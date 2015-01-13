Gillian Anderson Is Down For ‘The X-Files’ To Return But Needs Your Help

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, with its futile attempts at sci-fi, humor, and, well, horror, wants to be to the 2010s what The X-Files was to the 1990s. But the only thing they have in common is the latest AHS season is as shaky as the final X-Files season. There remains a demand for more Mulder and Scully, though, and Gillian Anderson in particular still gets asked about a reunion during every interview, including, most recently, on the Nerdist podcast.
Surprisingly, and despite her busy career (The Fall, Hannibal, and BBC’s upcoming War and Peace miniseries), she’s up for another season, but needs some help from fans.
A new Nerdist podcast featuring the talented actress addressed the drought of X-Files in our lives, and Anderson readily admitted that she misses it every bit as much as the fans. She told the Nerdist’s Chris Hardwick…that if fans could convince Fox to reunite her with David Duchovny for a new X-Files series, she wouldn’t hesitate to sign on. (Via)
There’s even a dedicated hashtag which is currently littering Twitter like cigarette stubs on the floor when The Smoking Man’s through with them: #xfiles2015.
OK, but only if you promise us Mulder won’t cover a Fiona Apple song.
She needs help with her accent as she’s gone full English .
She’s from England dude.
@Yogi
Lol true but her character isn’t but now she’s been over here so long she’s lost her American twang .
I have mixed feelings about another stand-alone movie. But if they wanna’ do a limited series on Netflix or something, then they can shut up and take my money.
As long as it’s a movie about aliens and not a pedophile priest who (maybe) talks to god or whatever then I’m okay with it. But seriously that Xzibit movie didn’t even have any proof of anything supernatural.
FOX: “Hey you know how you all like aliens, supernatural occurrences, and government conspiracy’s and shit? Well fuck you because nobody is properly giving pedophile priests a positive voice in the media.”
FOX, a network so Christian they’ll cast a pedophile priest as the protagonist.
If Fox is still thinking about rebooting the series then this needs to happen, bridge the gap between the old and new because my favorite lovers Scully and Mulder needs a proper ending.
The last movie was terrible. I Want to Believe it doesn’t exist…
I’ll take horrible X-Files stuff over most of the bullshit on TV these days
Not to defend that Fiona Apple cover, but the Nirvana cover was incredibly worse.
Please Odin, Make this happen,
At least put out the series on bluray.
Duchovny needs to be convinced to sign on? Should there not be a really first a network convinced to sign on? Even in both actors were gung-ho the lack of a producer and network are a bit more important. While I would love to be watching new episodes of the X-Files, and I feel there is endless material to script stories about I think that what would be better is a full reboot.
X-Files: The Next Generation
I need one more comedy x-files episode written by Darin Morgan.
Why isnt netflix all over this? Would be perfect, could even have a little
arc running through the short(er) series for when its binge watched.
Plus Scully is still gorgeous and needs to be on my screen as much as possible.
Yes bring back the X-FILES.