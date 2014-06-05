‘Game Of Thrones’ Is About To Become The Biggest Show In HBO History

Everyone in the world watched the Game of Thrones season four premiere back in April, and the numbers have only gotten bigger since. Every episode is watched by approximately 7.2 million viewers, but that figure doesn’t include encores, HBO GO, and On Demand views. If you add ’em all up, you’ve got 18 million people taking in every head crush, every tongue rip, every Ser Pounce pounce.
I’d say let’s celebrate with a cup of wine, but, y’know…
Huge by HBO standards, it’s approaching The Sopranos‘ 18.2 million watermark set by its own fourth season prior to Nielsen’s 2004 measurement change. Passing that number, which it might very well accomplish after the book closes on the fourth season, would make this run of Game of Thrones the most watched of any original in network history.
The world loves dragons and Pie-o-Mys. But how does 18 million compare to the rest of TV?
Over on the Big Four, where live-plus-7 data is the most comprehensive thing going, the recent season ended with only three series averaging north of 18 million viewers: Sunday Night Football, NCIS, and The Big Bang Theory (23.1 million viewers). Game of Thrones now tops NBC’s The Blacklist as well as marquee reality shows The Voice, Dancing With the Stars, and American Idol.
And look at The Walking Dead. TV’s gold standard, thanks to its dominance among adults 18-49, currently ranks as cable’s most watched television series. The recent season averaged 18.4 million viewers in live-plus-7, placing another record well within Game of Thrones‘ sights.
If HBO ever starts counting torrents in their live-plus-7 data, Game of Thrones would become the TV version of the 1927 Yankees plus 1995 Bulls plus a bunch of dragons.
UPDATE: AMC had the following to say about the Reporter’s initial story.
The most recent season of The Walking Dead, all told, actually averaged just a shade over 28 million viewers every week. AMC, when asked for gross metrics for its flagship drama, points out that the series’ fourth season jumped by nearly 10 million viewers weekly once replays, on-demand, and TV Everywhere views are taken into account. That’s up from the already daunting 18.4 million viewers the series gets from the original broadcasts’ live-plus-7 day ratings. (Via)
Compared to The Walking Dead, even Game of Thrones is Oberyn going against the Mountain.
Help me out here, break down “Live plus 7” for me.
Views live when it airs and original viewings up to seven days after the first broadcast.
I watched it. That’s one. Did you guys watch it? How many is that, 5?
still, more people watch the BIg Bang Theory… wow
i can completely buy this. it is so easy to get hbo go as a non-subscriber, and they post it mere seconds after it begins to air live.
As a Houstonian, I have few happy sports memories, but one of them was of the Rockets winning the whole thing in 1995. YOU CAN’T TAKE THAT FROM US WITH YOUR ’95 BULLS MALARKEY!
Are you Mario Elie?
In order: Yes (in theory), Yes (but not to us unwashed heathens), and Yes (see previous parenthetical). The reason they know Live + 7 is because your TiVo is selling you up the river.
It’s just funny too as the Walking Dead is such an inconsistent show. Put GoT on cable and it probably runs laps around the Walking Dead’s numbers. The biggest crime is the lack of people I know watching Fargo. That is the best show on tv right now.
Just think how many viewers it would have gotten had it not been on HBO? Easily rival Big Bang theory.