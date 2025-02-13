On that note, let’s get back to business on what to expect from the second season of Prime Video/Amazon’s Vought-laden spin off series.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke will soon abandon plot armor after suggesting that any (or even most?) characters could die during that show’s fifth and final season. This, of course, leaves room to speculate whether Homelander will (or even should) survive whatever armageddon is coming for The Seven, but also, it provides fuel to wonder whether Antony Starr could possibly make another show-stopping cameo in the second season of Gen V before Homie explodes (or any equally suitable death he might receive). Please explode him, Kripke.

Plot

A useful note on structure: Eric Kripke has held steadfast to the idea that, although viewers do not have to watch both The Boys and Gen V to enjoy either show, each enhances the experience of the other. To that end, he told Variety that these shows are linearly arranged and “more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti.” So as with The Boys‘ resuming shortly after Gen V‘s other season, the second Gen V season picks up a few days after the events of the most recent The Boys season finale. “We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer,” Kripke added. “So it’s all very modular.”

With that blessedly simple structure in place, Gen V will also not shy away from the tragic death of Chance Perdomo on the eve of second season filming. Kripke and his fellow writers made the call to write Andre Anderson’s death into the series, and his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), will appear with Thomas clarifying, “Season 2 is really going to be, in a lot of ways, a tribute to Chance Perdomo. Hopefully, we do him justice.”

Otherwise, major plot points are top secret, although Amazon did preview some footage at the most recent San Diego Comic-Con, and Total Film reported that multiple cameos surfaced, including Chace Crawford’s Deep “in a hooded gown.” Additionally, new Dean Cipher will be accompanied by Cate and Sam to welcome returning students, including Emma and the other Supes who were detained following the campus bloodbath.

Screenrant further added that this footage “goes on to show Cate having remorse for her actions, while Sam continues to be a villain, and Marie fighting unspecified foes.” Cate showing remorse? That sounds unusual.

As for how Gen V and The Boys will lead into future spin off Vought Rising, no clues on Soldier Boy and Stormfront’s early days have surfaced yet.

Cast

As discussed above, Chance Perdomo’s memory will be honored with the help of Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas). Additionally, Patrick Schwarzenegger will not be back, not even for flashbacks as Golden Boy after his fiery death didn’t stop him from appearing for a full season. Arnold’s son spoke with Screenrant about his willingness to return, but for now, it’s not happening: “No, I wish, but I was, we were actually filming White Lotus at the same time that they were filming Gen V. So it didn’t work out. But maybe season three or some other time.” Will Patrick go on to die in The White Lotus, too? We shall see.

Returning Supes include Jaz Sinclair (Marie), Lizze Broadway (Emma/Cricket), and London Thor and Derek Luh (both as Jordan). After appearing in The Boys and helping Homie round up Kimiko and Frenchie, Maddie Phillips (Cate) and Asa Germann (Sam) will be back as the Guardians of Godolkin. And speaking of campus, the new dean, Cipher, will be portrayed by Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass).

Deadline has reported several new recurring cast members in mystery roles. Those actors include Julia Knope, Keeya King, Tait Fletcher, Stephen Kalyn, Wyatt Dorion, Stacey McGunnigle, and Georgie Murphy.