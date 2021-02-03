Well, Golden Globes nominations usually drop in December, but all of us know exactly what’s happened to push back life itself. Nonetheless, the 2021 Golden Globes nominations now intend to honor the most deserving TV shows and movies of the past year. This year, though, most of those movies went to streaming, which puts an interesting spin on the struggling movie business, which will hopefully prevail later this year. With that said, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominations this morning, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association event will be hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey (on separate coasts!). The 78th Golden Globe Awards air on February 28, 2021. Here are the full list of nominees.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Maso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, Personal History Of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs