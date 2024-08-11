The scheduling of Gen V‘s production did get pushed back (amid news of star Chance Perdomo’s accidental death at age 27 ) a few months but is currently roaring. Significant script rewrites are also understood to have happened to modify the original plan with Chance’s character, Andre Anderson. Let’s dig into what to expect on that subject and other plans for the upcoming season.

The Boys‘ fourth season finale included a pair of characters from college-based spin off Gen V, and let’s just say that Homelander (Antony Starr) wasted no time after his cameo in putting Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) into Bad Supe mode for him. The pair of fledgling Supes helped round up The Boys , and Gen V‘s second season will help bridge the streaming gap before the flagship show’s fifth and final season.

Plot

Gen V‘s first season filled the gap in between The Boys seasons, and presumably, that will happen with Gen V‘s second season before The Boys returns in 2026. And currently, there’s plenty going on in The Boys realm with the vigilante group detained and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) last seen heading into the wind with his tentacled Supe powers and the Supe virus in tow.

Whether Butcher pops up in Gen V again (he did, after all, uncover the virus’ existence on Godolkin U’s campus) hasn’t yet been revealed. Yet following The Boys‘ fourth season finale, Vought International offered a congrats to Cate and Sam “on a successful first mission” while noting that they’re headed back to classes. On that note, Total Film reported that recent SDCC footage shows Deep (Chace Crawford) making a God U cameo as well as Cate and Sam standing alongside the new dean, portrayed by Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass). Cate, as well, will reportedly welcome those who were framed and imprisoned following the Gen V season finale bloodbath back to campus.

On a more difficult subject, The Boys showrunner and Gen V exec producer Eric Kripke has revealed that Chance Perdomo will not be replaced, and rewritten scripts will include the death of Andre Anderson. Notably, Andre had been present in the Gen V season finale moments when Marie awoke in a secured medical facility while surrounded by her fellow Supes. Some viewers on social media have noted that Andre strangely appeared to be operating a cell phone in that scene, which suggested the possibility that the scene was not set in reality, although whatever was going on there might have been abandoned with the script rewrites spurred on by Perdomo’s death.

Additionally, Kripke recently announced that another spin off will happen soonish. That would be Vought Rising, a prequel series that stars Jensen Ackles (as Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (as Stormfront), and Kripke told Variety that Rising has been long in the making and was greenlit by Amazon after Gen V‘s success. However, we shouldn’t expect Gen V to significantly overlap with Vought Rising other than perhaps some easter eggs. After all, Soldier Boy has already popped into Gen V as a figment of Cate’s imagination, and Stormfront is no longer alive in the current The Boys and Gen V timeline.

Cast

Returning cast members include Jaz Sinclair (Marie), Lizze Broadway (Emma/Cricket), London Thor and Derek Luh (Jordan), Asa Germann (Sam), and Maddie Phillips (Cate). The series hasn’t announced whether Patrick Schwarzenegger will continue to appear in flashbacks as Golden Boy, and Hamish Linklater will step in as the new college dean.