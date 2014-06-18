‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Moving To A New Setting Next Season

A few weeks ago, we reported on the leaked Game of Thrones season five cast list, which included a whole bunch of Martells and the Sand Snakes, who you’ll immediately fall in love with, which probably means they’ll die violently. Anyway, everyone assumed that the additions to the cast meant a whole lot of Dorne next year, and David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed as much in an interview with EW.
The production is going to Spain, and leaked casting breakdowns are full of Dorne characters. So can we assume lots of time in Dorne? And if so, what excites you about the Dorne storyline?
There will be Dorne, and we’re excited about it. Who wouldn’t want to hang out in Dorne? They have admirable values and priorities. And have you seen Oberyn’s coat?
I have, and it’s covered in blood. You monster.
We’ve come to a huge pivot point. George R.R. Martin originally conceived of his books as a trilogy, and the end of A Storm of Swords feels like the first and only natural breaking point in the saga. It also begins a stretch of storytelling that some fans feel isn’t as compelling as what came before it. What’s your take on season five?
After finishing season three, we were nervous about season four — we’d been looking forward to the Red Wedding for so long that once we shot it, we feared everything beyond that would seem like an anti-climax. We grew less nervous when we outlined season four, less nervous still when we wrote the episodes, and all nervousness evaporated when we saw the directors’ cuts and knew we had a great season in hand. For season five, again, the fear started to dissipate when we outlined it and realized how much story we had to tell. Now that we’re nearly finished with the first drafts of each episode, we see no reason why the coming season shouldn’t be the strongest yet.
The most interesting thing about season five will be how they blend elements of books four/five with stories they’ll have to make up, because they’ve caught up to George R.R. Martin. But don’t worry, Dany only has one awesome scene, and then a whole lot of nothing. Somethings never change.
Surely “adding a new setting” would be a better title? But yeah Dorne should be cool. I’m most looking forward to Jon & Stannis at Castle Black and Reek and the Boltons at Winterfell though.
I know how Dany’s story will end, she’ll land in Westeros only to be immediately killed in a horrible fashion while her closest friends and loved ones look on in horror. The end of the episode will just be George R.R. Martin laughing maniacally.
I think Dany will get the iron throne but then she’ll turn out to be just as insane and evil as her father.
I’m pretty sure Danaerys is the “younger queen” prophesied to replace Cersei, and that the “little brother” who kills her will be Bran (by proxy via wargishness). Apart from that, who knows except the Fat Man.
You don’t think it’s going to be Tyrion? That seemed just too obvious to me, especially if her actions cause Myrcella and Tommen to die.
It’s going to be Jaime. He was born after Cersei.
My theories (SPOILERS?):
Agreed Wizardeyes on Dany being nuts. She’s way too self righteous and stubborn already. Things are only gonna get worse.
Jon Snow is a bastard child of Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark, and is the “Prince that was promised”. Can’t remember if Jon Snow is younger than Dany or not, but if so, he’ll be the one to kill her at the end.
Bran will warg with Drogon and fuck shit up.
There clearly were not enough naked hot chicks this season. Season Five needs to rectify that.
SPOILERS BUT NOT TOO BAD
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
So I guess this confirms that no Ironborn until season 6?
I think I remember reading that the leaked cast list was only partial.
They have to include the Ironborn this season right? No way can the span the next two books into two seasons
Oh, don’t worry about spoilers. I think the responders to the Josh Wilkinson thread have that covered.
They had better have the Ironborn next season. Other than Jon Snow’s continued story, and perhaps Arya in Braavos, the Ironborn story arc is by far the most interesting story in the later books. I want to see Victarion in his badass Kraken armor damn it! Also Euron should instantly be a fan favorite.
