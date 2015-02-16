George R.R. Martin Says Book Readers Will Be ‘Unhappy’ With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 5

For far too long, book readers have smugly lorded over their Game of Thrones knowledge to their TV show-only friends (sorry ’bout that). But those days are nearly gone, now that the series is caught up with certain Starks or is otherwise going in a different direction than Martin’s vision. The next time something shocking happens, like a fan-favorite character dying, it might be a complete surprise to everyone except Martin, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and one Redditor who TOTALLY knew that was going to happen. Said Martin:
“People are going to die who don’t die in the books, so even the book readers will be unhappy. So everybody better be on their toes. David [Benioff] and D.B. [Weiss] are even bloodier than I am.” (Via)
Hodor and Bran are safe because they’re not in Season 5, but every other actor on the show is one script page away from begging for money on the street and/or taking a role in Jupiter Ascending, which is basically the same thing. Look out, Ser Pounce.
Season 5 opens with Jon Snow, Daenery Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and Arya Stark all dying of dysentary.
That’s total bullshit man; in the books they all die of cholera. Fuck this I’m out!
And then Poochie gets on a rocket ship and returns to his home planet
Poochie died on the way back to his home planet. – GRRM
Poochie died on the way back to his home planet. He was killed by violent decompression. Infront of his entire family. On his birthday. After winning the lottery. – GRRM
Actually, they form a BAND called “Dying of Dysentery” and tour the summer isles. It’s the spinoff we’ve all be hoping for.
@AsymmetricDizzy Do they at least get a “Here Lies” tombstone on the side of the wagon trail?
Not sure I really buy this. Isn’t GRRM being consulted and helping map out the outline of the show based on the direction of the books? If so, I serioulsy doubt anyone who is intended to truly matter will be going anywhere.
Yea, but it’s that “intended to truly matter” part. We’re at the point where the show could be showing us the “red wedding/Baelor/Purple wedding” from a book we haven’t read yet. You might THINK Jaime or Cersei, or even Jon Snow is important and be thrown a giant curveball.
There are no more books, so the direction they’re taking is entirely up to their own discretion. You can’t really properly adapt an author’s notes, you have to make your own decisions evenutally. The show is run by D&D, not GRRM, and they’ve already taken their own liberties with the narrative.
No curveballs will be thrown.
Hingle, you do know Jon Snow dies at the end of Dance With Dragons, right? Pretty sure he’s dying this season, regardless. GRRM has said he already has both the show and the books mapped out to the end. He just won’t get off his arse and finish the books, but he’s given the writers of the show the full outline for every character to the end. At least we know the show will carry on.
No, I’m pretty sure the only thing us book readers are unhappy about is that there hasn’t been a book since 2011.
This times one million.
Don’t make us do your math problems for you, @Horatio Cornblower .
@ForeverFamilyComic.com If GRRM writes one book every five years, except every third book comes out every seven years, and if GRRM is 60+ years old and doesn’t skip any meals, and if HBO does a show that runs once a year and generally consumes one book per season, how long will it be before Horatio goes mad and walks naked to New Mexico to stand outside of GRRM’s house and scream “TYPE FASTER GODDAMMIT” until his vocal cords explode?
Show your work and don’t forget to account for Leap Year.
@Horatio: That’s a trick question, as you’re already there.
I mean, I’d be sad if they killed characters that I like, but I wouldn’t be mad just because they’re making changes. If those changes work for the story, then go for it. Look at the fight between Brienne and the Hound, for example. Not in the book, but AWESOME.
Besides, it’s kinda’ nice to have some surprises.
I like your wine goblet half full outlook… optimism is rare among these parts.
Yes, but I don’t want the show taking the book in a direction it wasn’t meant to go.
I don’t think they’ll take it anywhere it wasn’t supposed to go. GRRM said he’s given the writers the full story arc for each character all the way to the end. If they’re making some changes they’re doing it with full knowledge of how it plays into the end game.
No matter how far we get from the books, whatever you do, please do not merge the two comment forums.
Book readers are sad whiny cry babies who get their collective panties twisted whenever the plot goes slightly off track – we don’t need their negative energy in the “fun thread”.
Thank you kindly.
I think I can help identify the issue for you.
pssst, hey @BurnsyFan66 Ser Pounce dies next season when he chokes on a fishbone during the wedding feast of Jon and Daenerys. It’s his own fault really, he should have known better than to play the Game of Bones.
/giant hook appears hauls Horatio off-stage.
//Jon and Daenrys don’t get married as far as I know.
Targaryen’s do like to wed each other though Horatio
Nobody said Jon Snow is a Targaryen Lubz102 and I’ll thank you not to do so again in front of the non-book reading non-internet speculating unwashed masses.
That’s what you get for reading. Fuckin’ nerds.
Bill Hicks said it best
That smug face that Natalie has is exactly what I picured GRRM and the show creators doing as they said this.
don’t kill Bronn, plz and thank you.
I think they’re done with Bronn for the foreseeable future. Tyrion’s leaving Westeros and Bronn’s married off to some fat noblewoman. I hope I’m wrong about that.
