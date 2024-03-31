This weekend, Amazon and Gen V producers revealed that Chance Perdomo, who portrayed Supe Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff, had tragically passed away. Perdomo, who had been en route to Toronto for the first Season 2 table read, perished in a motorcycle accident on the eve of the cast reunion. At age 27, his star was rising, not only with this Amazon series but also following Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, in which he portrayed Cousin Ambrose Spellman during the most darkly delightful performance of the show.

Following the shocking news, Gen V producers issued a statement:

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Deadline further reports word from Perdomo’s reps that “no other individuals were involved” in the deadly crash. Additionally, the outlet relays how filming was formally set to begin on April 8, and “[i]n light of Perdomo’s passing, start of Season 2 production on Gen V has been delayed indefinitely.”

Perdomo’s Andre Anderson has figured prominently throughout the plot of Gen V thus far. He was last seen in a first-season finale scene with his fellow college-aged Supes as they were apparently being held (after Homelander’s dastardly intervention) in a medical facility that could potentially be revealed as The Woods.

A few weeks ago, Perdomo Instagrammed a now-haunting photo of a (newly purchased?) motorcycle while alluding to the “[f]inal calm before storm” of second-season filming. Again, he was only 27 years old.