Does anyone else need a map to kind of get a feel of how far/close people are? I didn’t realize how far Meereen was from Westeros. For some reason I thought Dany was like right across the Narrow Sea. Well, this helped for me. If this is already well known then my bad…
[quartermaester.info]
Yeah, this is definitely the best map for the ASoIaF world I’ve seen…
They could make up everything from here on from whole cloth and it would be better than 90% of the 4th and 5th books. The only things even a little interesting in the most recent books are Ser Robert Strong, and Cersei’s progressive meltdown. And I guess the developments at Castle Black at the end of book 5.
Here, I’ll help you out with your comment:
SPOILERS.
Thanks so much, ass.
If only there were some way of dividing the comments sections for book readers and show-only… There must be a line drawn, or these kind of things will keep happening!
Explaining how insignificant those spoilers were would be bigger spoilers than those spoilers. But, yes, being fast and loose with anything book related is frowned upon.
Or, you know, the book readers could stop being such shits.
It’s diarrhea of the mouth. Thinking out loud is one thing, typing it is another.
@Otto Man – Yea, we suck. On the bright side the show is diverging so quickly soon we won’t be able to fuck it up, even inadvertently.
Not all of you suck. But the ones who suck suck enough to ruin your collected reputation.
I’m actually bracing for the divergence, as it’s going to lead to endless comments about, wah, the book did this but the show did that, that are going to be annoying at best or truly spoiling things the showrunners will get to later at worst.
Here you go White:
[www.reddit.com]
Theorize to your heart’s content. But only there, ok?
It goes both ways. You’re reading the comment section of an article about things yet to come on the show; you’re actively seeking information that has yet to be revealed by the show. The very nature of the interview suggests spoilers for next season.
I don’t think you learning the name of a character and that Cersei and Castle Black don’t vanish between this finale and next year’s premiere are that egregious.
As far as I can tell the non-book comment section was pretty handily raped by a non-book reader who knew how to use the internet, so I think people in general could stop being such shits.
Come on, suggesting general details about the geographic setting for the upcoming season are miles away from stating specific facts about the future course of individual characters.
Really? You didn’t notice that Cersei’s been having a meltdown since Joffrey choked on his own semen at his own wedding?
Whoops, should have spoiler-tagged that for you.
I haven’t read the books, but ‘Cersei’s going to have a meltdown’ seems like more common sense than a spoiler. And naming some guy I haven’t heard of, or saying “Things are going to happen at Castle Black” are hardly spoilers either.
Also, it occurs to me that Otto’s comment would have been much better placed (and entirely justified) in the thread started by Josh Wilkinson above.
**Don’t scroll up there if you missed it, because there are what I would call ACTUAL spoilers there. Maybe. Sort of. Again, I haven’t read the books, so it’s still vague to me.
There are zero spoilers in White’s post at the top of this thread. (the Josh Wilkinson thread, yeah, definitely)
1) You might have an idea who he means about Ser Robert Strong, but that’s not on him. I take back the zero spoilers statement – this is maybe 1/4 of a spoiler. I’d be surprised if we even see him next season, though who knows.
2) Cersei having a meltdown? You mean, after her eldest son and father were just murdered, the supposed murderer on the loose, and her pre-existing anxiety about Margaery and the other Tyrells controlling Tommen? Yeah, she’s already having a meltdown, especially after she came out to Tywin about her and Jamie.
3) “The developments at Castle Black” sounds like a condo complex.
At this point, fuck you if you haven’t read the books.
@Mancy – It’s starting to feel like the show will be more enjoyable for the Unsullied moving forward since the storyline has been changing so much. We book readers will be waiting for things that don’t end up happening or losing out collective shit when new stuff happens. Just an observation. The books are great though.
I’m with @Otto Man. If you start a post with “interesting things in the most recent books,” which you know haven’t been translated to the show yet, and STILL go ahead and talk about what happens, you’re oblivious at best and a shithead at worst. Go talk about the books in the book threads or subdue your need to allude to anything. Many (all?) of us non-book readers prefer to go into the show completely blind to anything that even might happen.
My thing was a joke not a spoiler, even minor exercise in common sense should make that clear.