@Horatio Cornblower The show really gave him some extra shine..also adding him in the Jamie training scenes, Blackwater, etc….I’d hope they could find another role to fill…..I’d also hope GRRM saw the gem he has at his disposal, and gives Bronn a new arc and maybe even his POV chapters.
@MissingLink Agreed on all counts. He was an OK character in the books but the actor on the show really did a fantastic job. I would like to see more of him.
It’s already been established that Jaime and Bronn are going to Dorne instead of the random kings guard in season 5. I read that on Winter is Coming.
that’s really really excellent news…..some serious smart ass banter between those two.
@Im Mr Meseeks Look At Me +1 for that name. Now straighten those goddamn shoulders.
Heeeee’s tryin
“People are going to die who don’t die in the books…”
Because the only way GoT can do dramatic tension and move plot forward is by killing off characters. Some people think about the pebble in the pond, GRRM thinks about pianos falling from the sky. Also it’s my understanding that there’s plenty of book readers that didn’t like book 5 because well, it turned into meandering shit. So if they start deviating from the books, it’s probably not the worst idea.
This pains me to say, but Yogi is right. Only things book readers are upset with is books 4 and 5.
If you didn’t like books 4 and 5 it’s because you didn’t understand them. Check out this blog that I link every time people complain about Dance.
[meereeneseblot.wordpress.com]
@Baltimore Banned Now I haven’t read the books, nor did I read that blog. I just wanted to point out that not liking something and not understanding it are two different things. You can understand what the writer or artist was attempting to do, and you can see that they’ve fucking failed catastrophically.
I’ve never liked the argument “you don’t get it because you’re stupid,” maybe I don’t get it, but that doesn’t make me stupid.
You are correct in a lot of cases. In this specific case, which you have no first hand knowledge of, the vast majority of people that complain about Dance say that Martin wrote himself into a corner. That couldn’t be further from the truth, as that blog explains.
@Baltimore Banned Even if that were true that he wrote himself into a corner…why does that matter? Writers do that constantly and then write themselves out of it, it’s the sign of a good writer when they don’t just throw out all the material they worked on up to that point.
I hope those people criticizing GRRM, who have never created anything themselves, get skullfucked. I will continue criticizing GRRM for completely different reasons that were intended by him, and in my view, suck.
Sorry, I was saying he DID NOT write himself into a corner. That he did is a common complaint about Dance.
I liked Book 5. Book 4 on the other hand….
THANK YOU.
I’m glad someone else recognizes that Martin is not good as good a writer as people give him credit for. He kills characters off, sometimes surprisingly. That’s his schtick. He does it as a crutch, instead of writing complexity, he feigns it by killing of characters. He can’t write characters worth shit–the only interesting ones he’s written are Arya and Tyrion… and maybe handless Jaime. The rest of his characters are flat, and his exposition is tedious.
But no, he kills off characters, and somehow that makes him great.
If Tyrion Lannister dies, all GOT fans must riot! He’s like the soul of the show.
They aren’t going to kill any truly major characters. But someone like Brienne, or Pod, or maybe even a Baristan or Davos could definitely be killed.
This has probably already happened. I would wager that Sandor Clegane is actually dead on the show, and not actually dead in the books.
They make it pretty clear in the books that Sandor is dead, if anything they are more definitive in the show thus far even though they don’t show it. They’ve gotten pretty far off-track with Brienne and Pod from the books, so my guess is one/both of them die.
Common consensus in the books is that Sandor is the limping gravedigger at the Quiet Isle monastery. The elder brother says multiple times that “the hound” died, never Sandor. His horse is also at the monastery.
well, someone has to kill Frankenstein Mountain…. it really should be little brother.
Jesus Christ @Baltimore Banned how about not dropping that knowledge in a forum where people who haven’t read the books discuss the TV show where that ha most definitely NOT been even hinted at? For fuck’s sake man.
My bad. Nothing I said is definitive, for what that’s worth.
Right on! Maybe the show will be unpredictable once again!
I realize I’m going to be swimming against the stream here, but as a book reader I haven’t been happy with the TV series since Season 1. It’s complete shit compared to the books. Come at me you illiterate pricks
ehh, nearly impossible to do the books justice, but HBO has done a better job than anyone could have or even imagined… my only real gripe is the way show has has (or hasn’t) featured Mance
I think the only way the show could be as good as the books is if the show started to describe every feast in nauseating details that adds hundreds if not thousands of completely unnecessary words to each book.
If the show could do that it would be great.
While they are adding all the lamprey pie and roast capons Horatio I’d also like to see more characters walking ponderously, running ponderously, thinking ponderously…there is in an inadequate amount of ponderous behavior on the show when compared to the books.
@lubz102 I’ll ponder your suggestions over some lamprey pie.
@Horatio I’d suggest that while you’re doing that you enjoy a horn of ale, a flagon of Arbor Gold, a kettle of mulled wine, and if you’re feeling especially naughty a glass of hippocras
I’ll take misleading title for $1000.
That’s not a spoiler that’s a rumor. And not a good one fwiw.
Won’t somebody think of the readers!
(mows down Barnes & Noble)
Wun Wun or get the fuck out.