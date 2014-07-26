George R.R. Martin Is Sitting Out The Next Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

You can all stop crying about George R.R. Martin finishing up the next book in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series, he’s taking steps to make sure it gets done. The author will be taking the next season of Game Of Thrones off to work on and finish The Winds Of Winter. From Vulture:
Which shooting location are you going to choose to visit this season? Seems like a tough one since you’ve added another warm, exotic locale to the list, with Spain subbing in for Dorne.
I don’t know. I might make it over there early next year, but I’ve got to finish the book The Winds of Winter. So I’m making the trips I’m already obligated to make, but I’m not adding any new trips at this time. So I don’t think I’m going to do a set visit this year, sadly.
Are you still going to write an episode?
Not this year, no — once again because I have this book to finish.
Bummer, but I say take as much time as you want!
Well, thank you, don’t say that in public — they’ll rip the arms off you. [Laughs.]
I gotta say, I kinda liked it when he wasn’t writing the books. I liked seeing him pop up all around, having fun and enjoying all the stuff he’s created (and killed) to this point.
I’m well aware that there is no Game of Thrones if he doesn’t write the books. I just kinda preferred when he was giving people the finger about it all as opposed to actually working. Give me some more of that science fiction you’re working on, George! Screw Westeros.
(Via Vulture)
Seems appropriate since he took AFFC off as well.
This should be in the book spoilers page, somewhere around the ass end of the site. Right?
What exactly was spoiled? Other than the fact that the quality of AFFC wasn’t on par with the previous books…that doesn’t mean the show won’t be as good or tells you who lives/dies…calm down
You need to calm it! That was a joke!
There is no need to fight over making fun of spoilers!
Snape kills Jon Snow on the Death Star!
Ahhh my bad. Sarcasm and internet do not go well together without smileys/emoticons :(
I think there actually is a Game of Thrones if he doesn’t write the books. He had a meeting with David & Dan a while back where he told them all about the broad strokes of the unwritten books, and they’ll probably be able to make something out of that information, even if it doesn’t wind up being quite up to snuff with the previous seasons. If they feel it necessary, they could even probably bring George directly into the writers’ room for the entire season(s).
If they feel it necessary they could quietly murder George. I can’t be the only one who feels more comfortable in the hands of the television writers.
The show is only running for three more seasons, according to the producers, so GoT is guaranteed to outlast Martin’s book series. It’s taken him this long to write ‘The Winds Of Winter,’ so even presuming that one is released in 2015, he surely isn’t going to pop out his final novel just one year later.
Unless Martin has been taking so long in writing since he’s been doing BOTH books and will release them simultaneously, in which case the internet will explode with joy.
I forgot who it was, but a few weeks ago some commenter asked if Martin was wearing Homer Simson’s fat guy hat, and it has never stopped being funny
Ugh. *Simpson’s. That’s a shitty mistake to make on the Internet
Fuck this commenting system!!!
Get your tugboat ass back into that lighthouse and wordstar me five paragraphs this instant!