Saying that Cersei has a “progressive meltdown” that’s still going on several books from now informs me that (a) she’s still alive and well down the line in a show where the anyone-can-die factor is a huge part of the suspense of each episode and (b) that the meltdown we saw this season — which she seemed to overcome in the final episode, when she told Tywin to fuck off and ran to Jamie — not only continues but gets worse.
I don’t give a shit if that’s huge information or relatively small. It’s dickish to put it out there in a thread about the fucking shooting location for next season.
Don’t talk about the books in anything but the book reader threads. How fucking hard is that?
Is the Dany thing in the initial post also over the line?
“Dany only has one awesome scene, and then a whole lot of nothing.”
Does that give too much information away for you too? Doesn’t the leaking of a bunch of Dornish characters give you some idea about the upcoming plot?
Let’s face it, this post wasn’t just about the shooting schedule.
@Otto Man You’re reading a post about what will happen in an upcoming season of a show and bitching about getting answers. This isn’t a reaction post about a show and people are spoiling it, it’s about what might happen next season. Quit trying to be a victim.
With the show differing from the books more and more and with some of the story lines already caught up to the books, guessing what will happen next is open to anyone.
I don’t see myself as a victim. Unless there’s some sort of compensation fund.
That’s a valid point about this thread, and the spoilers here are low level in the grand scheme of things, sure. I must have some pent up anger over the ass who spoiled Tywin’s death for us before the finale aired.
@Otto Man Valid points or not you’re still subject to other people caring. If we don’t then SPOILERS GALORE BITCHES!
I phrased what I said to avoid spoiling anything. Hopefully it won’t dampen your enjoyment of the later books. You might consider avoiding internet comment threads if you want to remain completely spoiler-free, though. Your definition of a spoiler is clearly stricter than mine, and plenty of people care less than I do.
Away from the winter & the furs & the too many clothes. Bring on the summer, sand, naked time!
The costume department killed it this season. Jamie’s coat alone should win them an Emmy.
Ummmm…. GOT producers? Dany didn’t even have ANY interesting scenes this year.
Missandei? Well… I can think of a few things I found interesting about her this season…
You mean that in the near future Cersei continues to act like Cersei?
Look, I get it. Trying to talk to anyone about these books while reading them was a goddamn minefield. When characters continually die, “Have you read the (insert character name) chapter?” feels like a massive spoiler. Not to mention that so much shit happens that is disconnected that it is often difficult to remember precisely when everything occurs. This was particularly troublesome for 4&5, whose timelines overlap. And this was with real life people that, I believe, kind of sort of like me, and that I at least know have some higher cognitive function.
We just finished season 4: for three years now people have been saying, “Could you please stop being such dicks about spoilers?” Yeah, that would be ideal, but at some point you can’t deny that you knew the risks.
Ugh, reply fail. You’re a smart guy, Otto, you’ll figure it out.
Oh, clearly.
I think the initial post came off more pissed off than I really was.
[www.youtube.com]
I have not read any of the books, my post is not a spoiler, it is a joke. I assumed it would be obvious but I guess I was mistaken, if it wasn’t funny that’s on me other wise there’s no reason to get agitated about it.
I’m not sure who is more annoying Book Readers who just like us all to know they’ve read them. Which makes them special or something. Or The Spoiler Alert Ass Hats, who read blogs about something they don’t want spoiled then complain about it.
Our official organization is Spoiler Alert Douchbags.
A little bit of both. People who actively spoil (give complete details on an event or throw out the moment and method for a character’s death, sometimes even suggesting a character will die is just as bad) are fucking awful, and deserve the scorn they receive. Flip side, I have no sympathy for those who think common logic or vague info posted in an article predicting the arcs of a future season are spoilers. Examples, saying nothing more than “something will happen at Castle Black”, or “Arya goes to Braavos”, as those were reasonable assumptions based on how the current season ended.
And I don’t think anyone here (this particular post’s comments) really fits either category.