums specifically about it. Fuck I even watched the Red Wedding by myself, and the only thing I ever hinted at was “Well you know they like to do something big in the second to last episode by now… right?” but fuck, what’s a motherfucker gotta do to not be a smug reader? AM I JUST CURSED TO THIS FATE????
Also, from now on you should use [towerofthehand.com] for your source, since you can set the scope of the wiki by books read or seasons watched. It’s pretty handy. *pushes up glasses, snorts, uses inhaler vigorously*
If he’s even half as badass as he is in the books, I’ll be happy.
And the Sand Snakes are awesome, too.
I really hope they cast the Sand Snakes, there is a lot of potential for both sexiness and badassness.
I’ve read the books, but for some reason can’t remember any Sand Snakes playing prominent roles? To the spoilermobile!
@SatanBigsby: Basically the Sand Snakes turn up for a couple of scenes in A Feast For Crows, but there’s strong hints that at least one of them will have a bigger role later on. Possibly two, if the obviously correct fan theory about her is correct.
The Sand Snakes haven’t been terribly important yet, but I love the idea of a bunch of badass sisters being badass together.
Can’t imagine Martin will waste all that potential.
I assume the sand snakes will be become ‘a sand snake’ in the show. Kinda in the same way the brotherhood without banners became ‘Thoros of Myr, and some dudes’ this season
Man’s got some awesome shoes to fill. Kind of appropriate that he looks like a Cuban Liam Neeson.
I’m not going to say I’m going to be all giddy.
Except I’m totally going to be all giddy.
I’m already picturing the scene where they introduce him.
The scene where they introduce him with Pod and Bronn and Tyrion is a lot of fun. I hope it’s as good as I hope. Also I hope a lot of hopeful hopey things.
Now if only they would recast The Mountain again.
I really want them to get Conan Stevens back. He was absolutely terrifying.
That’s really not how I pictured the Red Viper, but then I’m pretty sure he won’t be on the show in an Oxford shirt and a sweater.
I was expecting Sayid from L O S T
That would have been pretty awesome. I think he could have done very well with the role.
But I’ve no place to question GoT casting. It’s been done magnificently thus far.
As a smug book reader, I’ve been looking forward to seeing the scenes between Tyrion and Red Viper since realizing that Benioff, Weiss & Co. weren’t going to completely f up the books. Can’t wait to see how they put it together.
Dustin, don’t wiki ANYTHING regarding this series until you’ve read all the books. It’s a one way ticket to Spoilerville USA brother. This casting seems pretty spot on though, I have high hopes for this guy’s scenes in the next season.
As a non book reader, I am looking forward to a character named Red Viper. Sounds like a badass Cobra agent. And I like the Lannisters… but they need to be taken down a few pegs.
Great. Another character I can get to know and like before that punk-ass GRRM decides to kill off..
I hate you, George. I hope you choke on a hot pocket.
I re watched that episode of Buffy the other day.
On topic, I’ve not read the book, but I’m envisioning someone named The Red Viper as some sort of medieval superhero. I hope that’s close to the truth.
I still have my fingers crossed that he’s a Transformer.
Wow, Dustin. Do you have a crystal ball or something to have so much amazing predictive insight into what happens to characters on GoT? You managed to tease spoilers for the Red Wedding and now :SPOILER: you are doing it with Season 4. Stop pretending to “guess” what happens in the shows thus ruining it for non-book readers.
as Omar Assarrian in the cancelled too soon Lights Out
Dustin, thank you for acknowledging that Lights Out was taken from us too soon. I begged Uff — BEGGED HIM — to spread the good word on the show when it started up, but it was too late by the time he got around to paying any attention to it, and the rest of the Internet nerds were still too busy carrying on about FX cancelling Terriers to get on board with Lights Out, even hating on the show for no reason other than the fact that it wasn’t Terriers. Result; we lost a compelling boxing drama, and Holt McCallany remained stuck being “that dude that wanted to build a house before he died and led the ‘His name was Robert Paulson’ chant in Fight Club” and was resigned to a bit parts in movies like Gangster Squad. I’m still not over it.
Damn….I was really hoping for a Naveen Andrews or Oded Fehr here. I always pictured Dorne as being more Arabian, even though the text seems to imply that it’s supposed to be the equivalent of Spain.
I read an entire thread on io9 the other day about the casting, and apparently Martin’s gone on record as Dorne being an analog for Moorish Spain and considering the Red Viper is described as being darker skinned, the guy they got is pretty white. Benioff and company have done a pretty fantastic job of casting the show until now so I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.
Can’t wait for his “Inigo Montoya” scene.