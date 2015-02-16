George R.R. Martin Says Book Readers Will Be ‘Unhappy’ With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5

HBO

For far too long, book readers have smugly lorded over their Game of Thrones knowledge to their TV show-only friends (sorry ’bout that). But those days are nearly gone, now that the series is caught up with certain Starks or is otherwise going in a different direction than Martin’s vision. The next time something shocking happens, like a fan-favorite character dying, it might be a complete surprise to everyone except Martin, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and one Redditor who TOTALLY knew that was going to happen. Said Martin:

“People are going to die who don’t die in the books, so even the book readers will be unhappy. So everybody better be on their toes. David [Benioff] and D.B. [Weiss] are even bloodier than I am.” (Via)

Hodor and Bran are safe because they’re not in Season 5, but every other actor on the show is one script page away from begging for money on the street and/or taking a role in Jupiter Ascending, which is basically the same thing. Look out, Ser Pounce.

