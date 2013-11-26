George R.R. Martin Reveals How He Plans To Finish ‘A Song Of Ice And Fire’

In an lengthy Q&A with Empire, George R.R. Martin TOOK MORE TIME OUT OF HIS WRITING SCHEDULE to answer several questions about A Song of Ice and Fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones, and questions of a more personal nature, like what his favorite sandwich is (a Philly Cheesesteak). The entire interview is interesting, as he offers insights into his favorite character in the Rome TV series (Titus Pullo), what his favorite sci-fi film is (Forbidden Planet), and what he thinks of HBO’s adaptation of his books (He often wishes certain scenes from the book were not cut).
Did he say when the next installment of A Song of Ice and Fire would be finished? No. Not really. He says that it’ll be finished “When it’s done!” But with so many open threads remaining after the most recent installment of the series, how does George R.R. Martin expect to cram so much into only two books?
“Two BIG books. 1500 manuscript pages each – that’s 3000 pages. I think I have a good shot. And you know, if I really get pressed, I’ve already established that red comet. I can just have it hit Westeros and wipe out all life.”
THREE THOUSANDS PAGES?! Executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have only planned eight seasons of the HBO show, and with book three already split into two, how in God’s name will they adapt 3000 pages into two seasons? IMPOSSIBLE. I’d love to see him try to end it with a red comet, though. Comic-Con would be burned to the ground.
Ironically, in the interview Martin also reveals that his favorite House is the Starks. Really? I wonder how George R.R. Martin treats his favorite real-life family members, then?
(Source: Empire)
Isn’t this article a couple of years old? Talks about season 2 just starting…
Yeah it’s from April 2012.
One might even say it’s a callback to that time.
-snicker-
That will be plenty of seasons. After season five they will be out of shit to write about anyway for several characters. Winds of Winter is basically required for season six and probably would improve the show if it were out before season five began production.
Ehh, starting to think if GRRM dies, most likely from a McRib binge. The series will be better off, it would have a better legacy, unknown potential, no closure, all speculation…..
He’s said in interviews that the TV producers have the intended ending in case he dies. There will be closure of a sort, just maybe not the way people would like it.
Series will go 8 seasons and then a movie to wrap everything up.
Is Winter Coming?
South Park already figured it out. It turns out the red comet is a giant wiener.
Wie-ner, wiener wiener, wiener wiener…
Flaccid wiener. One wiener next to another wiener.
Yes.
I can’t wait to read these… in 2021.
He bathes in the blood of virgins. It’s how he survives long enough to write a chapter.
The red comet is actually Serenity, which will set down quietly atop Danaerys’s pyramid before the Captain steals him up some dragons. Photo is proof.
Spoilers
Actually, I think a comet hitting would be kind of fitting. Dude killed all of his beloved characters, why not all life on Westeros just to really kick me in the teeth.
I quit reading after the 4th book. Is it worth pressing on or is it just more killing of the beloved?
It’s worth it … so far.
I haven’t bought the 5th book yet. Waiting for the paperback and after the 4th book I’m not exactly biting my nails over it.
And yes I know about what happens to (insert character name here) at the end of Book 5.
Yes, read Book 5. It seemed to be a lot more exciting to me than 4. Even though they’re taking place at the same time, the timetable catches up about 2/3 of the way through Book 5 and some “new” stuff happens.
1,000 pages dedicated to wieners.
*Floppy wieners
2,000 pages dedicated to heraldry.
3,500 pages dedicated to descriptions of various meals.
Apparently lamprey pie is a metaphor for Philly cheesesteak.
Titus Pullo owns.
/deep thoughts
is there really another answer to that question?
We will sooner resurrect Tolkien and have him write a sitcom about Legolas and Gimli’s zany adventures then we will ever see another ASOIAF novel. Everything he has “released” from TWOW are chapters cut out of the last two books. He’s resigned to just letting the show finish the series for him.
10 seasons and a movie!
Dude, quit going to parties and eating the tablecloths. Set your butt down and finish your books. Then you can party every single night to your heart’s content. You’ve got obligations to take care of first. Finish the dang books!
Right? Stephen King got hit by a car and still manned up and finished the Dark Tower series…