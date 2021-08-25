While the invitation was open to everyone, it was former Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson who accepted it. The actor and rapper, perhaps best known for his performance as Grey Worm on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, has been cast as the lead role in AMC’s upcoming adaptation of the popular Interview with the Vampire series. The network announced the big news earlier today as well as the series’ anticipated release date of 2022.

In Interview with the Vampire, Anderson will be portraying Louis de Point du Lac, a French man who immigrated to New Orleans as a young boy where he was subsequently inflicted with vampirism. Based on author Anne Rice’s novel of the same name, the series is set to follow Louis as he recounts his tragic life story to a reporter who ultimately becomes very invested in the man. In addition to Anderson, Sam Reid (Anonymous, Belle) has also been cast in the series as the charming-but-antagonistic Lestat.

Of course, this AMC series isn’t going to be the first time this iconic vampire story graces our television sets. A film adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, featuring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as antihero Lestat, garnered critical acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations back when it premiered in 1994. While that’s certainly a lot to live up to, here’s hoping the series’ eight-episode order offers these characters plenty of room to expand and elevate the already well-known story.

Rolin Jones (Weeds, Friday Night Lights, Boardwalk Empire) is set to serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Interview with a Vampire, with Mark Johnson, Anne Rice, and Christopher Rice executive producing. In addition, Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones, Thor: The Dark World) is on board to direct the first two episodes while also serving as an additional executive producer. Here’s hoping now that the show has its leads the rest of the cast is soon announced and we see the series hit AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2022.