George R.R. Martin Confirms That Fans Have Correctly Predicted The Ending Of ‘A Song Of Ice And Fire’

The good news is, though George R.R. Martin obviously hasn’t finished writing the book series upon which Game of Thrones is based, he at least knows how it’s going to end. He’s just got to get to there now. The bad news is, some fans have already figured out that ending, based upon the clues that Martin has already laid out in the novels.
Of course, lots of fans have their theories, and while some of them are correct, Martin is not going to let on which ones are and which ones aren’t. He has, however, stopped reading message boards because he hates seeing people figure it out, as he tells UK’s Telegraph:
“So many readers were reading the books with so much attention that they were throwing up some theories and while some of those theories were amusing bulls— and creative, some of the theories are right.
“At least one or two readers had put together the extremely subtle and obscure clues that I’d planted in the books and came to the right solution.
However, Martin is not going to let that dissuade him from continuing along his prescribed narrative path.
“I’ve wrestled with this issue, because I do want to surprise my readers. I hate predictable fiction as a reader, I don’t want to write predictable fiction. I want to surprise and delight my reader and take them in directions they didn’t see coming. But I can’t change the plans … I wrestled with that issue and I came to the conclusion that changing it would be a disaster, because the clues were there. You can’t do that, so I’m just going to go ahead. Some of my readers who don’t read the boards, which thankfully there are hundreds of thousands of them, will still be surprised and other readers will say: ‘see, I said that four years ago, I’m smarter than you guys.'”
Damn. I am not a book reader, but this kind of thing makes me really makes me wish I was because I love trying to figure this stuff out, and if the clues to the ending are already there, speculating would be terrifically fun. It’s not just a fantasy series, it’s a mystery now!
Of course, Martin says, only “one or two people” have put it together, and even if it’s a few more than that, it means the degree of difficulty is presumably high, which makes it an even bigger challenge, which means brb, I’ve got 4,200 pages to read and diagram and a Carrie Mathison wall to assemble.
Source: Telegraph
Thank god he isn’t changing it. I think everyone knows what this is referring to and it is definitely a lot more than 1 or 2 people who have figured it out. That is unless we get a #RUSSOSWERVE
I think it’s more specific than the big thing everyone has figured out.
So because he admitted that someone has figured it out, you presume that someone is you?
Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers… Beyond the basic theory that about all fans are aware of, I think this guy has the right idea on the big idea of things (and plus you don’t have to read through all these crazy boards on reddit):
[www.youtube.com]
I think he’s talking about this dude [gameofthronesandnorsemythology.blogspot.com]
Mind asplode.
That is a rabbit hole down from which there is no return.
Sweet, now I can read Norse folklore until Martin finishes his next book.
Lookout Rowles is on the case
Phew. Thank God for that.
Chibs is Azor Oh Hai.
Since this is Rowles, we can safely assume he’ll guess wrong. It only remains to be seen just how insanely wrong (and just plain insane) his theories will be.
Clearly Jon Snow’s mother is the Governor who was working with the Irish this whole time.
The eyepatch guy form TWD?
from*
CaptainCharisma – I think you just Rowles’d
A Rowles Within a Rowles article… Rowles-ception
I feel the no edit button after post correction really makes this the full uproxx experience.
I just started reading the series, so now I’ll have to pay double attention so I can point and laugh at the TV recap commenters during season 5.
Yeah but frick’n HBO has license to change it. #nostoneheartnopeace
I believe Gemma and Jax are Jon Snow’s parents, that’s why Walter Goggins died while fighting Obi Wan.
I’m normally a reader but these books are way too long. I just don’t have time. I’m reading True Blood instead because they are manageable on a super tight schedule.
Jesus those books are terrible! You’d rather read 100 pages that details what type of dress Sookie is thinking about wearing than about Westeros? You are retarded.
Dustin, you already figured it out a long time ago. Dany is the governor.
She’s working with the Iron Isles!
Snape kills Tyrion.
Nevell Longbottom is the true Dragon! FTW!!!!!!
Damn guys! SPOILERS!
iz tiiimes lik dis me hapy cant reed.
Jon Snow with the candlestick in Westeroos. Wait…
Rowles will finally find out it was Jon Snow who was feeding rats to the walkers through the fence, and that (spoiler) Jax is actually a Targaryen.
That would explain the dragon-like nostril flares.
If I see a dragon next season wearing snow white tennis shoes I will believe you’re onto something.
It’s the internet. No matter what he writes, someone will say “I knew it. I’m smarter than you.” Probably in all caps with multiple grammatical errors.
I knew that. I’m smarter than you.
Best quote ever!!!!
I didn’t even read Dustin’s article. I find all the comments that take a dump on it far more entertaining.
Aeris Dies?
If I were a betting man I would lay my money on it being the series closely tied to the Norse Mythology of Ragnarok. I’d link but I don’t know the forum rules here. Google ‘ragnarok game of thrones’ and you will see what I mean. Spoiler warning for the blog though.
I already posted that shit, homie.
My favorite is the idea of Dorne’s plan, that the Brave Companions have been working for the Martells to ruin the Lannisters subversively, and that they’ll have Dornish Law enstated realmwide to install Arianne on the throne.
Props then Aunt Jemima [sounds weird typing that]. I didn’t read every comment. As many don’t these days, not ashamed to admit it! Thanks for not being a dick about it though you just called it out.
You crack me up, Rowles. We all know you can’t read.
Jamie poisoned Jeffrey with the lily of the valley?
I don’t think he should take it as him being a predictable fiction writer. I think it might just be that some of us have read so many books it makes it really hard to surprise us with anything. I have read over 10,000 books. It is what happens when you spend most of your time stuck in your house. I guess books are better than reality tv and bag of chips right?
See? If you want to surprise your readers with an ending, don’t give them so much time between books! We’re all so bored waiting for the next novel that we’ll reread the others ad nauseum and dissect them to pieces…
Ok so all know that Gollum throws the ring in the fire. So who gives a shit. As long as there is an ending its all good. Do not change a thing even if one or two peeps have had a close call with guessing the ending things will still not be exact as everybody has a different version in their heads.
He said this forever ago…
Obviously the ending is that after Martin dies, his estate hires Kevin J. Anderson to write a series of hacky prequels and sequels.
Martin dies, a ghost writer finishes the series and we realize they’ve been dead the whole time, everyone dies at the feast at the beginning in Winterfell.
#LINDELOF’D
Jon Snow is actually a Rhaegar Targaryen’s son Ned just covered for his sister. Daenerys didn’t see her brother’s wife in the tower holding the baby it was Ned Stark’s sister. Oh ya SPOILERS
There’s absolutely nothing in that interview where GRRM says that fans have predicted the ENDING to the series. He said there are theories that some fans have correct based off of the clues he left, but he said absolutely nothing about fans predicting the ending.