George R.R. Martin Reveals How He Plans To Finish ‘A Song Of Ice And Fire’

In an lengthy Q&A with Empire, George R.R. Martin TOOK MORE TIME OUT OF HIS WRITING SCHEDULE to answer several questions about A Song of Ice and Fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones, and questions of a more personal nature, like what his favorite sandwich is (a Philly Cheesesteak). The entire interview is interesting, as he offers insights into his favorite character in the Rome TV series (Titus Pullo), what his favorite sci-fi film is (Forbidden Planet), and what he thinks of HBO’s adaptation of his books (He often wishes certain scenes from the book were not cut).

Did he say when the next installment of A Song of Ice and Fire would be finished? No. Not really. He says that it’ll be finished “When it’s done!” But with so many open threads remaining after the most recent installment of the series, how does George R.R. Martin expect to cram so much into only two books?

“Two BIG books. 1500 manuscript pages each – that’s 3000 pages. I think I have a good shot. And you know, if I really get pressed, I’ve already established that red comet. I can just have it hit Westeros and wipe out all life.”

THREE THOUSANDS PAGES?! Executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have only planned eight seasons of the HBO show, and with book three already split into two, how in God’s name will they adapt 3000 pages into two seasons? IMPOSSIBLE. I’d love to see him try to end it with a red comet, though. Comic-Con would be burned to the ground.

Ironically, in the interview Martin also reveals that his favorite House is the Starks. Really? I wonder how George R.R. Martin treats his favorite real-life family members, then?

(Source: Empire)